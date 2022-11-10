Take a quick picture of your surroundings as soon as you read this and then share it here.

Share with us where you are, why you're there if you want. If it's a landmark, maybe let us guess ourselves, or maybe tell us instead!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Waiting For My Little Sister

Waiting For My Little Sister

Report

0points
The Happy Hijabi
POST
#2

You Ask, I Deliver

You Ask, I Deliver

Villeroy%20and%20Boch Report

0points
Headless Roach
POST
#3

11/11 In Cologne … I Have To Go To Work And Carnivalist Are All Over The Place

11/11 In Cologne … I Have To Go To Work And Carnivalist Are All Over The Place

Report

0points
Szirra
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish