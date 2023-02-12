Show pictures of your rescue pets progress from when you first got them to today.

 

#1

I Found Cinder Sept 2021. She Was In Rough Shape, But She Slowly Healed And Is Now Happy And Healthy

I Found Cinder Sept 2021. She Was In Rough Shape, But She Slowly Healed And Is Now Happy And Healthy

Bonesko
Amy Bindokas
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww poor baby! She looks really happy and healthy now

#2

Same Dog Same Chair One Year Apart

Same Dog Same Chair One Year Apart

Amy Bindokas
#3

Kidd Fox. Found In A Storm Drain In 115-Degree Weather, Trying To Drink From A Storm Drain And Covered In Ticks. Now A Happy Boi

Kidd Fox. Found In A Storm Drain In 115-Degree Weather, Trying To Drink From A Storm Drain And Covered In Ticks. Now A Happy Boi

MrDrums
