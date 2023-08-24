#1

If I could tell younger me something important it would be, "don't forget to have fun!" I was listening to some music that I hadn't listened to in 20 years and remembered how happy I was when I was younger, without a care for the future. Somewhere along the way it became all about working for the future, but I failed to specify when "the future" would start. I no longer work because of my terminal cancer, so I guess the future caught up with me. There's always work and when you die your inbox is likely to be full, but it doesn't matter. Enjoy the people in your life or find others. Whatever your age, make time to enjoy life. Nobody really knows how long they have, don't wait to find out your expiration date.