I'm feeling pretty depressed right now and burnt out, so that's why this is here. Plus I know all of you guys are very creative and may or may not show off your very amazing artworks, so post as many artworks as you want.

Rules:

1. No NSFW.

2. Any medium.

3. Have fun.

An Original Oc I Project Onto. He Doesn't Have A Name So Feel Free To Suggest Any

An Original Oc I Project Onto. He Doesn't Have A Name So Feel Free To Suggest Any

Pigeonvonbirb
