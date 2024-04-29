1submissions
Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Art Piece
I'm feeling pretty depressed right now and burnt out, so that's why this is here. Plus I know all of you guys are very creative and may or may not show off your very amazing artworks, so post as many artworks as you want.
Rules:
1. No NSFW.
2. Any medium.
3. Have fun.
An Original Oc I Project Onto. He Doesn't Have A Name So Feel Free To Suggest Any
