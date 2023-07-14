Doesn’t need to be fancy. If you don’t know the recipe just share what you call your comfort food.

#1

Mines cheesecake lol

You need: 1 pack of cream cheese (250g) 60g of granulated sugar, 2 eggs, and 1 egg yolk, 120g of heavy cream (whipped cream works as well), 10g of cornstarch, and a 6 inch pan lined with parchment paper

first cut the cream cheese into cubes and put them in the microwave (30 seconds intervals, stirring in between) until it’s soft, and not melted, put it into a bowl and blend it with the sugar (with an electric whisk preferably, but if you dont have one use a whisk, it’ll take longer but it works)
make sure you get all the sugar
In a separate bowl, mix the eggs and the one egg yolk, not until its frothy but until its just combined

Add it bit by bit, stirring/mixing in between

once its been blended with the cream cheese mix, add the cream and use a whisk to stir it together

sift the cornstarch and mix it into the batter, then stir it in a z motion with the whisk

to get rid of any lumps, pour the batter through a sieve and use a rubber spatula to press the lumps through the holes

if you dont feel comfortable doing this direcly into the pan, do it above a bigger bowl
Once youve done it, you can do it again if you’e paranoid (like me)

and then pour it into the pan
bake at 445 degrees farenheit for 25-30 mins
220 Celsius

(Note: if it comes out looking a bit brown on the top it’s supposed to look like that)

Genderbending father of demons
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
9 hours ago

ok i’m definitely making this it sounds fire and cheesecake is always the bomb

#2

https://thefoodcharlatan.com/homemade-pizza-recipe/
i’m too lazy to type it all out sorry 😭

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
