Who can resist the charm of a cat basking in the fragrance of a flower or a dog gleefully frolicking in the grass? Let's share the joy of our pets enjoying nature!

#1

Fiero Exploring His Surroundings

Gabriela Zagórska
#2

Winnie Marveling At The Wonders Of Springtime

Birgit M
#3

Warning: Unleashed Dog Sighted. (My Daughter's Cat,"Mindy")

Bruce Martin
#4

Mischief While Camping

Happy Dragon
#5

Nana Exploring Koli National Park. Photo From Last Year, She'll Be 2 Years This Month

Kasarinarttu
#6

Checking Out The Huge Lake-Birds On A Breezy Day

whatever
