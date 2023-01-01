2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post Your Plushie
Hey Pandas, post your favourite plushie and the story behind.
This post may include affiliate links.
One-Eared Horst, My Favourite Neck Pillow (One Of The Dogs Shredded The Missing Ear, So We Had To Do An Amputation)
My Horsey, Her Name Is Raven
Got her in 2018. My then gf won her at an archery stall at our local funfair shortly before we broke up.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish