Hey Pandas, post your favourite plushie and the story behind.

#1

One-Eared Horst, My Favourite Neck Pillow (One Of The Dogs Shredded The Missing Ear, So We Had To Do An Amputation)

sturmwesen
#2

My Horsey, Her Name Is Raven

Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko (Submission author)
Bored Retsuko
Got her in 2018. My then gf won her at an archery stall at our local funfair shortly before we broke up.

