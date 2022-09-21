6Kviews
Hey Pandas, Post A Liminal Space Picture You Took
Liminal spaces...
Not Sure Where This Tunnel Is Leading To, But I Got Soaked Trying To Find Out
Long Library
I Don't Know If This Counts, But It Seems Like A Gateway To Another World
My Friend Took This Photo Of Our School After Hours
Laundrette At Night, London
A Look Up. Elevators On The "Harmony Of The Seas "
From My Childhood Church
Dorm Corridor During A Blackout
Your Swimsuit Is Dripping Wet And You Can’t Find Your Room…
Is it just my device or is the pic sideways for everyone else? Idk why it’s like that 🤦♀️
Paris
Empty Chairs And Empty Desks Where The Classes Will Be No More
Upstate New York
Christmas Light Display
Sky Reflection, Discovery Trails West Coast
Driving To St Louis, Missouri From Illinois
Soulless Hospital Corridor
I Think This Is Jfk Airport
Bad Schandau Germany
After Me And My Friends Saw A Thriller Movie
This looks like a closed theater. No concessions (the don't empty the cases every night), no cash register, no nothing.
Backstage
Literally Linimal
Lonely Road After A Nasty Thunderstorm
This reminds me of going on road trips as a little kid. I'd have to get up very early, and the sky would always have a sort of hazy, sleepy feeling, especially when driving down small highways or forest roads. I love this photo.
My 3-Year-Old Librarian. Love Books. Freeeee Books
OP: Now she’s in 5th grade and finished the Wings of Fire dragon series. We have read to her every night before bedtime since she was in my tummy. Money is usually tight so the idea of books being able to take you places is bliss.
This Is One Of Those "Fire Pits" That Uses Water Vapor And LED Lights To Create The Look Of Fire
Art Deco Courthouse
This College’s Waiting Room With An Eerie Aura
Stairway To Heaven. Or At Least To The Last Floor Of The Complex
The Sky After A Thunderstorm
Abandonded Hospital
Chicago Airport
Not Quite There Yet
Abandoned Soccer Field Across The Street During Covid
And now we know that playing outside was perfectly safe during the lockdown.
Temple In Cambodia
Empty Hospital After An Evacuation Because Of A Bomb Alarm
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Statue, Butte Montana
Lockport Caves, Featured In Sharknado 3
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
Nature Walk In The Middle Of Winter, Tn
Central Oregon
After The Snow
Went On A River Cruise In Nashville, Tn. I Think This Counts
The Crafting Cottage
Anchorage
Off To College
Hallway
Jello Museum
My Favorite One I Took. It Just Pleases Me For Some Reason
Seattle Washington, Waterfront Near The Big Wheel Precovid
Job Site Beauty
Snowy Night In Shockoe
Under The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge On Roosevelt Island, NYC
The Long Hallway To Elsewhere
Hallway In Australia’s Parliament House, Canberra
Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand
Boarding Ramp For An Old Rescue Station At Molène
Yellow Sands, South Africa
The Forbidden Stall
Translucent Building? Berlin, Germany
A View To The Outside
So, it's becoming increasingly obvious to me that a lot of people don't understand what a liminal space is. It's not just a nature photo, or something you thought was pretty, or a random road. There's an eerie sense of unease to an area that's normally full of life, like a library after dark, an empty apartment building, the grocery store at 2am. Etc.
I really appreciate you explaining that because I wasn't sure what liminal photography was. I went back through the photos and agree with you. Most were just random photos but way off the mark. I would love to dispute some photos but know I'll be downvoted. As I've already been banned once for voicing an opinion I'll say nothing.
Not all of these were exactly "liminal," but I loved most of them!
Please I’d like to see people taking a 2nd look for focus & framing when they shoot, then check exposure, horizon, cropping, etc before they post their photos. I imagine every phone has basic editing. Don’t be like my sister who sent me a lousy photo of her new house- well, you *know* what it’s supposed to be. ‽
