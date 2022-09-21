Liminal spaces...

#1

Not Sure Where This Tunnel Is Leading To, But I Got Soaked Trying To Find Out

Not Sure Where This Tunnel Is Leading To, But I Got Soaked Trying To Find Out

62points
Daniel Yamada
Aik
Aik
Community Member
1 week ago

Wow!

10
10points
#2

Long Library

Long Library

48points
Timo N
Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
6 days ago

Woah!

8
8points
#3

I Don't Know If This Counts, But It Seems Like A Gateway To Another World

I Don't Know If This Counts, But It Seems Like A Gateway To Another World

47points
Jelena
Aik
Aik
Community Member
1 week ago

Amazing!

7
7points
#4

My Friend Took This Photo Of Our School After Hours

My Friend Took This Photo Of Our School After Hours

43points
TheHalloweenTeen
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
6 days ago

The creepy feeling you get when you are in a familiar place at an unfamiliar time.

17
17points
#5

Laundrette At Night, London

Laundrette At Night, London

36points
Little but Fierce
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

There's something about the symmetry of the doors I really like

9
9points
#6

A Look Up. Elevators On The "Harmony Of The Seas "

A Look Up. Elevators On The "Harmony Of The Seas "

36points
Ban-One
PegLegShrek
PegLegShrek
Community Member
6 days ago

I feel like I'm flying when I look at this.

4
4points
#7

From My Childhood Church

From My Childhood Church

30points
Matthews
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Perhaps a stairway to Heaven?

9
9points
#8

Dorm Corridor During A Blackout

Dorm Corridor During A Blackout

30points
Matthews
eleni
eleni
Community Member
6 days ago

so simple but so nice picture!!

7
7points
#9

Your Swimsuit Is Dripping Wet And You Can’t Find Your Room…

Your Swimsuit Is Dripping Wet And You Can’t Find Your Room…

28points
Elena Doyle
Elena Doyle (Submission author)
Elena Doyle
Community Member
1 week ago

Is it just my device or is the pic sideways for everyone else? Idk why it’s like that 🤦‍♀️

18
18points
#10

Paris

Paris

28points
Monica Michelle
#11

Empty Chairs And Empty Desks Where The Classes Will Be No More

Empty Chairs And Empty Desks Where The Classes Will Be No More

27points
Matthews
Haven (They/Them)
Haven (They/Them)
Community Member
3 days ago

Wow, that’s a really good picture.

7
7points
#12

Upstate New York

Upstate New York

24points
Panda For Scale
Jono
Jono
Community Member
1 week ago

I’m expecting Icapod Crane to come flying down there chased by the headless horseman

14
14points
#13

Christmas Light Display

Christmas Light Display

24points
Panda For Scale
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Love driving through those light tunnels!

7
7points
#14

Sky Reflection, Discovery Trails West Coast

Sky Reflection, Discovery Trails West Coast

24points
Marisa Doelling
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Natural beauty!

5
5points
#15

Driving To St Louis, Missouri From Illinois

Driving To St Louis, Missouri From Illinois

23points
Panda For Scale
Wise beauty
Wise beauty
Community Member
5 days ago

YOYOYO STL IN THE HOOOOUUUSSSSEEE

4
4points
#16

Just Around The Bend

Just Around The Bend

23points
Panda For Scale
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Nice contrasts

4
4points
#17

Soulless Hospital Corridor

Soulless Hospital Corridor

23points
hamptliz
Joy
Joy
Community Member
5 days ago

Bubba Ho-Tep vibes

2
2points
#18

Alaska

Alaska

22points
Panda For Scale
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Nice contrast of the wood with nature

6
6points
#19

I Think This Is Jfk Airport

I Think This Is Jfk Airport

22points
Evelyn Moon
Mary Hammett
Mary Hammett
Community Member
6 days ago

If you say so.

2
2points
#20

Bad Schandau Germany

Bad Schandau Germany

21points
Janine B.
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Gasps! The streets are paved with gold!!! 😀

7
7points
#21

After Me And My Friends Saw A Thriller Movie

After Me And My Friends Saw A Thriller Movie

21points
HELLUVA SEAGULL
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
2 days ago

This looks like a closed theater. No concessions (the don't empty the cases every night), no cash register, no nothing.

1
1point
#22

Backstage

Backstage

21points
db
nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
5 days ago

Imagine if this was a maze!

5
5points
#23

Literally Linimal

Literally Linimal

20points
Panda For Scale
#24

Lonely Road After A Nasty Thunderstorm

Lonely Road After A Nasty Thunderstorm

20points
Mandy Coriston
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
3 days ago

This reminds me of going on road trips as a little kid. I'd have to get up very early, and the sky would always have a sort of hazy, sleepy feeling, especially when driving down small highways or forest roads. I love this photo.

5
5points
#25

My 3-Year-Old Librarian. Love Books. Freeeee Books

My 3-Year-Old Librarian. Love Books. Freeeee Books

20points
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs (Submission author)
Satan Laughs
Community Member
6 days ago

OP: Now she’s in 5th grade and finished the Wings of Fire dragon series. We have read to her every night before bedtime since she was in my tummy. Money is usually tight so the idea of books being able to take you places is bliss.

11
11points
#26

This Is One Of Those "Fire Pits" That Uses Water Vapor And LED Lights To Create The Look Of Fire

This Is One Of Those "Fire Pits" That Uses Water Vapor And LED Lights To Create The Look Of Fire

19points
Panda For Scale
#27

Art Deco Courthouse

Art Deco Courthouse

19points
Panda For Scale
Aunt Messy
Aunt Messy
Community Member
3 days ago

Art Nouveau...

4
4points
#28

This College’s Waiting Room With An Eerie Aura

This College’s Waiting Room With An Eerie Aura

18points
Matthews
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

I especially like the book lamps

10
10points
#29

Stairway To Heaven. Or At Least To The Last Floor Of The Complex

Stairway To Heaven. Or At Least To The Last Floor Of The Complex

17points
Matthews
#30

The Sky After A Thunderstorm

The Sky After A Thunderstorm

17points
Rachel Reynolds
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
3 days ago

Stunning color!

2
2points
#31

Abandonded Hospital

Abandonded Hospital

17points
JPotts
Elena Doyle
Elena Doyle
Community Member
5 days ago

Ooooooo what hospital is it? I love urban exploration!

4
4points
#32

Chicago Airport

Chicago Airport

16points
Panda For Scale
Mary Hammett
Mary Hammett
Community Member
6 days ago

I'm getting . . . dizzyyyyyy y . . . y

3
3points
#33

Not Quite There Yet

Not Quite There Yet

15points
Anna Martin
Anna Martin (Submission author)
Anna Martin
Community Member
1 day ago

To the end of the road at some point.

1
1point
#34

Abandoned Soccer Field Across The Street During Covid

Abandoned Soccer Field Across The Street During Covid

14points
Matthews
Stephanie A Mutti
Stephanie A Mutti
Community Member
3 hours ago

And now we know that playing outside was perfectly safe during the lockdown.

0
0points
#35

Temple In Cambodia

Temple In Cambodia

14points
Pandasanne
Hyper_lightning11
Hyper_lightning11
Community Member
5 days ago

ancient toilets crafted by Cambodian monks

5
5points
#36

Empty Hospital After An Evacuation Because Of A Bomb Alarm

Empty Hospital After An Evacuation Because Of A Bomb Alarm

14points
Claudia Münch
#37

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

13points
Panda For Scale
#38

Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Statue, Butte Montana

Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Statue, Butte Montana

13points
Alejo
#39

Lockport Caves, Featured In Sharknado 3

Lockport Caves, Featured In Sharknado 3

12points
Panda For Scale
Panda For Scale (Submission author)
Panda For Scale
Community Member
1 week ago

Oops, that was in Sharknado 2

3
3points
#40

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

11points
Panda For Scale
#41

Nature Walk In The Middle Of Winter, Tn

Nature Walk In The Middle Of Winter, Tn

11points
Tricethelover
#42

Central Oregon

Central Oregon

10points
Anna Martin
#43

After The Snow

After The Snow

10points
Panda For Scale
#44

Went On A River Cruise In Nashville, Tn. I Think This Counts

Went On A River Cruise In Nashville, Tn. I Think This Counts

9points
loyalhufflepuff07
Mary Hammett
Mary Hammett
Community Member
6 days ago

Yep, that's liminal.

2
2points
#45

The Crafting Cottage

The Crafting Cottage

9points
Panda For Scale
#46

Anchorage

Anchorage

9points
Panda For Scale
#47

Off To College

Off To College

9points
Panda For Scale
#48

Hallway

Hallway

9points
Wise beauty
nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
5 days ago

This is seriously awesome

2
2points
#49

Jello Museum

Jello Museum

8points
Panda For Scale
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Now I'm curious!

3
3points
#50

My Favorite One I Took. It Just Pleases Me For Some Reason

My Favorite One I Took. It Just Pleases Me For Some Reason

8points
Evelyn Moon
JinxBox
JinxBox
Community Member
5 days ago

I see zero pleasing photo elements here, am I missing out on something? Like yeah it's a parking lot.

1
1point
#51

Seattle Washington, Waterfront Near The Big Wheel Precovid

Seattle Washington, Waterfront Near The Big Wheel Precovid

6points
Marisa Doelling
Annie
Annie
Community Member
6 days ago

Interesting angles and spaces!

4
4points
#52

Job Site Beauty

Job Site Beauty

6points
Anna Martin
eleni
eleni
Community Member
6 days ago

straws?

1
1point
#53

Snowy Night In Shockoe

Snowy Night In Shockoe

1point
Someone Somewhere
#54

Under The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge On Roosevelt Island, NYC

Under The Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge On Roosevelt Island, NYC

1point
SpookyPanda
#55

The Long Hallway To Elsewhere

The Long Hallway To Elsewhere

1point
Alain Siodlowski
#56

Hallway In Australia’s Parliament House, Canberra

Hallway In Australia’s Parliament House, Canberra

0points
Ted Roo
#57

Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand

Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand

0points
Rachel Moule
#58

Boarding Ramp For An Old Rescue Station At Molène

Boarding Ramp For An Old Rescue Station At Molène

0points
Hugo
#59

Yellow Sands, South Africa

Yellow Sands, South Africa

0points
Carla Visagie
#60

The Forbidden Stall

The Forbidden Stall

0points
Tuxedo the Chicken
#61

Translucent Building? Berlin, Germany

Translucent Building? Berlin, Germany

0points
Jo
#62

A View To The Outside

A View To The Outside

0points
Christine McKnight
