0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Is There Any Advice For Social Anxiety?
I suffer from social anxiety and I really need a piece of advice for making new friends and feeling less insecure about myself.
This post may include affiliate links.
All initial social interactions are awkward for each party. Socializing means leaning into the awkwardness until you see your way out ("hit it off/warm up to each other" is the concept of actively working to getting through the first phase of awkwardness). Honestly, to put it bluntly, get over yourself and focus on the person you're interacting with and the moment you're in.
All initial social interactions are awkward for each party. Socializing means leaning into the awkwardness until you see your way out ("hit it off/warm up to each other" is the concept of actively working to getting through the first phase of awkwardness). Honestly, to put it bluntly, get over yourself and focus on the person you're interacting with and the moment you're in.