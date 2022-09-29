#1

Since I'm from Manitoba, Canada, I've been daydreaming how I would improve and do for Manitobans if I was running for Provincial Premier, and how I would address the public. I wouldn't be rambling on about nothing. Just straight to brass tax. We need our emergency wards back in, at least, 4 out of our 7 hospitals in Winnipeg within 6 months, and 2 more opened by the end of the year. Money will be going back into our healthcare, opening up more clinics, bringing in more family Doctors and other injury clinics. Too many people are going to urgent care and having to wait 10+ hours thanks to the healthcare cuts of the previous Pallister government.

I would propose a heavy-duty, anti-gang and youth anti-violence program that will be enforced to redirect youth to mental health, anti-poverty, anti-drug and family crisis resources and sponsored organized sports and activities. We've been having a sharp increase in knife, gun and bear spray attacks lately. There are spread out programs throughout the city, they are not always accessible to everyone at all times.

Since violence is also a problem with adults, I would make mental healthcare and addictions therapy/counselling part of the provincial public health plan.

Not just to the major municipalities, but in every small town in Manitoba, including reserves.

I would make sure all reserves have infrastructure in place for clean, safe drinking water to every household within a year, creating new jobs.

Churchill will get a new, improved railroad access within 2 years, with research and plans put in place to find alternative, year-round transportation access, increasing tourism and biological/environmental/marine conservation and research.

New jobs will be made for lakes and rivers clean up and improved maintenance. It has come to my attention Lake Winnipeg is one of the most polluted lake in Manitoba. Perhaps even all of Canada.

If anyone's wondering where the money will be coming from, there will be cuts on all frivolous, unnecessary spending. A halt in business luncheons/dinners (networking and meetings don't need to involve sushi), and travel will only be for urgent matters that require in-person presence.