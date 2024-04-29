ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what it would change if you could send just a sentence back in time to your 20-year-old self? Like the one John Connor sent to his mother: "There's no fate but we make." A specific sentence, if you hear from a stranger calling from an unknown number or read in a mail without return address, could change your life for the better. Mine would be: "You need to move out of home and find a different school NOW."

#1

"See a psychologist, you need help, and there's nothing wrong with that."

Birgit M
#2

Buy Bitcoin! NOW!

Alex Kotak
