If you could go to any fictional world and live however you wanted from birth, what world would it be? Pack your bags!

Opting for a more secure alternative, I'd select the captivating Pokémon universe. The concept of this world has always fascinated me, and the prospect of becoming a skilled trainer is truly appealing. The ability to create connections with a diverse array of species, journey through various regions, and have pokémon that can extend from almighty Pokémon like Lugia to adorable ones like Minccino.

On the contrasting end of the spectrum, a less secure but equally intriguing choice would be Westeros during the era of the Targaryen rule. As a member of House Targaryen, I would ofc have a dragon.

CascadedFalls
20 minutes ago

heheheh I approve X1000000000, the beauty of pokemon is like no other, the nature, the bliss, the people, the pokemon, its all perfection! Sure you have villains that want to destroy the universe but Arceus (aka God) wouldn't let that happen so its all good, also oh my gosh imagine having battles! I'd send out my blastoise to woop everyone's a*s and be the very best like noone ever was! 🤩

I would go into the harry potter world and live in Harry's time
Pros:
- the essays are like 15 inches. A page and a half Of magic stuff? Sign me up.
- MAGIC
- I'll be in Moony's class in 3rd year and I Wanna know what my boggart is.
- MINERVA IS AMAZING
Cons:
- I have a chance of dying each year but yk whatever.
- Snape exists

Idiocy Incarnate (she/her)
23 minutes ago

Isn't Minerva the Roman Goddess of Wisdom? *rapidly types up on google, holy sh*t she's that cat lady whos name I can't say?!?!*

