Who would you choose? From who would you like to see more movies? Hear more songs? Get the chance to see it live in person? Singer, actor/actress, historic figure, etc.

I'd like to see more of John Candy. Watched "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" again not lot ago (for the probably 50th time). The ending, his smile, his expression in the very last scene. He left us too early...

Ban-One
There are way too many, but i'd say Freddie Mercury (Queen's frontman) or Nick Menza (One of the Megadeth drummers)

Papa Het
