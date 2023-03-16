#1

I am a really maternal person and I do genuinely believe I could, some day be a good mom... but I am a good enough mom at this point to know that I am not ready to be one. My friends are all having kids and that's good for them.

My nephew is just over a year and is the sweetest and I absolutely am in that phase where I actively need to remind myself of all the reasons I'm not going to be a mum right now.



I had a plan and things didn't go according to it and that is grand scheme fine but I am mature enough to know that in my current position, I would not be able to ensure the best opportunity for a child. My husband and I don't own a house, we have a roommate to save money. I do freelance so my income is not guaranteed but is something I am building experience by doing. I do not have a career 'started' ie. Nowhere to return back to post munchkin. It's important to me that we have stability and a safe environment. My MIL is pushing about it since she wants her grand kids to grow up as close as her sons were as kids. My FIL (they are divorced) also keeps asking... however my SIL and BIL were together 10yrs, married for 4 before the wee lad. I've been with DH for 5yrs, married 2yrs and am 4yrs younger than my SIL.



They were established in their careers and had money to quickly buy a house. I want a house, dog and baby in that order. Luckily, my husband agrees. I don't want to be rushed by others. Both my husband and I want 2-4kids and realistically, we don't want large gaps while we figure things out, that's why it is so important to us that we get as many ducks in a row as possible first. The other reason is because fostering and adoption is very important to me (we only want 1 bio baby). Until we have a proper stable environment we won't be able to be vetted for either.