Hey Pandas, I Wanted To Ask Why Have You Decided Not To Have Children?
I wanted to ask all of you, who decided not to have children what were your reasons? Also, I would like to find out how have people tried to persuade you that you should have children.
I am a really maternal person and I do genuinely believe I could, some day be a good mom... but I am a good enough mom at this point to know that I am not ready to be one. My friends are all having kids and that's good for them.
My nephew is just over a year and is the sweetest and I absolutely am in that phase where I actively need to remind myself of all the reasons I'm not going to be a mum right now.
I had a plan and things didn't go according to it and that is grand scheme fine but I am mature enough to know that in my current position, I would not be able to ensure the best opportunity for a child. My husband and I don't own a house, we have a roommate to save money. I do freelance so my income is not guaranteed but is something I am building experience by doing. I do not have a career 'started' ie. Nowhere to return back to post munchkin. It's important to me that we have stability and a safe environment. My MIL is pushing about it since she wants her grand kids to grow up as close as her sons were as kids. My FIL (they are divorced) also keeps asking... however my SIL and BIL were together 10yrs, married for 4 before the wee lad. I've been with DH for 5yrs, married 2yrs and am 4yrs younger than my SIL.
They were established in their careers and had money to quickly buy a house. I want a house, dog and baby in that order. Luckily, my husband agrees. I don't want to be rushed by others. Both my husband and I want 2-4kids and realistically, we don't want large gaps while we figure things out, that's why it is so important to us that we get as many ducks in a row as possible first. The other reason is because fostering and adoption is very important to me (we only want 1 bio baby). Until we have a proper stable environment we won't be able to be vetted for either.
You sound very responsible, I hope it works out, sis
I would be a terrible parent. Neither I nor my child would be happy and i don't want to inflict that on either of us. I need my silence and solitude and me-time, i could not deal with a child all the time.
I want to make the world a better place and I think I could do that better if I didn’t have to raise a child. I just don’t think having more children is a responsible thing to do when the world is collapsing around us and I think nature conservation or helping wild animals or something would make the world better
Two reasons: one is that I keep seeing kids I adored becoming stupid grown ups and that scares me; two - and I never told anyone that - I convinced myself I didn't want kids because my cycle is messed up and I'm afraid (baselessly) I can't have them