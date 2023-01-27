#1

i am about to f*cking scream. my parents act like i'm SO disrespectful to them and i may very well be but it's cause they don't treat me with respect half the time. the other half of the time i'm this daughter who they expect everything of even when i'm sick. and they pay attention to everything about me that i hate. i've told my dad i don't like being touched unless i initiate it, but he still touches my shoulder or my hand and i pull away and he acts all offended. and then he tells me my hair or my makeup looks good and i don't like being talked about in the way i look, cause yk, i hate myself. then my parents make me feel so guilty.