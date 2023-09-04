0submissions
Hey Pandas, Do You Like Where You Live?
I loved Portland, Oregon when I moved here 25 years ago at the age of 26. It was unique, affordable, charming, and filled to the brim with working artists and musicians.
Now it’s homogenized, overpriced, and filthy. And artists have a harder and harder time making a living here. Do you like where you live? Is it urban? Rural? Suburban? Were you born there, or are you a transplant? Pandas want to know!
