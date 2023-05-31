I am probably not going to anytime soon but it would be useful to have tips for if I do. Please, share your tips.

make sure you have a safe place to go if your parents are less than happy. practice what you want to say as well.

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Have an idea of how you want to do it, but try not to overthink it- I know how easy it is to get overwhelmed and start getting shaky and talking too fast, so keep it simple :)

Also, make sure you're able to come out safely. As much as I hate telling people they need to stay closeted, don't come out if you think it might put you in legitimate danger.

Good luck!

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Make sure you tell people you absolutely trust and make sure you have an ally if needed. If your parents aren’t happy about it, keep in a safe place and get backup.

Marinasongs1432
Don't tell your parents if you're not sure they will support you. This suggestion is sad, but it's true. Some parents we're raised to acknowledge LGBTQ people. Tell your friends who are likely more open-minded.

Devil'sAdvocate
