I am probably not going to anytime soon but it would be useful to have tips for if I do. Please, share your tips.

#1 make sure you have a safe place to go if your parents are less than happy. practice what you want to say as well.

#2 Have an idea of how you want to do it, but try not to overthink it- I know how easy it is to get overwhelmed and start getting shaky and talking too fast, so keep it simple :)



Also, make sure you're able to come out safely. As much as I hate telling people they need to stay closeted, don't come out if you think it might put you in legitimate danger.



Good luck!

#3 Make sure you tell people you absolutely trust and make sure you have an ally if needed. If your parents aren’t happy about it, keep in a safe place and get backup.