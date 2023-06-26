I've been having a really difficult time reconciling my ambitions and aspirations and my reality. I always had a feeling I was made for a purpose and have had only two true callings/passions in my life. Unfortunately, I've suffered from so many medical issues which have basically stopped me from working toward and achieving anything truly great within the scope of my goals.. and now I feel a lack of true purpose in life. I just work a normal job, get paid a little below average, and struggle with the rising cost of living in my state. I'm nearing 30 and am nowhere near where I thought I would be at this age and it is crushing. Anyone else been through something like this?

#1

well i’m 13 but i hope everything gets better for you.

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

I’m just 12 but I have no expectations for my future no hopes, no dream jobs just gay old me staying alive.

0points
Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
#3

I’m twelve but I have no plans for my future. No hopes, no dream job just gay old me trying not to die

0points
Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
