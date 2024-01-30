#1

This was about 20 ya, so not recent. While dining with my then fiancee at the city's top restaurant (probably!). The place was classy. Waiters would flick the napkin onto your lap, push in your chair, carve the meat for you, never argue about changes to the dish, etc. Yet! And YET! the last time I went, they had a f*****g angle grinder and were adjusting a railing on a raised dais. Huge noise. While customers were there. I called the manager, told them to stop, and he actually argued with me that the builders had to work during work hours. I said this is totally not on for a restaurant, close the place for the day if you want to do this. I never went back.