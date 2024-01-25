2submissions
Hey Pandas, Describe An Experience That Made You Lose Hope In Humanity
idk you go first
It's a bit personal and small-scale, but I got a first hand insight into how nasty people can be when I was in my teens.
I was a bit overweight back then and was bullied about it at school. Eventually the bullies thought it funny to force me to start wearing a panty girdle. I was just 14 when this started.
Not only was I faced with this sadistic BS from kids my own age, but their older sister - someone who should have known better - was the one who had estimated my size and gone into the corsetry department of a local store to buy this awful thing for me. And, to add insult to injury, not only did I have to wear this awful thing every school day, I had to pay for it from my lunch money.
Eventually my younger sister found out - and I got no sympathy there. She loved to rub it in at every opportunity. I had to put up with this for years. What pleasure they got from inflicting this on me is as much a mystery to me now as it was back then.