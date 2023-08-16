just think of something funny to watch,and it can be any type of network show. could be cooking,could be house renovation,just as long as it has that bad idea feel.so no barebones suggestions that are flat out the example.

#1

A tv show documenting a group of flat earthers on a ship circumnavigating Antarctica. Apparently it should be impossible because Antarctica is an ice wall surrounding the Flat Earth.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#2

A matchmaking show, but with people and dogs.
And then at the end we rig it so I get to bring home all the dogs and get given money so I can take care of them forever.🤣

Lil Miss Hobbit
#3

My idea i have is a cooking show,the judges are guy fieri,gordon ramsey,and probably some other dude,im thinking adam,that dude who did man vrs food,which was my favorite cooking channel show as a kid,aside from good eats by alton brown. but anyways,those are the judges,and we get people of varying skill level,like a line cook, 5 star restaurant chef,i mean the ones that make those "gourmet" foods celebrities be drooling over,and the competition is who gets the best from all three. because on one hand,you have everyone making it look good and fancy to please gordon, but guy fieri aint gonna find too much fun in that,and vice versa. maybe the third chef could just be chef rush,and he gives you score based on how good the food is for you,like a protein level chart or something.

Your local pyromaniac
#4

Office Olympics: Office workers compete for the coveted title of cubicle champion in outlandish activities including chair races, paper airplane javelin, water-cooler gymnastics, etc.

CascadedFalls
#5

Six or so hot (very very problematic) couples go an island, along with a group of single, hot men and women, and the cash prize is given to or split amongst the person/s who didn’t cheat on their partner.

kazeta
They did that. It was called Temptation Island.

#6

Home derenovation. Watch a small crew of people absolutely destroy this house.

mysterious(all pronouns)
