A matchmaking show, but with people and dogs. And then at the end we rig it so I get to bring home all the dogs and get given money so I can take care of them forever.🤣

#3

My idea i have is a cooking show,the judges are guy fieri,gordon ramsey,and probably some other dude,im thinking adam,that dude who did man vrs food,which was my favorite cooking channel show as a kid,aside from good eats by alton brown. but anyways,those are the judges,and we get people of varying skill level,like a line cook, 5 star restaurant chef,i mean the ones that make those "gourmet" foods celebrities be drooling over,and the competition is who gets the best from all three. because on one hand,you have everyone making it look good and fancy to please gordon, but guy fieri aint gonna find too much fun in that,and vice versa. maybe the third chef could just be chef rush,and he gives you score based on how good the food is for you,like a protein level chart or something.