Hey Pandas, Can You Make Up A Quote?
I am fed up with all these BP posts with quotes from famous people or films. It's Lazy Panda content, not Bored Panda content. So let's create our own list. Make up a quote, no matter how daft, and attribute it to yourselves. Anything goes that is good natured, funny or bizarre. No offensive quotes, no attacking other Pandas, and no homophobia, transphobia, racism etc etc.
Mushrooms are our saviours , worship them. - Nathaniel.
"Relish the fig" -Madally
The early worm gets caught by the bird. -Arik
The camel spider is technically a spider, which makes it funny looking camel. - Nathaniel.
*technically NOT a spider
Life is like riding a bicycle, after a few kilometres your a**e is hurting. -Arik
Every journey gives you the opportunity to complain about minor things in the hotel. - Arik
I have created this quote a few months ago, I even have it in my bio! I'll share it here. 'A storm will eventually brew. It will be full of woe and adversities. Yet like all storms, they will elapse as time goes on. So look forward to the light amidst the gloomy clouds.' :)
Life is like a night out at the pub, just without the music, the beer, the fun and the pub but with double the amount of crazy people and double the headache the day after. - Arik
Got the beans.
- taswell
Hi, yes I actually took the assignment seriously and came up with a positive quote:
“Don’t take the challenge ahead as a burden, rather as a way to improve yourself.” - Tiramisu
I farted and it smells like a fart- DP
Life is an endless series of train wrecks with only brief, commercial like breaks of happiness. - The “Real” Deadpool
If you don't want to fail horribly, don't try it. -all 4 paws 😌
"My name is Jack Marston"
Jack Marston