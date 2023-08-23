I am fed up with all these BP posts with quotes from famous people or films. It's Lazy Panda content, not Bored Panda content. So let's create our own list. Make up a quote, no matter how daft, and attribute it to yourselves. Anything goes that is good natured, funny or bizarre. No offensive quotes, no attacking other Pandas, and no homophobia, transphobia, racism etc etc.

#1

Mushrooms are our saviours , worship them. - Nathaniel.

3points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#2

"Relish the fig" -Madally
created while playing phrazle

2points
Madally
#3

The early worm gets caught by the bird. -Arik

1point
Arik
#4

The camel spider is technically a spider, which makes it funny looking camel. - Nathaniel.

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#5

Life is like riding a bicycle, after a few kilometres your a**e is hurting. -Arik

1point
Arik
#6

Every journey gives you the opportunity to complain about minor things in the hotel. - Arik

1point
Arik
#7

I have created this quote a few months ago, I even have it in my bio! I'll share it here. 'A storm will eventually brew. It will be full of woe and adversities. Yet like all storms, they will elapse as time goes on. So look forward to the light amidst the gloomy clouds.' :)

1point
CascadedFalls
#8

Life is like a night out at the pub, just without the music, the beer, the fun and the pub but with double the amount of crazy people and double the headache the day after. - Arik

1point
Arik
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
damn where can i read more of these imma live by them

1point
#9

Got the beans.
- taswell

1point
Taswell the fox(he/him)
#10

Damn all these are really sassy 💀💀💀

Hi, yes I actually took the assignment seriously and came up with a positive quote:

“Don’t take the challenge ahead as a burden, rather as a way to improve yourself.” - Tiramisu

1point
Tiramisu
#11

I farted and it smells like a fart- DP

1point
DP
#12

Life is an endless series of train wrecks with only brief, commercial like breaks of happiness. - The “Real” Deadpool

1point
DP
#13

If you don't want to fail horribly, don't try it. -all 4 paws 😌

0points
all 4 paws
#14

"My name is Jack Marston"
Jack Marston

0points
Rip Van Winkle
