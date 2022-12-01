Btw, my mom and I don't hate each other, we have a good relationship.

So...my mom is a nurse. She works night shifts, all that, so her eating habits are a bit strange. She eats NOTHING but carbs. I tried cooking her nice healthy meals (and they tasted good too tbh) but she refused to eat them, saying she was full, but then later eats an entire loaf of bread (I AM NOT KIDDING OR EXAGGERATING ON THIS).

This started ever since she got a nursing job (before I was even born). Some days I would even miss breakfast or have only an apple cause she ate all the bread. It's been years since we've had a family meal together with her, cause she refuses to eat anything but carbs. She's not overweight or obese, because being a nurse is VERY tiring so you know...she loses calories a lot. But I'm really worried that she will get stomach/intestinal/nutritional/etc. problems later. She already barfs a lot, and due to low fiber takes a lot of laxatives every night. We checked a psychologist and nutritionist for eating disorders and all that, but found nothing. My dad refuses to tell their doctor that she eats all this carb.

Moving on, so one day I baked a lovely cherry pie. It was really beautiful, spent the whole day making it, I was proud. So I set it on the counter to let it cool down after it was out of the oven, and put a sticky note next to it saying "be careful it's hot! Pie after dinner!" But then I realized Ember (my cat) had escaped from the open window (sneaky little bug she is)! So I ran outside to find her(don't worry she was safe she just saw a bird or something).

When I came back, the pie tin was gone. I was out, for 10-15 minutes to catch a cat, and it was gone. I caught my mom upstairs chomping it down. I was devastated and yelled at her for eating the pie I was saving to share with everyone after dinner.

After my dad came home from golfing (yes he does that he's an old man) my mom was crying. She told him that I was "forcing her to starve". My dad scolded me and threatened to kick me out if I ever talked to my mom like that again. AITA?