Hi Pandas,

We got the Dyson vacuum cleaner this year, brand new. My wife and I have been cleaning the filter as we use it. The filter is inside the dust chamber (as with any vacuums), so if you are lazy and just empty the chamber, the filter is going to clog.

My wife and I both started to work full time recently and we needed a daycare/cleaning lady to look after our toddler and clean the place during the day. She has years of cleaning, cooking and babysitting experience.

We hired her because she came highly recommended from a contact who moved away.

Background done, here's the story. This past weekend I tried to switch on the Dyson vacuum, but it turned on for 5 seconds and turned off. Tried again with the same result. Decided to check the filter, and that thing was clogged worse than I'd ever seen a filter clogged.

I cleaned the filter but the damage is done and the vacuum won't work anymore.

When I asked the cleaning lady why she didn't clean the filter, she said her previous employer's dyson vacuum didn't need to be cleaned and she didn't know this one had a filter she needed to clean.

I asked if she is aware the vacuum switches off a few seconds after being switched on, and she said yes. But she didn't inform us of the problem. She said she just charged it more and she could use it. When asked again what her thinking was, she said it happened only once this past Friday. (So how would you know it switches off after its turned on if it happened only once?)

Anyway, I thought a cleaner would know to clean a vacuum filter. But I guess I had to spoon feed her. So AITA for expecting her to replace or at least contribute to replacing it?