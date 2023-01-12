Let's talk about twisted moments in human history

#1

Auschwitz

Bex
#2

Leopold's genocide in the Congo. More than 10 million Africans killed. Children and/or their parents who refused to harvest rubber for tyres had their hands amputated.

censorshipsucks
#3

What we did to the Native Americans

Angry Cat
#4

the crusades

Colonel Cornelius Cornwall
#5

The orange turd being elected as president of the US of A.

Panda Boi
#6

How Christ's teachings were twisted to serve the political power structures - and still are. For just one example, how women were pushed out of their rightful places as part of the early movement, in particular by lying about Mary Magdalene the Apostle and her teachings, which were directly derived from Jesus, so called (His real name was Yeshua). There was no hierarchy, no priests, no concept of Heaven or Hell, or the concept of "a just war" in those early days. Reincarnation was part of the early teachings, rejected centuries later for political reasons. One of the reasons the Romans didn't like these people was their extreme pacifism - which limited the intake of soldiers that the Empire depended on. The versions of Christianity that exist today are travesties of the original teachings. It's like the Pharisees won.

WordWeaver
#7

Trump being elected as president then everybody in the Republican party worshipping him. Not to mention the way he handled the pandemic and the United States in general. Piece of garbage.

Nevada McKinney
#8

The birth of the Reality Show. Sure, it might not have had such serious ramifications as other things on this topic, but just think about how much better television would be without them...

David Furritus
