#6

How Christ's teachings were twisted to serve the political power structures - and still are. For just one example, how women were pushed out of their rightful places as part of the early movement, in particular by lying about Mary Magdalene the Apostle and her teachings, which were directly derived from Jesus, so called (His real name was Yeshua). There was no hierarchy, no priests, no concept of Heaven or Hell, or the concept of "a just war" in those early days. Reincarnation was part of the early teachings, rejected centuries later for political reasons. One of the reasons the Romans didn't like these people was their extreme pacifism - which limited the intake of soldiers that the Empire depended on. The versions of Christianity that exist today are travesties of the original teachings. It's like the Pharisees won.