#1 What we did to the Native Americans

#2 The orange turd being elected as president of the US of A.

#3 Auschwitz

#4 Leopold's genocide in the Congo. More than 10 million Africans killed. Children and/or their parents who refused to harvest rubber for tyres had their hands amputated.

#5 How Christ's teachings were twisted to serve the political power structures - and still are. For just one example, how women were pushed out of their rightful places as part of the early movement, in particular by lying about Mary Magdalene the Apostle and her teachings, which were directly derived from Jesus, so called (His real name was Yeshua). There was no hierarchy, no priests, no concept of Heaven or Hell, or the concept of "a just war" in those early days. Reincarnation was part of the early teachings, rejected centuries later for political reasons. One of the reasons the Romans didn't like these people was their extreme pacifism - which limited the intake of soldiers that the Empire depended on. The versions of Christianity that exist today are travesties of the original teachings. It's like the Pharisees won.

#6 The birth of the Reality Show. Sure, it might not have had such serious ramifications as other things on this topic, but just think about how much better television would be without them...

#7 The holocaust

#8 Trump being elected as president then everybody in the Republican party worshipping him. Not to mention the way he handled the pandemic and the United States in general. Piece of garbage.

#9 Anti-abortion laws - all of them.

#10 the crusades

#11 the story of the radium girls from the 1920s. if you don't know, these women worked in factories painting watches for years on end. it was a very good opportunity at the time,paying as much as men's jobs and helped families who were struggling to make ends meet. but the paint used for the watches? it had radium in it to make the watches glow. the women had to lick their paintbrushes to make a fine point on them and they ingested the radium. it got to the point where it was disintegrating their bones and they would literally glow in the dark. and all that time, the companies knew what the radium would do. but they kept it a secret from the public. the girls died after putting up a fight to win their court case and won, but they still died. it honestly makes me sick that this happened.

#12 The Trail of Tears

#13 Human experiments by the Japanese in Manchuria. What Unit 731 did to Chinese and Russian prisoners was brutal. Worst thing is the American government gave immunity to the perpetrators in exchange for their results. Chief surgeon Shiro Ishi lived a comfortable life after the war, completely untouched; and a great deal of what doctors know about the human body in combat situations are because of such experiments.

#14 the shooting of gay bars...

#15 Murders, genocides, isolation, and everything related to any religion.

#16 Tulsa Race Massacre.

#17 The rape of naking

#18 The Spanish Inquisition and burning ‘heretics’ at the stake.

#19 The things that happened in asylums. It was pretty much torture for the people who had to go through that, because of anything from autism to PTSD to being queer to even being a woman and not listening to men. It's horrific and scary. I'm glad that I live in a world where it's mostly over, although the stigma is still alive and well.

#20 The attacks of 11 September 2001, and the subsequent "war on terror" that has merely created even more terrorists, as well as wrecked many rights of US citizens.



The Republicans and Big Business conniving for decades to destroy the working class.

#21 The Stolen Generation in Australia

#22 People resorted to violence when another country tried to restrict their autonomy and implement policies meant to stunt their economic and social growth.



The Irish did it, they were called heroes. The Palestinians did it, they were labeled terrorists.

#23 The Vietnam war.

#24 The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are also the five biggest weapons suppliers on the planet.

#25 Oh gods, there are so many twisted moments in history. Human history is full of horrific events like mass theft, rape, child abuse, Will Smith movies, and genocide.



With that, I think maybe on the strange side might be the Great Emu War. Some time between the First and Second World Wars, the Australian government decided they needed to cull the emu population. And what better way of doing this than with fully automatic assault weapons. After 6 days of "battle" and thousands of rounds of ammunition had been used, not one emu had been killed. The farmers who started the "war" made multiple requests for military aid, but were denied each time. In the end, the government used a bounty system, and while tens of thousands of emus were culled over a period of about 10 years, the emus are still considered the victors of the conflict. I'm not an Aussie, so I'm sure I'm missing important details, but I remember reading this story some years ago and thought it quite funny.

#26 This announcement from a streaming platform: "You can catch the latest episodes of 'The Kardashians' on Disney+"

#27 you have no idea how much the holocaust affects the life of jews NOW

#28 World War One. There was no reason for it aside from national pride and family rivalry (the King of England, the Tsar of Russia, and the Kaiser of Germany were first cousins). The disastrous 1919 Treaty of Paris guaranteed World War Two would happen. We are still living with the impacts of that treaty. As an example, the irrational partitioning of the former Ottoman Empire without regard to the distribution of religious or ethnic groups was a big driver of the chaos in that region today.

#29 So, so many things. Jim Crow laws, abortion rights being taken away, the marginalization of minorities, the Kardashians, etc.

#30 The USA’s unhealthy addiction to the Second Amendment.



I understand the concept when it was introduced, there was a need for people to be able to defend themselves… but we are talking about guns that, in the hands of an exceptional shooter, could get 4 rounds off in a minute…



I’m not sure automatic weapons that can shoot hundreds of rounds per minute was what the founding fathers had in mind



Also it’s the right to “bear ARMS” not “bear GUNS”. A knife, a bow and arrow, a hoe, a pitchfork, anything that could be used as an offensive weapon was considered an armament at the time of writing.

#31 Andrew Tate, his brother and the crazy magician openly admitting, in video calls, audio registrations and on their own Webpages to be abusive towards women... openly hating on women and raping them and sending messages like " i love to rape you, the more you hate it the more i like it". But the British authorities did nothing pretending the accusations never happened... thousands of fans till following them, despite all the very real facts of them being abusive... blaming the "matrix" for arresting their semi gods.

#32 The insane asylums 😔

#33 Arabo-musim slaves trade. Still on now.

#34 The bloodbath of Stockholm

#35 The Russian sleep experiment

Its very unknown for something so sinister. The Russian took people and made them stay awake which drove them insane after 1 screamed so loud his vocal cords were ripped out and the other ripped off his own skin (And had surgery performed with no medication) they asked the third guy who he was. He said "I am the thing that sleeps under your bed at night." Search it up

#36 What happened to Germany during the -1940’s 😬

#37 The on-going rape of the environment for Corporate greed. Also the mind-boggling willingness of Politicians and citizens to aid this Corporate criminal greed. Furthermore, ignoring remedies. This might kill us all.

#38 Japanese Internment Camps durning WWII

#39 The plague.

It was definitely vampires Lol

#40 The current war in Yemen......

#41 Communism. And the fact that it has never been judged and condemned like Nazism has been.

It should be forbidden nowadays.

#42 The Holodomor. The Holocaust. Past and present slavery. Involuntary human experiments (Looking at you, Nestle). Every unnecessary war. (Wars are started because 2, or more, national leaders can't compromise, share and have an open mind.)

#43 floyd collins’ death. it’s sad but interesting, google it

#44 I'd say the East Turkestan concentration camps are horrific, but as it's happening right now, maybe it doesn't qualify as history. Perhaps the Bosnian genocide, or everything and anything to do with Palestine.

#45 Evolution favored aggressive chimpanzee-like traits over the peaceful bonobo's, and look at us now.

#46 MK- Ultra

#47 Idk if anyone said this already but Russia's attack on Ukraine (YOU GOT THIS UKRAINE!!!!!!!!

#48 Ryan Reynolds making Green Lantern(this is obviously a joke)

#49 Watching secret service agent being called away from JFK's limo, over vehement protest, moments before the assassination.

#50 “La Desbandá”. On 8th of February 1937 after Franco’s troops entered Malaga, thousands of refugees were killed on their way to Almeria, city controlled by the Republican Popular Army. They were attacked by air and sea and between 3000 to 5000 civilians died.

#51 The dancing plague of 1518. Strausbourg. Literally what it sounded like: one woman walked outside a bar in July and began gyrating and dancing. People began joining her. They wouldn't (or maybe couldn't is a better word) stop. After the first week, the city just collectively shrugged, decided the kids just had hot blood and needed to dance their problems away. So yeah, of course they built a stage for them and even hired professional dancers to join them. Then people began suffering and dying from all kinds of obvious issues you'd have dancing for literally a week straight (imagine THAT smell). Heat stroke, regular strokes, heart attacks....and everyone just kept dancing. By August, over 400 had been sucked into the mania. In September they'd had enough and shipped the conga line from Hell off to a mountain somewhere to pray about it.



Making it worse: Strausbourg was not living it's best life at the time. The classics you'd think of for early sixteenth century: disease and famine. So, imagine you've lost your entire family. Half you watched starve, the other half you watched get sicker and sicker until they stopped moving.



Now here comes some footloosed jerkwads just dancing away in the city streets (seemingly) without a care in the world. Had to feel almost like, "Eff yo dead kids Mike! Gloria was right and the rhythm hath gotten me! It hath gotten us ALL!! 🎶🎶🤘"





Making it worser: This event was incredibly well documented, so...it happened. There's absolutely no denying that: this really, truly happened as I've written it. It wasn't even the only well documented outbreak of such phenomena. Just the deadliest one.



Finally, the worst: we really have no strong idea why or what caused it. Some say the people's belief that a particular saint could curse people with dancing and the stress of its time triggered a psychological break. Others suggested they came across some molded food. Religious cult. Again, the classics. So...we know it happened multiple times, and we have no clue why. Maybe it could happen again. After all, none of those explanations explain why it took on such a specific type of mania, and multiple times at that. So maybe the next time YOU start dancing...you just never, ever stop until you drop dead like the Sanderson Sisters had cursed you.

#52 Rosemary Kennedy. Poor girl had seizures so they had her lobotomized so she couldn't embarrass or damage them politically. They shoved a nail in her brain then shoved her in an oubliette. A psychiatric facility actually, but even as recently as then they were places to put pesky family members so you could conveniently forget they even existed. There's so many insults to injury added here. Like...



- She was 23 years old when this occurred. Her father made the decision and she had zero say.



- Her father did not inform her mother, HIS WIFE (in case that wasn't, y'know, clear), until after the procedure had already taken place.



- She was essentially deleted from existence: She was forgotten, hidden away from the rest of the family (esp any kids who might one day get the wild a*s hair to become President). Even today, not many know of her and the Kennedy's are one of the most famous and studied modern families (infamous may be a better word). Just...deleted. For all rights and purposes, it's like she barely even existed at all.



- Directly from the performing "surgeon": I think she was awake. She had a MILD (caps mine, obviously) tranquilizer.

#53 -Japan’s Comfort Women(when Japanese Soldiers in WW2 could have sex with girls who had been sex trafficked anytime they wanted. This was the “solution” to the Rape of Nanjing/Nanking.

-When women in America could be imprisoned for having an STI because soldiers were getting STIs during WW1. Many, many women were arrested for no good reason, forced to have an invasive exam, and hopefully got released.

- The fact that the Father of Gynecology and the Mother of Birth Control were both horribly racist and used women of color as guinea pigs for their medical experiments. If you’ve ever gone on the pill and haven’t died, take a moment to think of the Puerto Rican women who did both. Or, if you’ve ever had surgery to fix an injury that you got after giving birth, remember the slaves who had to suffer through that same surgery for the first time without anesthesia.

- The Tuskegee experiment in which the US government studied the progression of syphilis in men of color without treating them even after a cure was possible and readily available.

-King Henry the 8th. Enough said.

#54 When people from different countries came over here from Europe and killed whole families women children of native Americans. What the natiz did.

Things the government, that has been proven that did to there own people.

History in itself is full messed up s**t. If where to go back to the begin of time there was crazy stuff happening. History in itself is messed up. The wars. Bad things happens in wars. Fame. The wild west. The gold rush. Slavery, concentration camps for the Japanese and Chinese and Germans. People that lives in American and there father's and sons helped fight, yes of course there where a few spies but very few. The people that have regined in the past that where evil kings or queens. Some of might not even been that bad but did messed up stuff.

#55 The great goat war, or the war over a bucket... the goat was was the worst of them, they would send in one goat with a tracker on it to go find a nice group of lifelong friends, then would murder all except for the one with the tracker

#56 The radium girls in the 1920s

#57 Ok, this is probably going to get buried in everything, but I saw this older TikTok, and it was about the overturning of Roe vs, Wade, and it really just caused me to take a step back and look at it from a new perspective. So the woman in the video basically said she was in one of her college classes, and the topic of abortions came up. And her professor said that abortions were first made illegal, like the law was first passed in the 1860’s. And what else happened during the 1860’s. Slavery was abolished in America. AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY PEOPLE WANTED ABORTION OVERTURNED. BECAUSE THEY HAD NO SLAVES TO WORK FOR THEM, AND THEY THOUGHT IF WOMEN WERE FORCED TO GIVE BIRTH, THEY WOULD HAVE A LABOUR FORCE TO WORK FOR THEM AGAIN. Just, think about that for a second.

#58 When women reject men because of unrealistic body expectations. Remember that we still face several challenges in modern society today.