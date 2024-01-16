ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter parenting (the over-involvement in a child's life) can be driven by many factors, including societal pressure to ensure academic and extracurricular success, and the rapid evolution of technology that allows for non-stop monitoring and communication.

But it can backfire. In reality, the practice often limits the kid's opportunities to gain resilience, learn problem-solving skills, and become independent, placing additional burdens on their shoulders to carry into the future.

To show you how all of this manifests, we put together a collection of posts that highlight the potential consequences of helicopter parenting.

#1

They Hid This To See What I Was Eating And Seeing If I Was Up Late. Im 19 Btw

They Hid This To See What I Was Eating And Seeing If I Was Up Late. Im 19 Btw

ludoms100 Report

#2

Nothing Major. She Just Wanted To Know Why I Didn’t Return Her Text That Was Sent 5 Minutes Before The First Call

Nothing Major. She Just Wanted To Know Why I Didn't Return Her Text That Was Sent 5 Minutes Before The First Call

Hear2Read Report

#3

Idk If This Counts As Insane, But Still An Invasion Of Privacy (For Context I Hand My Phone In To My Mum At 8:30 And That Is Why She Had It)

Idk If This Counts As Insane, But Still An Invasion Of Privacy (For Context I Hand My Phone In To My Mum At 8:30 And That Is Why She Had It)

SwedishGoose524 Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously she couldn't. She tried it four times and failed. Good for you to have this app.... this is really... I am sorry for you.

#4

I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week

I've Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It's Orientation Week

Hamilfan16 Report

#5

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I'm 20

Recifeeder Report

#6

There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

There's A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

derpwild Report

#7

My Mom Thinks If I Take My Dogs Outside To Pee When It’s Dark That I Will Die/Be Murdered/Abducted. 5 Mins Before Sunset I’m Perfectly Safe Though. Note To Add, I’m 25 And Have Lived 400 Miles From Home For 8 Years. Didn’t Take My Dogs Out Until 11:30 So Suck On That Mom

My Mom Thinks If I Take My Dogs Outside To Pee When It's Dark That I Will Die/Be Murdered/Abducted. 5 Mins Before Sunset I'm Perfectly Safe Though. Note To Add, I'm 25 And Have Lived 400 Miles From Home For 8 Years. Didn't Take My Dogs Out Until 11:30 So Suck On That Mom

Cats_Dogs_Dawgs Report

#8

Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

JaimeAH Report

nhaundar avatar
Any
Any
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She finally got the memo, that you want to be on your own... jeez

#9

Man Elegantly Destroys Helicopter Parent

Man Elegantly Destroys Helicopter Parent

RedditDaniil Report

#10

Am I Crazy Or Is This Toxic !? I Am 18 In Highschool And My Mother Threatens Not Sending Me To College If I Don’t Spend Time With Her

Am I Crazy Or Is This Toxic !? I Am 18 In Highschool And My Mother Threatens Not Sending Me To College If I Don't Spend Time With Her

Strange-Ad-7764 Report

#11

I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

rhysceleste Report

#12

2nd Post From Karen Infiltration

2nd Post From Karen Infiltration

Pat_thailandball Report

#13

Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

jboy1229 Report

#14

Yes Karen, You Are A Helicopter Mom

Yes Karen, You Are A Helicopter Mom

IamNotaMonkeyRobot Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vulgarity is everywhere. You're not going to be able to save your precious baby from the world, so either equip them with the skills to handle it, or have a totally dependent child.

#15

I Pity Those With Helicopter Parents

I Pity Those With Helicopter Parents

mynameisethan182 Report

#16

I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

I'm Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I'm Also Almost 30

cothromaiochta66 Report

#17

I Am 22 Years Old, Living On My Own With My Husband, And My Dad Still Trys To Control What I Do

I Am 22 Years Old, Living On My Own With My Husband, And My Dad Still Trys To Control What I Do

MustangLover22 Report

#18

There Is A Shooter Somewhere On Campus But My Mom Is More Concerned With Me Missing My Lab Practical

There Is A Shooter Somewhere On Campus But My Mom Is More Concerned With Me Missing My Lab Practical

GlaireWolf Report

#19

My Sister's Twitter Account.... She's 23yo And My Mom Still Does This

My Sister's Twitter Account.... She's 23yo And My Mom Still Does This

we_need_more_wine Report

#20

Girlfriend's Mother

Girlfriend's Mother

reddit.com Report

#21

My Lovely Mother

My Lovely Mother

u/wheekyy_x3 Report

#22

So Proud Of Myself

So Proud Of Myself

poster74 Report

#23

Someone Who I Know Received This From Her Dad. Context In The Comments

Someone Who I Know Received This From Her Dad. Context In The Comments

She doesn't like being financially dependent on her parents at Uni and so wants to get a loan and a job and supply for herself. She is also about to visit her parents and wants to also see her boyfriend when she is down. They live 6 hours away and it costs £100 for the train and they are both so busy they've only seen eachother once since being at Uni. Her parents won't let her and say that she has to spend the entirety of her reading week with them and is disgusting for wanting to be away from them. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

TheTedstar Report

#24

Text That My Narcissistic Step-Dad Sent His 16 Year Old Daughter (My Sister) The Blanked Out Name Is Me. He Posted This Screenshot On Instagram Bragging About His Great “Parenting Skills”

Text That My Narcissistic Step-Dad Sent His 16 Year Old Daughter (My Sister) The Blanked Out Name Is Me. He Posted This Screenshot On Instagram Bragging About His Great "Parenting Skills"

minapenna Report

#25

I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

I'm A Turkey Because I Don't Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

B1narypwny Report

#26

Went To Visit My Boyfriend For The Weekend And My Mom Decided To Text Me This While I Was Sleeping, Im An Adult Btw

Went To Visit My Boyfriend For The Weekend And My Mom Decided To Text Me This While I Was Sleeping, Im An Adult Btw

wide_peepo_hap Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did she know you would be away? Just tell her you are OK. I always had freedom, pretty much from 12 onward, many things even younger, but I never stayed away over night without letting them know and I would check in with them the next morning, made all the difference to them knowing I was OK.

#27

Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems

Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems

asphodel14 Report

#28

My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year

My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year

Solrac8D Report

#29

I Need More Opinions. I'm 22 F Living On My Own And My Parents Still Want To Have Control On What I Buy. It Is Not Making Me Any More Frugal When She Yells At Me For Spending Too Much

I Need More Opinions. I'm 22 F Living On My Own And My Parents Still Want To Have Control On What I Buy. It Is Not Making Me Any More Frugal When She Yells At Me For Spending Too Much

[deleted] Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, whose money is in that account? If it's her parents giving her money for college, they have some right to know how it is being spent.

#30

Found On A Fb Post Asking About The Privacy Of A 13 Year Old. Yikes!

Found On A Fb Post Asking About The Privacy Of A 13 Year Old. Yikes!

reddit.com Report

#31

This Is My Mother Who’s Gone Back To College

This Is My Mother Who's Gone Back To College

nick95ross Report

#32

Mom Thinks I’m Dead After Not Responding For 3 Hours And Admits To Opening My Mail. I Am 29 F Living Alone With Two Children. I Get Several Texts Every Single Day About Religion, Parenting, Or My Finances

Mom Thinks I'm Dead After Not Responding For 3 Hours And Admits To Opening My Mail. I Am 29 F Living Alone With Two Children. I Get Several Texts Every Single Day About Religion, Parenting, Or My Finances

Zealousideal_Play_18 Report

#33

I'm 22

I'm 22

dickincherrykoolaid Report

#34

I Don't Know If I'm The Problem Or She's Overreacting

I Don't Know If I'm The Problem Or She's Overreacting

LolaTovey Report

#35

My Parents Will Lock My Phone And/Or My WiFi Via An App Called "Family Link" (They Can Also Track Me, Monitor My Screen Time+what Is Open)(Also I Need An Parent Password To Be Entered Whenever I Want To Login To Something)

My Parents Will Lock My Phone And/Or My WiFi Via An App Called "Family Link" (They Can Also Track Me, Monitor My Screen Time+what Is Open)(Also I Need An Parent Password To Be Entered Whenever I Want To Login To Something)

eoghan_perra Report

#36

I’m 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For “Family Dinner”

I'm 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For "Family Dinner"

reddit.com Report

#37

Im Nearly 40yo, I Got Arrested On A Petty Misdemeanor 3 Yrs Ago, Its Gone From Record & Still Get This

Im Nearly 40yo, I Got Arrested On A Petty Misdemeanor 3 Yrs Ago, Its Gone From Record & Still Get This

whit4504 Report

#38

Its Pretty Small But Still Crazy. Finally Moved Out From My Helicopter Parents. Just Calling Them Stresses Me Out A Lot

Its Pretty Small But Still Crazy. Finally Moved Out From My Helicopter Parents. Just Calling Them Stresses Me Out A Lot

gakkie Report

#39

Quality “Advice” I Saw On Nextdoor About Raising Teenagers. Started Out Reasonable And Then Quickly Degrades Into Draconian Helicopter Parenting. 90% Of The Comments Were In Agreement That This Is The Only Way To Keep Teens Safe

Quality "Advice" I Saw On Nextdoor About Raising Teenagers. Started Out Reasonable And Then Quickly Degrades Into Draconian Helicopter Parenting. 90% Of The Comments Were In Agreement That This Is The Only Way To Keep Teens Safe

omgwtfbbq0_0 Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Credit where it's due, the thing about kids going to adult sites to learn about sex is true. If sex education isn't accurate and adequate, then kids are going to try and educate themselves on the subject in a different way. If parents aren't going to teach it, and schools aren't allowed to, then the internet is where it is.

#40

All I (19m) Told My Mom Was That Me And My Girlfriend Were Gonna Go Look At Apartments

All I (19m) Told My Mom Was That Me And My Girlfriend Were Gonna Go Look At Apartments

MeanderingPenguine Report

#41

19m. My Parents Don't Like Me Walking Even Just A Mile By Myself

19m. My Parents Don't Like Me Walking Even Just A Mile By Myself

u/Vahgeo Report

#42

I Just Have No Words For How Bats**t This Lady Is

I Just Have No Words For How Bats**t This Lady Is

je_suis_un_negre Report

#43

Told My Mom I Was Going To Hang Out With My 2 Female Friends.... This Is What She Says. I’m 22 And Am On My 4th Year Of College Btw (And She Tracks My Location)

Told My Mom I Was Going To Hang Out With My 2 Female Friends.... This Is What She Says. I'm 22 And Am On My 4th Year Of College Btw (And She Tracks My Location)

Abigailflorence Report

#44

It Was My 21st Birthday And This Is All He Had To Say. I Live In Another State 10 Hours Away And They Track Me On Life360

It Was My 21st Birthday And This Is All He Had To Say. I Live In Another State 10 Hours Away And They Track Me On Life360

desertmountainhippie Report

#45

Dawg What The F*ck I Feel So Bad For These Kids

Dawg What The F*ck I Feel So Bad For These Kids

ih82021 Report

#46

"We Don't Track You!" Uh Huh, Okay. 18 In University. These Were Followed By Call After Call After Call

"We Don't Track You!" Uh Huh, Okay. 18 In University. These Were Followed By Call After Call After Call

KornPuf Report

#47

Homophobic Mom Threatens To Burn My Pride Flag

Homophobic Mom Threatens To Burn My Pride Flag

ThatBiFemboy_0 Report

#48

Oooohhhh... Man, That Escalated Quickly, Please Read The Context, Cos This Is Quite Funny Actually

Oooohhhh... Man, That Escalated Quickly, Please Read The Context, Cos This Is Quite Funny Actually

techy112 Report

#49

Cut Off Contact From My Dad And One Week In He Messaged My Friend(Lives In Us) From A Different Country, Im 25 And Live In The Us. No He Did Not Have My Friends Contact Information

Cut Off Contact From My Dad And One Week In He Messaged My Friend(Lives In Us) From A Different Country, Im 25 And Live In The Us. No He Did Not Have My Friends Contact Information

lalinlux Report

