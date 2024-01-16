49 Helicopter Parents Taking It Upon Themselves To Make Their Kids’ Lives Hell (New Pics)
Helicopter parenting (the over-involvement in a child's life) can be driven by many factors, including societal pressure to ensure academic and extracurricular success, and the rapid evolution of technology that allows for non-stop monitoring and communication.
But it can backfire. In reality, the practice often limits the kid's opportunities to gain resilience, learn problem-solving skills, and become independent, placing additional burdens on their shoulders to carry into the future.
To show you how all of this manifests, we put together a collection of posts that highlight the potential consequences of helicopter parenting.
They Hid This To See What I Was Eating And Seeing If I Was Up Late. Im 19 Btw
Nothing Major. She Just Wanted To Know Why I Didn’t Return Her Text That Was Sent 5 Minutes Before The First Call
Idk If This Counts As Insane, But Still An Invasion Of Privacy (For Context I Hand My Phone In To My Mum At 8:30 And That Is Why She Had It)
I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week
I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20
I am still curious why she was looking 3 years into the future.
There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G
My Mom Thinks If I Take My Dogs Outside To Pee When It’s Dark That I Will Die/Be Murdered/Abducted. 5 Mins Before Sunset I’m Perfectly Safe Though. Note To Add, I’m 25 And Have Lived 400 Miles From Home For 8 Years. Didn’t Take My Dogs Out Until 11:30 So Suck On That Mom
Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old
Man Elegantly Destroys Helicopter Parent
Am I Crazy Or Is This Toxic !? I Am 18 In Highschool And My Mother Threatens Not Sending Me To College If I Don’t Spend Time With Her
I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh
2nd Post From Karen Infiltration
Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though
Yes Karen, You Are A Helicopter Mom
I Pity Those With Helicopter Parents
I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30
I Am 22 Years Old, Living On My Own With My Husband, And My Dad Still Trys To Control What I Do
There Is A Shooter Somewhere On Campus But My Mom Is More Concerned With Me Missing My Lab Practical
My Sister's Twitter Account.... She's 23yo And My Mom Still Does This
Girlfriend's Mother
My Lovely Mother
So Proud Of Myself
Someone Who I Know Received This From Her Dad. Context In The Comments
She doesn't like being financially dependent on her parents at Uni and so wants to get a loan and a job and supply for herself. She is also about to visit her parents and wants to also see her boyfriend when she is down. They live 6 hours away and it costs £100 for the train and they are both so busy they've only seen eachother once since being at Uni. Her parents won't let her and say that she has to spend the entirety of her reading week with them and is disgusting for wanting to be away from them. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.
Text That My Narcissistic Step-Dad Sent His 16 Year Old Daughter (My Sister) The Blanked Out Name Is Me. He Posted This Screenshot On Instagram Bragging About His Great “Parenting Skills”
I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me
Went To Visit My Boyfriend For The Weekend And My Mom Decided To Text Me This While I Was Sleeping, Im An Adult Btw
Did she know you would be away? Just tell her you are OK. I always had freedom, pretty much from 12 onward, many things even younger, but I never stayed away over night without letting them know and I would check in with them the next morning, made all the difference to them knowing I was OK.
Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems
My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year
I Need More Opinions. I'm 22 F Living On My Own And My Parents Still Want To Have Control On What I Buy. It Is Not Making Me Any More Frugal When She Yells At Me For Spending Too Much
Found On A Fb Post Asking About The Privacy Of A 13 Year Old. Yikes!
This Is My Mother Who’s Gone Back To College
Mom Thinks I’m Dead After Not Responding For 3 Hours And Admits To Opening My Mail. I Am 29 F Living Alone With Two Children. I Get Several Texts Every Single Day About Religion, Parenting, Or My Finances
I'm 22
I Don't Know If I'm The Problem Or She's Overreacting
My Parents Will Lock My Phone And/Or My WiFi Via An App Called "Family Link" (They Can Also Track Me, Monitor My Screen Time+what Is Open)(Also I Need An Parent Password To Be Entered Whenever I Want To Login To Something)
I’m 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For “Family Dinner”
Im Nearly 40yo, I Got Arrested On A Petty Misdemeanor 3 Yrs Ago, Its Gone From Record & Still Get This
Its Pretty Small But Still Crazy. Finally Moved Out From My Helicopter Parents. Just Calling Them Stresses Me Out A Lot
Quality “Advice” I Saw On Nextdoor About Raising Teenagers. Started Out Reasonable And Then Quickly Degrades Into Draconian Helicopter Parenting. 90% Of The Comments Were In Agreement That This Is The Only Way To Keep Teens Safe
Credit where it's due, the thing about kids going to adult sites to learn about sex is true. If sex education isn't accurate and adequate, then kids are going to try and educate themselves on the subject in a different way. If parents aren't going to teach it, and schools aren't allowed to, then the internet is where it is.