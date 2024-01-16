To show you how all of this manifests, we put together a collection of posts that highlight the potential consequences of helicopter parenting.

But it can backfire. In reality, the practice often limits the kid's opportunities to gain resilience, learn problem-solving skills, and become independent, placing additional burdens on their shoulders to carry into the future.

Helicopter parenting (the over-involvement in a child's life) can be driven by many factors, including societal pressure to ensure academic and extracurricular success, and the rapid evolution of technology that allows for non-stop monitoring and communication.

#1 They Hid This To See What I Was Eating And Seeing If I Was Up Late. Im 19 Btw

#2 Nothing Major. She Just Wanted To Know Why I Didn't Return Her Text That Was Sent 5 Minutes Before The First Call

#3 Idk If This Counts As Insane, But Still An Invasion Of Privacy (For Context I Hand My Phone In To My Mum At 8:30 And That Is Why She Had It)

#4 I've Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It's Orientation Week

#5 I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I'm 20

#6 There's A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

#7 My Mom Thinks If I Take My Dogs Outside To Pee When It's Dark That I Will Die/Be Murdered/Abducted. 5 Mins Before Sunset I'm Perfectly Safe Though. Note To Add, I'm 25 And Have Lived 400 Miles From Home For 8 Years. Didn't Take My Dogs Out Until 11:30 So Suck On That Mom

#8 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

#9 Man Elegantly Destroys Helicopter Parent

#10 Am I Crazy Or Is This Toxic !? I Am 18 In Highschool And My Mother Threatens Not Sending Me To College If I Don't Spend Time With Her

#11 I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

#12 2nd Post From Karen Infiltration

#13 Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

#14 Yes Karen, You Are A Helicopter Mom

#15 I Pity Those With Helicopter Parents

#16 I'm Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I'm Also Almost 30

#17 I Am 22 Years Old, Living On My Own With My Husband, And My Dad Still Trys To Control What I Do

#18 There Is A Shooter Somewhere On Campus But My Mom Is More Concerned With Me Missing My Lab Practical

#19 My Sister's Twitter Account.... She's 23yo And My Mom Still Does This

#20 Girlfriend's Mother

#21 My Lovely Mother

#22 So Proud Of Myself

#23 Someone Who I Know Received This From Her Dad. Context In The Comments
She doesn't like being financially dependent on her parents at Uni and so wants to get a loan and a job and supply for herself. She is also about to visit her parents and wants to also see her boyfriend when she is down. They live 6 hours away and it costs £100 for the train and they are both so busy they've only seen eachother once since being at Uni. Her parents won't let her and say that she has to spend the entirety of her reading week with them and is disgusting for wanting to be away from them. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

#24 Text That My Narcissistic Step-Dad Sent His 16 Year Old Daughter (My Sister) The Blanked Out Name Is Me. He Posted This Screenshot On Instagram Bragging About His Great "Parenting Skills"

#25 I'm A Turkey Because I Don't Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

#26 Went To Visit My Boyfriend For The Weekend And My Mom Decided To Text Me This While I Was Sleeping, Im An Adult Btw

#27 Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems

#28 My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year

#29 I Need More Opinions. I'm 22 F Living On My Own And My Parents Still Want To Have Control On What I Buy. It Is Not Making Me Any More Frugal When She Yells At Me For Spending Too Much

#30 Found On A Fb Post Asking About The Privacy Of A 13 Year Old. Yikes!

#31 This Is My Mother Who's Gone Back To College

#32 Mom Thinks I'm Dead After Not Responding For 3 Hours And Admits To Opening My Mail. I Am 29 F Living Alone With Two Children. I Get Several Texts Every Single Day About Religion, Parenting, Or My Finances

#33 I'm 22

#34 I Don't Know If I'm The Problem Or She's Overreacting

#35 My Parents Will Lock My Phone And/Or My WiFi Via An App Called "Family Link" (They Can Also Track Me, Monitor My Screen Time+what Is Open)(Also I Need An Parent Password To Be Entered Whenever I Want To Login To Something)

#36 I'm 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For "Family Dinner"

#37 Im Nearly 40yo, I Got Arrested On A Petty Misdemeanor 3 Yrs Ago, Its Gone From Record & Still Get This

#38 Its Pretty Small But Still Crazy. Finally Moved Out From My Helicopter Parents. Just Calling Them Stresses Me Out A Lot

#39 Quality "Advice" I Saw On Nextdoor About Raising Teenagers. Started Out Reasonable And Then Quickly Degrades Into Draconian Helicopter Parenting. 90% Of The Comments Were In Agreement That This Is The Only Way To Keep Teens Safe

#40 All I (19m) Told My Mom Was That Me And My Girlfriend Were Gonna Go Look At Apartments

#41 19m. My Parents Don't Like Me Walking Even Just A Mile By Myself

#42 I Just Have No Words For How Bats**t This Lady Is

#43 Told My Mom I Was Going To Hang Out With My 2 Female Friends.... This Is What She Says. I'm 22 And Am On My 4th Year Of College Btw (And She Tracks My Location)

#44 It Was My 21st Birthday And This Is All He Had To Say. I Live In Another State 10 Hours Away And They Track Me On Life360

#45 Dawg What The F*ck I Feel So Bad For These Kids

#46 "We Don't Track You!" Uh Huh, Okay. 18 In University. These Were Followed By Call After Call After Call

#47 Homophobic Mom Threatens To Burn My Pride Flag

#48 Oooohhhh... Man, That Escalated Quickly, Please Read The Context, Cos This Is Quite Funny Actually