Americans and Europeans share many things, including a commitment to fundamental democratic principles, a strategic military alliance, and some of the highest living standards in the world. However, there still are some notable differences between the two sides of the Atlantic.

And one Reddit discussion draws attention to many of them in quite a funny way. Started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname Mamutu7, it asked: "Europeans, what is something us Americans aren't ready to hear?" Immediately, people from the Old Continent started replying, and it became a lighthearted roast pretty quickly.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The European description for "Karen" is "American".

You love your army way too much, yet many veterans are left alone with ptsd after their service.

Bud Light is not even close of being a beer.

Your country is slowly evolving backwards atm (uprising racism, women don't have choice over their own body in way too many states, too much christianity b******t in politics)

EDIT: angry comments just show that you are indeed not ready to hear those things.

neunzehnhundert Report

324points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for the Karen comment.

72
72points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Tipping is stupid. Just pay your staff a proper living wage!

Coin-op77 , Sam Dan Truong Report

298points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in England you only tip if you want to and for certain things, for example if you go to a nice fancy restaurant that's where you would probably tip, not for daily stuff tho or your local cafe unless your feeling mighty generous after your monthly pay check lol

50
50points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear You actually have less freedom than most of the world. Your country is a pay to play.

Tired_tall , Annie Spratt Report

272points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And why is all your currency the same size and colour?

61
61points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear It's neither normal nor okay to have to go bankrupt just to go to school or going to the hospital

Roselily808 , MChe Lee Report

260points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I broke my ankle once, didn't have to pay a penny. Ironic how you have to spend your life savings to save your life :(

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Having school children recite the Pledge of Allegiance is creepy AF.

bless-you-mlud , European Union Report

252points
POST
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

North korea is the only other country that does this

101
101points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Sugar does not belong in everything, esp. not bread.

WrestlingWoman , Charles Chen Report

242points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain agrees but my stomach disagrees. And my heart… probably diseased.

46
46points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear The rest of the world is much more advanced than you think

eurobro17 , Jorik Kleen Report

237points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had friends from the US stay with us in Australia who had never seen a dual flush toilet & were surprised by the range of food available in Australian supermarkets

48
48points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Nudity is not inherently sexual.

Infamous_Ad8209 , Valeria Smirnova Report

236points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

- Going to a hospital, calling an ambulance or getting education shouldn't ruin your life.

- You shouldn't have to be afraid of getting killed while at school.

- Education should be based on universal facts, not religion or some bigots opinion. You should have nation wide lesson plan, which covers the basics students need to master before they can move onto the next grade.

- Your worshipping on some politicans is scary and crazy. They're just humans, not rockstars or gods.

Peikkotytto Report

232points
POST
View more comments
#10

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Extreme christianity.

All of them look crazy, and here in europa a lot of people are christian but dont make such a deal out of it to harass people.

TheRaccoonsUpMyAss , Pedro Lima Report

220points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Multimillionaire Pastors who hoard their wealth rather than help the needy

102
102points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear no, we aren't "jealous of your freedom". In fact, we feel your "freedoms" are quite limited,

and no, you are not the biggest democracy in the world...

broke_capitalist , Andy Feliciotti Report

210points
POST
From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or the oldest. Greece would like to have a word.

82
82points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Mandatory health insurance isn't communism.

Magical__Entity Report

209points
POST
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, it is not communism, is called normality.

81
81points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear We have pubs older than your country



Edit: Anyone getting angry about this comment, you're just proving my point lol.

p4ttl1992 , Victor Clime Report

207points
POST
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know people who live in a house where one of Henry the eighths wives was born. In the 1500s.

55
55points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear That america is not the place Europeans dream of moving to. It’s more of a nightmare.

orincoro , Zach Miles Report

206points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t move to America if you paid me. (No offence to any Americans reading this but your country is not a safe place to live)

125
125points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Your most leftist politicians are actually central/right for European standards

DragonDrawer14 , Hansjörg Keller Report

202points
POST
Quirinus
Quirinus
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*West European standards.

72
72points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Stop confusing the word "Socialism" with "Communism" and "Fascism".

There is nothing wrong with trying to set up a system wherein people who could use some help actually get help.

(Yes, the system is imperfect but that goes for every system.)

GuardPerson Report

195points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scare tactics by the Republicans to confuse the poorly educated (That's why Trump likes them.)

67
67points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Guns are not something you need to protect, you’re children are.

Stuliex Report

189points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gun culture in general. I saw a pic the other day of a regular guy at a 4th July parade. He was carrying some sort of large gun. It was legal and acceptable. I just cannot fathom living in a society where that is considered normal.

61
61points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear And if your great-great-great grandparents moved from Norway to USA, start a family and generations later you were born, you are NOT norwegian. Your ancestors were, you have a bit of nordic blood in you, but you are still 100% american. Not norwegian. Not 25% irish, 10% swedish, 3% finnish, 17% norwegian, 5% danish... just plain american.

Peikkotytto , Christian Bowen Report

186points
POST
Flamingo Croquet
Flamingo Croquet
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind reminder that there is no "Nordic blood," "Irish blood," "German blood" - blood has types, not nationalities. We've believed this in the past and it didn't do us any good 🙄

66
66points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Having your national flag EVERYWHERE is ridiculous to most of us.

SadlyNotDannyDeVito , Camylla Battani Report

183points
POST
any rei
any rei
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From a German Pov this is just creepy as f**k. If someone has a German flag out, it's very clear they are the "village nazi". Football season is the only exception but even then some people feel uncomfortable

72
72points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

'Schools' which prioritize sports over education aren't schools; they're entertainment profit centers featuring underaged kids.

Geminii27 Report

171points
POST
Costa Villaras
Costa Villaras
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I taught "Rhodes Scholars" at Oxford, during their year of attending "Oxford" (which was only interested in their money, anyway). Never again... such low standard, such lack of "education". I let someone else do it and be pissed off.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#21

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Your car dependent infrastructure is terrible. You shouldn't be forced to own a car just to be able to go anywhere.

Kenexxa , Nabeel Syed Report

169points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think most people know about England's iconic red buses and they're not only in London, we have them everywhere (some even have the LGBT flag painted on them) and its how a lot of people travel, if its not too far for a bus then we walk or cycle, we have soo many bikes that there are seperate cycling roads

35
35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

**So many of your problems are caused by your urban development.**

- The rise of religious extremism can be explained by churches being one of the very few places that fill the human need for community activities.

- The passion for guns would not be there if you didn't see the limits of your lawn as pretty much a border to be protected.

- The hate to spend public money on mental health, education, etc would not be there if you were cohabitating with the people harmed by those issues.

- Obesity would not be there if walkable spaces were common.

- Wars may not have been fought if society didn't depend as much on fuel costs being low.

- Your lack of free time to pursue hobbies is partly explained by extra long commutes


I could go on and on...

No wonder you see government as an oppressor of your freedom, and other people as threats: You go from the islands that are your workplace, your shopping space and your home in a car, as everything in between is unwalkable hostile territory.

Europeans spend their lives in common parks, squares, public spaces, social clubs, cafes, pubs... And feel 'at home' walking in between those spaces, since the space in between is a social area as well. That makes it natural to perceive yourself as part of the community, and feel a social obligation to do your part to maintain it (through taxes for example) which seems pretty much impossible in the American lifestyle.

kace91 Report

165points
POST
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a really interesting perspective that brings together a lot of things I’d seen in the US but not put together in this way!

46
46points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Healthcare *doesn’t* cost that much. It’s all HUGELY inflated

nurseofdeath , Martha Dominguez de Gouveia Report

160points
POST
Awkward lady
Awkward lady
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cannot believe how much you have to pay for insulin, to take just one example.

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear South Park shouldn't be a perfect documentary of your country

Affectionate_Call778 , Aniolcraft Report

156points
POST
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blame Canada for that. (Before downvoting, please watch the movie)

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Europe is more than England and Paris.

SloRules , Travel-Cents Report

150points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

The world isn't just america. The internet isn't just america.
You're like 3% of the world's population, stop assuming everybody is american... or cares about you. At all.



..also stop electing fascists.

SorryTelling Report

143points
POST
A S
A S
Community Member
21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please stop thinking all Americans are the same. We are not. You see what the media wants you to see.

47
47points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Whats the deal with mega churches? Why do you send them that much money?

Jandolino , Edward Cisneros Report

134points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are cults. They believe everything they are told and by sending the pastor money they will be 'Saved'!!

46
46points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear You're very loud as tourists. Speak at a normal volume, please.

Yes, I'm petty, and this is insignificant. Just wanted to say this for ages and finally got the chance 😂

anon , Helena Lopes Report

133points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, not petty and it's not insignificant. I also agree and it highlights the 'Loud tourist' as American easily.

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Tipping culture is placing the working class against the working class. And you lot are falling for it instead of striking

Comander1SUV Report

129points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooooooooo true. People rail against the customer for not tipping - rail against the business owners for not paying a decent wage!!!!

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear You are just a third world country that happens to own a lot of money.

anon , Viacheslav Bublyk Report

129points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And in debt, a lot of money ($32.4 trillion I believe?)

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear You don’t make tea in the f*****g microwave

Shadow_storm193 , ch4loe Report

127points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

doing this is a crime!

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Healthcare is a human right. Not providing affordable healthcare to all Americans is an abomination.

Ofthedoor Report

124points
POST
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just find the concept of having to pay to go to hospital so strange

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#33

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Europe and the European Union are not the same thing

BradyvonAshe , Guillaume Périgois Report

120points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, for example England is in Europe but we left the EU Edit: Typo, I said England is in England lol

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

There is something deeply wrong with your lack of real protests or even riots to end school shootings. In most human cultures losing that many kids regularly without lifting a finger to prevent it is unthinkable.

GargamelLeNoir Report

117points
POST
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the fact that people are so against gun control shows they feel someone's right to kill another person is more important that a child's right to go to school and not worry about being killed

51
51points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

You're not entitled to rule the world and you're not the moral compass of this world.

kenix7 Report

112points
POST
Troy Parr
Troy Parr
Community Member
20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America is not the "World's Policeman".

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Your republicans are makin’ ya look silly

alittle2high Report

110points
POST
A S
A S
Community Member
21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like crazy...

26
26points
reply
View more comments
#37

Your food is killing you. Oh and you are not the best country on earth. Sorry to whatever propaganda they push at you all.

ibitmytongue_hermion Report

108points
POST
Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I may have mentioned our whack media here...

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#38

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear EpiPens cost $69 in the UK compared to the US $600 and yes the Pharm companies are making a profit.

DevDudeZX81 , Tony Webster Report

106points
POST
Liz Clarke
Liz Clarke
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A NHS prescription is currently £9.65 so it's a lot less than $69 here.

33
33points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

You can’t have a WORLD CHAMPION of anything if the said champion competed only against other people from the USA. USA is not equal to WORLD

TheGodfather10 Report

105points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many Americans will disagree with this post

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Visiting European cities and telling us how different it is in America isn’t as good a conversation starter as you think. We know it’s different.

MsB0x , Jeff Frenette Report

104points
POST
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, and better in many ways.

26
26points
reply
View more comments
#41

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear An American accent is still an accent!

Orange_fan1 , Artur Voznenko Report

103points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
22 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! People are so used to how they speak they think that this s the "default" accent, err no? What sounds strange for you is normal for someone else and vice versa

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#42

You complain about soccer being boring while the NFL has like 12 minutes of play over 3 hours.

Idlezzz Report

101points
POST
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

serious question why is it called football when you use your hands

48
48points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear 27 days of PTO is absolutely normal

Whole-Bank9820 , Chen Mizrach Report

101points
POST
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a bare minimum, I get 51 plus 15 days sick leave

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Your 2 party systems even more useless than ours.
Use metric. Use M-E-T-R-I-C!

Eckkbert Report

101points
POST
Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a system almost designed to create radicals on both sides

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Youre treating a 300 year old piece of paper as the end all, be all of american civilization. Its not a perfect document, the founding fathers werent some demi-gods. In fact, the Magna Carta was a big influence on the founding fathers for both the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution.

Its okay to revise the constitution, its not some perfect thing. If it was, how come the founding fathers forgot to put the abolishion of slavery or womens right to vote at least in the bill of rights?

My point is, while the 2A may have made sense in a time where there was a threat of invasion from the english king and american settlers needed to have organised militias to be ready to defend their land, in todays world, yall are putting way too much emphasis on damn guns - to the detriment of your kids

OptimisticRealist__ Report

97points
POST
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the second amendment was dont at a time when people had single show muskets or pistols they could never have thought that there would be guns that fire thousands of rounds a minute also what possible use could you have at home for a magazine with 100 round capacity

33
33points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

You really, really put too much importance on race.

abcPIPPO Report

97points
POST
Paul Neff
Paul Neff
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not as much about Americans, as it is about our media. Americans are not the government, or the TV programs with ads. We are just stuck sitting with them.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Hershey's chocolate tastes like sick.

NoPolitics1 Report

95points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Spain is not in Mexico.

anon , Sam Williams Report

89points
POST
Bernie
Bernie
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add to this: Africa is not a country!!

58
58points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

You do not need a 5000 pound truck to haul your laptop and cellphone to the office.

It_is_Fries_No_Patat Report

85points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a cheap truck, oh wait....

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Europeans Call Out 50 "Hard Truths" That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear Yall spend too much time worrying about paying taxes and not enough time making sure your taxes go to the right programs.

Novah13 , Kelly Sikkema Report

80points
POST
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, many people in many countries have this problem

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 79 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!