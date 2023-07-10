Europeans Call Out 50 “Hard Truths” That They Think Americans Are Not Yet Ready To Hear
Americans and Europeans share many things, including a commitment to fundamental democratic principles, a strategic military alliance, and some of the highest living standards in the world. However, there still are some notable differences between the two sides of the Atlantic.
And one Reddit discussion draws attention to many of them in quite a funny way. Started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname Mamutu7, it asked: "Europeans, what is something us Americans aren't ready to hear?" Immediately, people from the Old Continent started replying, and it became a lighthearted roast pretty quickly.
This post may include affiliate links.
The European description for "Karen" is "American".
You love your army way too much, yet many veterans are left alone with ptsd after their service.
Bud Light is not even close of being a beer.
Your country is slowly evolving backwards atm (uprising racism, women don't have choice over their own body in way too many states, too much christianity b******t in politics)
EDIT: angry comments just show that you are indeed not ready to hear those things.
Tipping is stupid. Just pay your staff a proper living wage!
Here in England you only tip if you want to and for certain things, for example if you go to a nice fancy restaurant that's where you would probably tip, not for daily stuff tho or your local cafe unless your feeling mighty generous after your monthly pay check lol
You actually have less freedom than most of the world. Your country is a pay to play.
And why is all your currency the same size and colour?
It's neither normal nor okay to have to go bankrupt just to go to school or going to the hospital
Having school children recite the Pledge of Allegiance is creepy AF.
Sugar does not belong in everything, esp. not bread.
My brain agrees but my stomach disagrees. And my heart… probably diseased.
The rest of the world is much more advanced than you think
Nudity is not inherently sexual.
- Going to a hospital, calling an ambulance or getting education shouldn't ruin your life.
- You shouldn't have to be afraid of getting killed while at school.
- Education should be based on universal facts, not religion or some bigots opinion. You should have nation wide lesson plan, which covers the basics students need to master before they can move onto the next grade.
- Your worshipping on some politicans is scary and crazy. They're just humans, not rockstars or gods.
Extreme christianity.
All of them look crazy, and here in europa a lot of people are christian but dont make such a deal out of it to harass people.
Multimillionaire Pastors who hoard their wealth rather than help the needy
no, we aren't "jealous of your freedom". In fact, we feel your "freedoms" are quite limited,
and no, you are not the biggest democracy in the world...
Or the oldest. Greece would like to have a word.
Mandatory health insurance isn't communism.
We have pubs older than your country
Edit: Anyone getting angry about this comment, you're just proving my point lol.
I know people who live in a house where one of Henry the eighths wives was born. In the 1500s.
That america is not the place Europeans dream of moving to. It’s more of a nightmare.
I wouldn’t move to America if you paid me. (No offence to any Americans reading this but your country is not a safe place to live)
Your most leftist politicians are actually central/right for European standards
Stop confusing the word "Socialism" with "Communism" and "Fascism".
There is nothing wrong with trying to set up a system wherein people who could use some help actually get help.
(Yes, the system is imperfect but that goes for every system.)
Scare tactics by the Republicans to confuse the poorly educated (That's why Trump likes them.)
Guns are not something you need to protect, you’re children are.
And if your great-great-great grandparents moved from Norway to USA, start a family and generations later you were born, you are NOT norwegian. Your ancestors were, you have a bit of nordic blood in you, but you are still 100% american. Not norwegian. Not 25% irish, 10% swedish, 3% finnish, 17% norwegian, 5% danish... just plain american.
Kind reminder that there is no "Nordic blood," "Irish blood," "German blood" - blood has types, not nationalities. We've believed this in the past and it didn't do us any good 🙄
Having your national flag EVERYWHERE is ridiculous to most of us.
'Schools' which prioritize sports over education aren't schools; they're entertainment profit centers featuring underaged kids.
I taught "Rhodes Scholars" at Oxford, during their year of attending "Oxford" (which was only interested in their money, anyway). Never again... such low standard, such lack of "education". I let someone else do it and be pissed off.
Your car dependent infrastructure is terrible. You shouldn't be forced to own a car just to be able to go anywhere.
I think most people know about England's iconic red buses and they're not only in London, we have them everywhere (some even have the LGBT flag painted on them) and its how a lot of people travel, if its not too far for a bus then we walk or cycle, we have soo many bikes that there are seperate cycling roads
**So many of your problems are caused by your urban development.**
- The rise of religious extremism can be explained by churches being one of the very few places that fill the human need for community activities.
- The passion for guns would not be there if you didn't see the limits of your lawn as pretty much a border to be protected.
- The hate to spend public money on mental health, education, etc would not be there if you were cohabitating with the people harmed by those issues.
- Obesity would not be there if walkable spaces were common.
- Wars may not have been fought if society didn't depend as much on fuel costs being low.
- Your lack of free time to pursue hobbies is partly explained by extra long commutes
I could go on and on...
No wonder you see government as an oppressor of your freedom, and other people as threats: You go from the islands that are your workplace, your shopping space and your home in a car, as everything in between is unwalkable hostile territory.
Europeans spend their lives in common parks, squares, public spaces, social clubs, cafes, pubs... And feel 'at home' walking in between those spaces, since the space in between is a social area as well. That makes it natural to perceive yourself as part of the community, and feel a social obligation to do your part to maintain it (through taxes for example) which seems pretty much impossible in the American lifestyle.
Healthcare *doesn’t* cost that much. It’s all HUGELY inflated
Cannot believe how much you have to pay for insulin, to take just one example.
South Park shouldn't be a perfect documentary of your country
Blame Canada for that. (Before downvoting, please watch the movie)
Europe is more than England and Paris.
The world isn't just america. The internet isn't just america.
You're like 3% of the world's population, stop assuming everybody is american... or cares about you. At all.
..also stop electing fascists.
Whats the deal with mega churches? Why do you send them that much money?
They are cults. They believe everything they are told and by sending the pastor money they will be 'Saved'!!
You're very loud as tourists. Speak at a normal volume, please.
Yes, I'm petty, and this is insignificant. Just wanted to say this for ages and finally got the chance 😂
No, not petty and it's not insignificant. I also agree and it highlights the 'Loud tourist' as American easily.
Tipping culture is placing the working class against the working class. And you lot are falling for it instead of striking
You are just a third world country that happens to own a lot of money.
And in debt, a lot of money ($32.4 trillion I believe?)
You don’t make tea in the f*****g microwave
Healthcare is a human right. Not providing affordable healthcare to all Americans is an abomination.
I just find the concept of having to pay to go to hospital so strange
Europe and the European Union are not the same thing
There is something deeply wrong with your lack of real protests or even riots to end school shootings. In most human cultures losing that many kids regularly without lifting a finger to prevent it is unthinkable.
the fact that people are so against gun control shows they feel someone's right to kill another person is more important that a child's right to go to school and not worry about being killed
You're not entitled to rule the world and you're not the moral compass of this world.
Your republicans are makin’ ya look silly
Your food is killing you. Oh and you are not the best country on earth. Sorry to whatever propaganda they push at you all.
EpiPens cost $69 in the UK compared to the US $600 and yes the Pharm companies are making a profit.
A NHS prescription is currently £9.65 so it's a lot less than $69 here.
You can’t have a WORLD CHAMPION of anything if the said champion competed only against other people from the USA. USA is not equal to WORLD
Too many Americans will disagree with this post
Visiting European cities and telling us how different it is in America isn’t as good a conversation starter as you think. We know it’s different.
An American accent is still an accent!
You complain about soccer being boring while the NFL has like 12 minutes of play over 3 hours.
serious question why is it called football when you use your hands
27 days of PTO is absolutely normal
Your 2 party systems even more useless than ours.
Use metric. Use M-E-T-R-I-C!
It’s a system almost designed to create radicals on both sides
Youre treating a 300 year old piece of paper as the end all, be all of american civilization. Its not a perfect document, the founding fathers werent some demi-gods. In fact, the Magna Carta was a big influence on the founding fathers for both the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution.
Its okay to revise the constitution, its not some perfect thing. If it was, how come the founding fathers forgot to put the abolishion of slavery or womens right to vote at least in the bill of rights?
My point is, while the 2A may have made sense in a time where there was a threat of invasion from the english king and american settlers needed to have organised militias to be ready to defend their land, in todays world, yall are putting way too much emphasis on damn guns - to the detriment of your kids
the second amendment was dont at a time when people had single show muskets or pistols they could never have thought that there would be guns that fire thousands of rounds a minute also what possible use could you have at home for a magazine with 100 round capacity
You really, really put too much importance on race.
Hershey's chocolate tastes like sick.
Spain is not in Mexico.
You do not need a 5000 pound truck to haul your laptop and cellphone to the office.
Yall spend too much time worrying about paying taxes and not enough time making sure your taxes go to the right programs.
To be fair, many people in many countries have this problem
Note: this post originally had 79 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Im not American, but... Why half of the articles on BP just writing sh*t about Americans? Geez, leave those people alone! Not even funny anymore.
Thank you. Lazy "journalists" like this don't bother to.get to know any actual Americans. It's easier to just list off tired stereotypes.
BoredPanda doesn’t have journalist. They don’t even write their own content anymore let alone edit. They just copy and paste from Reddit and Buzzfeed and censor words like w***y, d**k, and a**s.
And pússy and twàt and bítch àss motherfúcker. Cute calling them journalist.
DOWN VOTE this thread to HELL. You guys are right!!! This USA bashing needs to stop.
Caro Caro, there are unfortunately a c**p-tone of users on this site that believe these harmful stereotypes as you can see in the comments. I'm an expat living and working in the U.S. and can tell you that most of these are stereotypes and pretty damn sweeping blanket statements. As someone from the UK we have a s**t-ton of problems. I've also worked abroad in Europe and it isn't all sunshine and rainbows-- there are a lot of problems too.
Exactly. I have lived in Australia and the Netherlands. Currently live in France. Have traveled a fair bit. There are s****y people everywhere!
I HATE HOW IN THE COMMENTS, THEY ALWAYS USE THE PHRASE "MOST AMERICANS" Like no!!! Not most!!! A very slim percentage!!! Most Americans dont think theyre living in a utopia, dammit! (sorry for yelling, im just a lil upset)
It's actually a minority. Like only about 33% of Americans (US Americans) identify as Republican, and they are not all MAGA. He has never won a popular vote in this country, because he is not popular. He is not president now, because he lost resoundingly.
Isn't "a very slim majority" still "most"?
Sorry, I got the flu rn, my brains a little fried. I meant "a very slim percentage"
I was about to write the exact same thing. I've never been to the US, and don't have an opinion except the things I read on the internet. But they make me at least want to visit that country. I don't have to live there. I love mine anyway better than any other country. Nothing to do with the US 😛 And I thing, if you look closer into any other country, you could write a "cons" list as well.
I'm not American either. And I found that there was a lot of violence and contempt in certain remarks.
Time to give this topic a rest for awhile, please BP? It's annoying to pretty much everyone, not matter where they're from
I'm pretty sure all countries make assumptions or think they're better than what they actually are. I know America has its issues but so do we. England is far from perfect and I'm pretty sure a lot of Americans are already aware of these issues.
The U.S. you mean
We call it America jsyk
Even Canada has its problems, and so do all the countries south of the Rio Grande, so however you define "America," it's safe to say it ain't all that
Im not American, but... Why half of the articles on BP just writing sh*t about Americans? Geez, leave those people alone! Not even funny anymore.
Thank you. Lazy "journalists" like this don't bother to.get to know any actual Americans. It's easier to just list off tired stereotypes.
BoredPanda doesn’t have journalist. They don’t even write their own content anymore let alone edit. They just copy and paste from Reddit and Buzzfeed and censor words like w***y, d**k, and a**s.
And pússy and twàt and bítch àss motherfúcker. Cute calling them journalist.
DOWN VOTE this thread to HELL. You guys are right!!! This USA bashing needs to stop.
Caro Caro, there are unfortunately a c**p-tone of users on this site that believe these harmful stereotypes as you can see in the comments. I'm an expat living and working in the U.S. and can tell you that most of these are stereotypes and pretty damn sweeping blanket statements. As someone from the UK we have a s**t-ton of problems. I've also worked abroad in Europe and it isn't all sunshine and rainbows-- there are a lot of problems too.
Exactly. I have lived in Australia and the Netherlands. Currently live in France. Have traveled a fair bit. There are s****y people everywhere!
I HATE HOW IN THE COMMENTS, THEY ALWAYS USE THE PHRASE "MOST AMERICANS" Like no!!! Not most!!! A very slim percentage!!! Most Americans dont think theyre living in a utopia, dammit! (sorry for yelling, im just a lil upset)
It's actually a minority. Like only about 33% of Americans (US Americans) identify as Republican, and they are not all MAGA. He has never won a popular vote in this country, because he is not popular. He is not president now, because he lost resoundingly.
Isn't "a very slim majority" still "most"?
Sorry, I got the flu rn, my brains a little fried. I meant "a very slim percentage"
I was about to write the exact same thing. I've never been to the US, and don't have an opinion except the things I read on the internet. But they make me at least want to visit that country. I don't have to live there. I love mine anyway better than any other country. Nothing to do with the US 😛 And I thing, if you look closer into any other country, you could write a "cons" list as well.
I'm not American either. And I found that there was a lot of violence and contempt in certain remarks.
Time to give this topic a rest for awhile, please BP? It's annoying to pretty much everyone, not matter where they're from
I'm pretty sure all countries make assumptions or think they're better than what they actually are. I know America has its issues but so do we. England is far from perfect and I'm pretty sure a lot of Americans are already aware of these issues.
The U.S. you mean
We call it America jsyk
Even Canada has its problems, and so do all the countries south of the Rio Grande, so however you define "America," it's safe to say it ain't all that