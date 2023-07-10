And one Reddit discussion draws attention to many of them in quite a funny way. Started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname Mamutu7 , it asked: "Europeans, what is something us Americans aren't ready to hear?" Immediately, people from the Old Continent started replying, and it became a lighthearted roast pretty quickly.

Americans and Europeans share many things, including a commitment to fundamental democratic principles, a strategic military alliance, and some of the highest living standards in the world. However, there still are some notable differences between the two sides of the Atlantic.

#1 The European description for "Karen" is "American".



You love your army way too much, yet many veterans are left alone with ptsd after their service.



Bud Light is not even close of being a beer.



Your country is slowly evolving backwards atm (uprising racism, women don't have choice over their own body in way too many states, too much christianity b******t in politics)



EDIT: angry comments just show that you are indeed not ready to hear those things.

#2 Tipping is stupid. Just pay your staff a proper living wage!

#3 You actually have less freedom than most of the world. Your country is a pay to play.

#4 It's neither normal nor okay to have to go bankrupt just to go to school or going to the hospital

#5 Having school children recite the Pledge of Allegiance is creepy AF.

#6 Sugar does not belong in everything, esp. not bread.

#7 The rest of the world is much more advanced than you think

#8 Nudity is not inherently sexual.

#9 - Going to a hospital, calling an ambulance or getting education shouldn't ruin your life.



- You shouldn't have to be afraid of getting killed while at school.



- Education should be based on universal facts, not religion or some bigots opinion. You should have nation wide lesson plan, which covers the basics students need to master before they can move onto the next grade.



- Your worshipping on some politicans is scary and crazy. They're just humans, not rockstars or gods.

#10 Extreme christianity.



All of them look crazy, and here in europa a lot of people are christian but dont make such a deal out of it to harass people.

#11 no, we aren't "jealous of your freedom". In fact, we feel your "freedoms" are quite limited,



and no, you are not the biggest democracy in the world...

#12 Mandatory health insurance isn't communism.

#13 We have pubs older than your country







Edit: Anyone getting angry about this comment, you're just proving my point lol.

#14 That america is not the place Europeans dream of moving to. It’s more of a nightmare.

#15 Your most leftist politicians are actually central/right for European standards

#16 Stop confusing the word "Socialism" with "Communism" and "Fascism".



There is nothing wrong with trying to set up a system wherein people who could use some help actually get help.



(Yes, the system is imperfect but that goes for every system.)

#17 Guns are not something you need to protect, you’re children are.

#18 And if your great-great-great grandparents moved from Norway to USA, start a family and generations later you were born, you are NOT norwegian. Your ancestors were, you have a bit of nordic blood in you, but you are still 100% american. Not norwegian. Not 25% irish, 10% swedish, 3% finnish, 17% norwegian, 5% danish... just plain american.

#19 Having your national flag EVERYWHERE is ridiculous to most of us.

#20 'Schools' which prioritize sports over education aren't schools; they're entertainment profit centers featuring underaged kids.

#21 Your car dependent infrastructure is terrible. You shouldn't be forced to own a car just to be able to go anywhere.

#22 **So many of your problems are caused by your urban development.**



- The rise of religious extremism can be explained by churches being one of the very few places that fill the human need for community activities.



- The passion for guns would not be there if you didn't see the limits of your lawn as pretty much a border to be protected.



- The hate to spend public money on mental health, education, etc would not be there if you were cohabitating with the people harmed by those issues.



- Obesity would not be there if walkable spaces were common.



- Wars may not have been fought if society didn't depend as much on fuel costs being low.



- Your lack of free time to pursue hobbies is partly explained by extra long commutes





I could go on and on...



No wonder you see government as an oppressor of your freedom, and other people as threats: You go from the islands that are your workplace, your shopping space and your home in a car, as everything in between is unwalkable hostile territory.



Europeans spend their lives in common parks, squares, public spaces, social clubs, cafes, pubs... And feel 'at home' walking in between those spaces, since the space in between is a social area as well. That makes it natural to perceive yourself as part of the community, and feel a social obligation to do your part to maintain it (through taxes for example) which seems pretty much impossible in the American lifestyle.

#23 Healthcare *doesn’t* cost that much. It’s all HUGELY inflated

#24 South Park shouldn't be a perfect documentary of your country

#25 Europe is more than England and Paris.

#26 The world isn't just america. The internet isn't just america.

You're like 3% of the world's population, stop assuming everybody is american... or cares about you. At all.







..also stop electing fascists.

#27 Whats the deal with mega churches? Why do you send them that much money?

#28 You're very loud as tourists. Speak at a normal volume, please.



Yes, I'm petty, and this is insignificant. Just wanted to say this for ages and finally got the chance 😂

#29 Tipping culture is placing the working class against the working class. And you lot are falling for it instead of striking

#30 You are just a third world country that happens to own a lot of money.

#31 You don’t make tea in the f*****g microwave

#32 Healthcare is a human right. Not providing affordable healthcare to all Americans is an abomination.

#33 Europe and the European Union are not the same thing

#34 There is something deeply wrong with your lack of real protests or even riots to end school shootings. In most human cultures losing that many kids regularly without lifting a finger to prevent it is unthinkable.

#35 You're not entitled to rule the world and you're not the moral compass of this world.

#36 Your republicans are makin’ ya look silly

#37 Your food is killing you. Oh and you are not the best country on earth. Sorry to whatever propaganda they push at you all.

#38 EpiPens cost $69 in the UK compared to the US $600 and yes the Pharm companies are making a profit.

#39 You can’t have a WORLD CHAMPION of anything if the said champion competed only against other people from the USA. USA is not equal to WORLD

#40 Visiting European cities and telling us how different it is in America isn’t as good a conversation starter as you think. We know it’s different.

#41 An American accent is still an accent!

#42 You complain about soccer being boring while the NFL has like 12 minutes of play over 3 hours.

#43 27 days of PTO is absolutely normal

#44 Your 2 party systems even more useless than ours.

Use metric. Use M-E-T-R-I-C!

#45 Youre treating a 300 year old piece of paper as the end all, be all of american civilization. Its not a perfect document, the founding fathers werent some demi-gods. In fact, the Magna Carta was a big influence on the founding fathers for both the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution.



Its okay to revise the constitution, its not some perfect thing. If it was, how come the founding fathers forgot to put the abolishion of slavery or womens right to vote at least in the bill of rights?



My point is, while the 2A may have made sense in a time where there was a threat of invasion from the english king and american settlers needed to have organised militias to be ready to defend their land, in todays world, yall are putting way too much emphasis on damn guns - to the detriment of your kids

#46 You really, really put too much importance on race.

#47 Hershey's chocolate tastes like sick.

#48 Spain is not in Mexico.

#49 You do not need a 5000 pound truck to haul your laptop and cellphone to the office.