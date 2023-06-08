Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet
19points
User submission
Animals, DIY1 hour ago

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

It’s no secret that hamsters are one of the most popular domestic pets in the world. They are cute and fluffy, like a tiny teddy bear in the palm of your hand, but hamsters need exercise and stimulation. Believe it or not, these little furballs are super energetic and brilliant. Did you know that hamsters can run up to 9km per night? That’s like a marathon for their tiny paws! No wonder hamster mazes are genuinely needed in the domestic environment.

But wait, there’s more excitement! A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” has taken hamster entertainment to the next level by building Minecraft mazes with insanely cool obstacles. They’ve given their fluffy Syrian hamster the adventure of a lifetime! Picture this: our brave explorer breaks out of prison, running from cannibals, and even takes a daring leap to the moon. It’s like a Hollywood blockbuster starring a hamster!

See my previous post on Bored Panda hereherehere, here, and here.

More info: youtube.com | tiktok.com

Meet Homa, an adventurous hamster, who gets into a deep Minecraft cave

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

After such a thrilling escapade, our hamster hero must be thrilled and exhausted. Fear not, a glorious amount of nuts and everything a hamster can desire is waiting to replenish its energy. Because you may not realize it, but hamsters can have different personality quirks, kind of like humans. Some hamsters are social butterflies, while others prefer their alone time. It’s like having a tiny friend with a unique personality living in your home!

The first stop where Homa’s adventure begins is the prison that gets filled with water

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

And here’s an interesting fact: a hamster’s mood can change depending on its environment. Studies have shown that hamsters living in cozy bedding, surrounded by lots of toys and given plenty of opportunities for exercise, actually enjoy a better quality of life. So, if you want your hamster to have a good mood, make sure to provide it with a comfortable and stimulating environment. After all, a happy hamster is a delightful companion!

Suddenly, the water stops, and something pops out of the water pipe…

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

It’s TNT!

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

So, the next time you watch your hamster scurrying through its maze or enjoy its playful antics, remember these fun facts. Hamsters are not just adorable pets; they are little bundles of energy, intelligence, and personality. They bring joy and entertainment into our lives, and with a little creativity, like Minecraft mazes, they can embark on extraordinary adventures right before our eyes. Who knew these small creatures could have such big personalities and lead such fascinating lives? Keep spoiling your hamster, and you’ll witness the wonders they can bring to your world!

The big explosion opens a pool in the floor and Homa needs to swim around

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Finally the hole opens and the brave hamster gets out through the open canal

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Homa slides down in the sewers

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Now, Homa is inside the central sewerage and he manages to find a way out

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

He made it out wet and alive

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

While crossing the bridge, the water spilled over the hamster

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Now he found to the lift that took him to the top floor

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Homa needs to spin the mechanical wheel which opens the door so he can safely get out

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

The next challenge is getting through the storage room while being chased by the Warden

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Luckily, Homa makes his way out through the ventilation

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

The corridors are flooding with water as Homa fights his way through the prisoners and monsters

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

The hamster finds the main room with the Warden and fights by throwing TNT at him

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Exploding dynamite reduces Warden’s health bar

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Courageous Homa defeated the enemy and is now ready to celebrate his victory!

“Minecraft Hamster Homa”: I Made An Underwater Prison Maze With An Obstacle Course For My Little Pet

Here you can see the full video I made featuring Homa’s “Underwater Prison Maze Minecraft Obstacle Course”

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Author, Community member

Hamster Homa is an over-energized Hamster who LOVES adventure! The only thing he
loves as much as adventure is juicy carrot treats 🥕 On this channel you will see him
find his way through obstacle courses, Minecraft mazes, and much more!

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
