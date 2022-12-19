I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” brought this idea to life by building a huge pop-it maze with insanely cool obstacles and giving his fluffy Syrian hamster an adventure of a lifetime.

Our brave explorer breaks from prison, running from cannibals and even flying to the moon.

He may be thrilled and exhausted from his venture and that’s why a glorious amount of nuts and everything a hamster can desire waiting for him at the finish line.

People are totally in for this hamster maze fun with a whopping 2 M views.

Hamster Minecraft Maze With Epic DIY LAVA Obstacles Course gained over a million views, and worth the watch