Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape
11points
User submission
Animals, Entertainment5 hours ago

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” brought this idea to life by building a huge pop-it maze with insanely cool obstacles and giving his fluffy Syrian hamster an adventure of a lifetime.

Our brave explorer breaks from prison, running from cannibals and even flying to the moon.

He may be thrilled and exhausted from his venture and that’s why a glorious amount of nuts and everything a hamster can desire waiting for him at the finish line.

People are totally in for this hamster maze fun with a whopping 2 M views.

This prison break video has earned the hearts of 2 million viewers

A fight with his cellmate

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Time to break out

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Unexpected slide

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Obstacle course

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Hulk smash!

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

I Made A Prison Maze From Pop-It Toys For My Hamster To Escape

Hamster Minecraft Maze With Epic DIY LAVA Obstacles Course gained over a million views, and worth the watch

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Author, Community member

Hamster Homa is an over-energized Hamster who LOVES adventure! The only thing he
loves as much as adventure is juicy carrot treats 🥕 On this channel you will see him
find his way through obstacle courses, Minecraft mazes, and much more!

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda