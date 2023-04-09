Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made A Bridge Challenge For My Hamster With 8 Levels Of Thrilling Obstacles
13points
User submission
Animals7 hours ago

I Made A Bridge Challenge For My Hamster With 8 Levels Of Thrilling Obstacles

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

Hamsters are not just cute and cuddly creatures; they are also adventurous pets. You might think they are small and timid, but hamsters are actually quite active and love to explore. In fact, some experts say that hamsters can run more than 10 kilometers a night in search of food!

But what about hamsters in captivity? Do they get the opportunity to explore and experience the thrill of adventure? Most hamsters are kept in small cages, which can be quite uninspiring. However, one YouTuber has come up with a brilliant idea to give his hamster the adventure of a lifetime.

Meet the star of the show, the fluffy Syrian hamster, who has been named Homa. Homa’s owner, who runs the YouTube channel “Minecraft Hamster Homa,” has created an incredible obstacle course using Minecraft. The course has eight levels of thrilling difficulties, and Homa must navigate his way through a suspended bridge full of zombies and spiders, all while in front of a beautiful waterfall.

As Homa makes his way across the bridges, he must be careful not to fall into the lake below him. Each time he crosses the bridge and takes a break in the golem’s cave to snack, something happens outside at the waterfall area, and the bridge changes to a more difficult one.

Watching Homa’s bravery and skill, as he navigates the various obstacles, is truly entertaining. The video is not only fun to watch but also showcases the importance of giving your pets the opportunity to exercise and have mental stimulation, regardless of their size.

It’s clear that Homa loves the adventure, and his owner has created a perfect environment for him to thrive. The Minecraft obstacle course not only provides Homa with physical exercise but also mental stimulation and the opportunity to explore and experience new things.

The video has become a hit on YouTube, with viewers praising Homa’s courage and the creativity of his owner. It’s a reminder that with a little imagination and creativity, you can turn your pet’s life into an adventure.

And here you will see the charming Hamster Escapes the Minecraft Pool Maze with cool obstacles

In conclusion, hamsters are more than just small and cuddly creatures; they are adventurous and love to explore. With the help of Minecraft and a little creativity, Homa’s owner has created an incredible obstacle course that gives him the adventure of a lifetime. Watching Homa navigate the course is not only fun but also a great reminder of the importance of providing your pets with exercise and mental stimulation. Who knew hamsters could be such thrill-seekers?

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Author, Community member

Hamster Homa is an over-energized Hamster who LOVES adventure! The only thing he
loves as much as adventure is juicy carrot treats 🥕 On this channel you will see him
find his way through obstacle courses, Minecraft mazes, and much more!

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

