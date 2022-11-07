Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal’s Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)
11points
User submission
Animals, Funny4 hours ago

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal’s Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

It turns out that hamsters are really adventurous pets, a hamster can run all night in search of food, and some experts even say these hamsters can run more than 10km a night. In the domestic environment, a hamster requires attention, regardless of size they still need to exercise and have some mental stimulation. So imagine the adventure of a lifetime such an obstacle course could give to a tiny rodent, which otherwise is most commonly kept all alone in small and uninspiring cages.

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” brought this idea to life by building Minecraft mazes with insanely cool obstacles and giving his fluffy Syrian hamster an adventure of a lifetime. Our brave explorer breaks from prison, exploring the pop-it world and even flying to the moon.

In this video, the hamster’s boat was crushed by the huge sea waves and our fluff washed ashore on a cannibalistic island rich in jungles where he got caught and imprisoned. A blazing volcano erupted and broke his cage which allows him to escape, and from now it’s up to him to survive.

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

I Made A Video Of A Brave Hamster Escaping A Cannibal's Prison In An Amazing Obstacle Course Which Is Like The Pet Version Of Indiana Jones (12 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
52 minutes ago

What the hamster's name?

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited)

His name is Homa🐹

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why are hamsters so gosh darn cute? Even their butts are freakin cute! Love watching hamster videos ❤️

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Then you should check the YouTube channel 😬

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Rochelle Pinfield
Rochelle Pinfield
Community Member
2 hours ago

Loved this soooo much

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Thanks🐹❤️

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
52 minutes ago

What the hamster's name?

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited)

His name is Homa🐹

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why are hamsters so gosh darn cute? Even their butts are freakin cute! Love watching hamster videos ❤️

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Then you should check the YouTube channel 😬

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Rochelle Pinfield
Rochelle Pinfield
Community Member
2 hours ago

Loved this soooo much

1
1point
reply
Minecraft Hamster Homa (Post author)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Thanks🐹❤️

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda