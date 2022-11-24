I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

This cute fluffy hamster weaves its way through a snowy Christmas obstacle-course maze made from present warps, fake snow, and a lot of Christmas spirit, this video looks like it was made at Santa Claus’s workshop.

The hamster may be thrilled and exhausted from his venture in the snowy maze and that’s why a present is waiting for him under his Christmas tree. Everyone deserves a loving Christmas, hamsters are no different.

I wish Merry Christmas to everyone, may your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats, and nonstop laughter.

More info: youtube.com

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” built a hamster Christmas maze with real flying reindeer

And while the clip is certainly cute, it’s more thrilling than anything. Especially during the flight with the reindeer above the Christmas Maze.

The hamsters journey began in his cute little room

Little guy went outside and hitched a ride on a Santa Sled

Reindeer brought the hamster to the beginning of the course

The hamster dug, pushed, and jumped his way through various obstacles

In the end, little fella got back on the sled and flew to the surprise

The hamster was generously awarded for his efforts wrapped treats under the Christmas tree