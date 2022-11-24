Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)
Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

This cute fluffy hamster weaves its way through a snowy Christmas obstacle-course maze made from present warps, fake snow, and a lot of Christmas spirit, this video looks like it was made at Santa Claus’s workshop.

The hamster may be thrilled and exhausted from his venture in the snowy maze and that’s why a present is waiting for him under his Christmas tree. Everyone deserves a loving Christmas, hamsters are no different.

I wish Merry Christmas to everyone, may your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats, and nonstop laughter.

For the hamster’s previous adventures on Bored Panda, see here and here.

More info: youtube.com

A YouTube channel named “Minecraft Hamster Homa” built a hamster Christmas maze with real flying reindeer

And while the clip is certainly cute, it’s more thrilling than anything. Especially during the flight with the reindeer above the Christmas Maze.

The hamsters journey began in his cute little room

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

Little guy went outside and hitched a ride on a Santa Sled

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

Reindeer brought the hamster to the beginning of the course

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

The hamster dug, pushed, and jumped his way through various obstacles

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

In the end, little fella got back on the sled and flew to the surprise

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

The hamster was generously awarded for his efforts wrapped treats under the Christmas tree

I Made A Christmas-Themed Obstacle Course For My Hamster Where In The End, It Reaches The Presents (15 Pics)

Hamster Homa is an over-energized Hamster who LOVES adventure! The only thing he
loves as much as adventure is juicy carrot treats 🥕 On this channel you will see him
find his way through obstacle courses, Minecraft mazes, and much more!

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

