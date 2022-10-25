Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Halloween Photo Tradition (8 Pics)
Halloween4 hours ago

Tavnir Carey
For nearly a decade we’ve taken our yearly family photo in Halloween costumes. We always pose in the same spot, so the only thing that changes is the theme and our children’s height.

Inside Out Halloween costume 2015

The Peanuts Halloween costume 2016

Scooby Doo Halloween costume 2017

The Muppets Halloween costume 2018

Trolls Halloween costume 2019

The Goonies Halloween costume 2020

The Shining Halloween costume 2021

Clue Halloween costume 2022

Tavnir Carey
Tavnir Carey
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
