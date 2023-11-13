60 Babies Who Charmed The Internet With Their Hilarious Hairdos (New Pics)
Babies come in all shapes and sizes and all are adorable in their own way. Some disarm you with their big eyes that curiously look around. Others make you go “aww” with their chubby cheeks. But none can make as powerful of an impression as babies that were born with full heads of hair.
With every other baby having little-to-no hair, there’s definitely something unusual about babies with lush manes. They look a little too young to sport such hair dos, which makes them look quite funny. Still, they’re undeniably adorable.
Scroll down to see the whole list of cute little babies with out-of-control hair.
This post may include affiliate links.
6 Months Old Baby Hairstyle
This baby looks like a doll I had as a kid.
My Best Version
Melts My Heart. 16 Weeks Old
You're supposed to cover the outlets to prevent this sort of thing.
For Those Of You Who Said Her Hair Would Fall Out When Her Picture Went Viral 4 Months Ago. This Isn't Even Her Final Form
The baby is happy with her luxurious growth.
Our Wild-Haired Baby
It looked like they were teaching the kid poker. I had to look twice.
This Was My Real Baby Hair. Not A Wig
Now that you mention it, OP, your hair did look like a wig. The cut doesn't really help, either.
Baby Bangs
My Daughter's Hair. She's 12 Weeks Old
My Little Nephew Gets Some Crazy Bedhead
The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old
My Son's Hair Is Out Of Control For A 4-Month-Old
Hey, not all babies can pull off a Mohawk. Be proud! (Do they still call it a Mohawk?)
Coming Home To Her Makes Everything Worth It
Styled By An Afternoon Nap, Not A Hair Product's
Two And A Half Months In, Her Hair Just Keeps Getting Bigger
Majestic Morning Hair
I'm Hairy And I Know It
What’s Up With Your Hair
Morning Hair
My Babies Hair Grows Straight Up
My Boyfriend's Baby Photo. Look At That Hair
My Daughter Heard The Internet Community Likes Babies With Lots Of Hair
That Hair
3-Month-Old Baby With More Hair Than You Have Ever Seen
Crazy Baby Hair
Good Hair Day
Only 1 Month Old But With A Full Head Of Hair
5 Months Old And Counting. His Hair Has Always Been Crazy
Crazy Hair, Don't Care
Troll Hair, Don't Care. Avvie At 3 Months
My Baby Girl Is 2 Weeks Old Today
Everyone Liked The Baby With Lots Of Hair, So I Thought You Would Enjoy Seeing My Grandson At 4 Months
Two Months Old Baby, And It's Not A Wig
7 Weeks And My Daughter's Hair Still Won't Lie Down
Hairy Baby Girl
Onny Is Going To Save A Fortune On Hair Gel When He’s Older By The Looks Of It
Which Hairstyle Suits Me Best?
Epic Baby Hair
My Friend's Baby Was Also Born With Conan Hair
Her Hair Is Pinned Back Sometimes Cause It’s Getting Too Long
Baby Face With Conway Twitty Hair
This Guy’s Freakin Hair
My Baby Boy Has Better Hair Than Me
Can’t Help But Brag About This Little 15 Day Old Girl
Babies With Hair? My Sister Was Born With An Afro
Everyone Was Wrong About His Hair Falling Out. Meet Fisher
Faux Hawk For Days
My Baby’s Hair Used To Stand Up
My Baby Cousin Has Hair That Looks Like A News Anchorman
Got A Comb I Can Borrow?
Long Hair
My Son Will Be 3 Weeks Old On Saturday And Got As Much Hair As Me
My Happy Boy Definitely Has A Better Hair Game Than His Dad
My Niece Was Born With A Full Head Of Hair. Just Home From The Hospital
My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle
I love his birthmark. It gives him such a cute and unique hairstyle.