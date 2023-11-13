ADVERTISEMENT

Babies come in all shapes and sizes and all are adorable in their own way. Some disarm you with their big eyes that curiously look around. Others make you go “aww” with their chubby cheeks. But none can make as powerful of an impression as babies that were born with full heads of hair.

With every other baby having little-to-no hair, there’s definitely something unusual about babies with lush manes. They look a little too young to sport such hair dos, which makes them look quite funny. Still, they’re undeniably adorable.

Scroll down to see the whole list of cute little babies with out-of-control hair.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

6 Months Old Baby Hairstyle

6 Months Old Baby Hairstyle Shares stats

babychanco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My Best Version

My Best Version Shares stats

talytayoussef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Melts My Heart. 16 Weeks Old

Melts My Heart. 16 Weeks Old Shares stats

tarasimich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

For Those Of You Who Said Her Hair Would Fall Out When Her Picture Went Viral 4 Months Ago. This Isn't Even Her Final Form

For Those Of You Who Said Her Hair Would Fall Out When Her Picture Went Viral 4 Months Ago. This Isn't Even Her Final Form Shares stats

brngrhm84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Our Wild-Haired Baby

Our Wild-Haired Baby Shares stats

gabzilla_k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Was My Real Baby Hair. Not A Wig

This Was My Real Baby Hair. Not A Wig Shares stats

grumbo69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that you mention it, OP, your hair did look like a wig. The cut doesn't really help, either.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Baby Bangs

Baby Bangs Shares stats

meg_sayy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Daughter's Hair. She's 12 Weeks Old

My Daughter's Hair. She's 12 Weeks Old Shares stats

TheGoblinGazette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Little Nephew Gets Some Crazy Bedhead

My Little Nephew Gets Some Crazy Bedhead Shares stats

zagmarth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old

The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old Shares stats

eyeswideblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My Son's Hair Is Out Of Control For A 4-Month-Old

My Son's Hair Is Out Of Control For A 4-Month-Old Shares stats

Lados Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Coming Home To Her Makes Everything Worth It

Coming Home To Her Makes Everything Worth It Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Styled By An Afternoon Nap, Not A Hair Product's

Styled By An Afternoon Nap, Not A Hair Product's Shares stats

elsavillalong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Two And A Half Months In, Her Hair Just Keeps Getting Bigger

Two And A Half Months In, Her Hair Just Keeps Getting Bigger Shares stats

amonson1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Majestic Morning Hair

Majestic Morning Hair Shares stats

zmoney12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

I'm Hairy And I Know It

I'm Hairy And I Know It Shares stats

tungtung.monchhichi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

What’s Up With Your Hair

What’s Up With Your Hair Shares stats

babychanco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Morning Hair

Morning Hair Shares stats

keelshing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My Babies Hair Grows Straight Up

My Babies Hair Grows Straight Up Shares stats

BuzzAldy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Boyfriend's Baby Photo. Look At That Hair

My Boyfriend's Baby Photo. Look At That Hair Shares stats

jadebirdy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Daughter Heard The Internet Community Likes Babies With Lots Of Hair

My Daughter Heard The Internet Community Likes Babies With Lots Of Hair Shares stats

scottharr27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

That Hair

That Hair Shares stats

baby_wass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

3-Month-Old Baby With More Hair Than You Have Ever Seen

3-Month-Old Baby With More Hair Than You Have Ever Seen Shares stats

csyperry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Crazy Baby Hair

Crazy Baby Hair Shares stats

unknown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Good Hair Day

Good Hair Day Shares stats

mudddles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Only 1 Month Old But With A Full Head Of Hair

Only 1 Month Old But With A Full Head Of Hair Shares stats

Chechogg89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

5 Months Old And Counting. His Hair Has Always Been Crazy

5 Months Old And Counting. His Hair Has Always Been Crazy Shares stats

surviveseven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Crazy Hair, Don't Care

Crazy Hair, Don't Care Shares stats

StimulisRK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Troll Hair, Don't Care. Avvie At 3 Months

Troll Hair, Don't Care. Avvie At 3 Months Shares stats

calleeyopee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Baby Girl Is 2 Weeks Old Today

My Baby Girl Is 2 Weeks Old Today Shares stats

youngie15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Everyone Liked The Baby With Lots Of Hair, So I Thought You Would Enjoy Seeing My Grandson At 4 Months

Everyone Liked The Baby With Lots Of Hair, So I Thought You Would Enjoy Seeing My Grandson At 4 Months Shares stats

pamjam01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Two Months Old Baby, And It's Not A Wig

Two Months Old Baby, And It's Not A Wig Shares stats

Spezzle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

7 Weeks And My Daughter's Hair Still Won't Lie Down

7 Weeks And My Daughter's Hair Still Won't Lie Down Shares stats

slobender Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Hairy Baby Girl

Hairy Baby Girl Shares stats

babydaeun2022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Onny Is Going To Save A Fortune On Hair Gel When He’s Older By The Looks Of It

Onny Is Going To Save A Fortune On Hair Gel When He’s Older By The Looks Of It Shares stats

jodiemcd91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Which Hairstyle Suits Me Best?

Which Hairstyle Suits Me Best? Shares stats

eddie093019 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Epic Baby Hair

Epic Baby Hair Shares stats

harveyjane1987 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Friend's Baby Was Also Born With Conan Hair

My Friend's Baby Was Also Born With Conan Hair Shares stats

ComeOnHelen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Her Hair Is Pinned Back Sometimes Cause It’s Getting Too Long

Her Hair Is Pinned Back Sometimes Cause It’s Getting Too Long Shares stats

erika_overholt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Baby Face With Conway Twitty Hair

Baby Face With Conway Twitty Hair Shares stats

getsome73 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Guy’s Freakin Hair

This Guy’s Freakin Hair Shares stats

SachanohCosey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Baby Boy Has Better Hair Than Me

My Baby Boy Has Better Hair Than Me Shares stats

tacomaflo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Can’t Help But Brag About This Little 15 Day Old Girl

Can’t Help But Brag About This Little 15 Day Old Girl Shares stats

GlassInTheWild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Babies With Hair? My Sister Was Born With An Afro

Babies With Hair? My Sister Was Born With An Afro Shares stats

ziezie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Everyone Was Wrong About His Hair Falling Out. Meet Fisher

Everyone Was Wrong About His Hair Falling Out. Meet Fisher Shares stats

mirandaedwards1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Faux Hawk For Days

Faux Hawk For Days Shares stats

airjb2317 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Baby’s Hair Used To Stand Up

My Baby’s Hair Used To Stand Up Shares stats

eraser_dust Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Baby Cousin Has Hair That Looks Like A News Anchorman

My Baby Cousin Has Hair That Looks Like A News Anchorman Shares stats

Double_Cross_Gender Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Got A Comb I Can Borrow?

Got A Comb I Can Borrow? Shares stats

yc.yessica_carrillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Long Hair

Long Hair Shares stats

ailaniaysha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Son Will Be 3 Weeks Old On Saturday And Got As Much Hair As Me

My Son Will Be 3 Weeks Old On Saturday And Got As Much Hair As Me Shares stats

JON_KALLL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Happy Boy Definitely Has A Better Hair Game Than His Dad

My Happy Boy Definitely Has A Better Hair Game Than His Dad Shares stats

jjlew080 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Niece Was Born With A Full Head Of Hair. Just Home From The Hospital

My Niece Was Born With A Full Head Of Hair. Just Home From The Hospital Shares stats

prairiedoggin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle

My Son's Birthmark Gives Him The Best Hairstyle Shares stats

I love his birthmark. It gives him such a cute and unique hairstyle.

Patti888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Here's My Daughter At 2 Months

Here's My Daughter At 2 Months Shares stats

rodeoqueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Was Born Bald, And Was Bald For A Long Time. So I’m Sure He Got The Hairy Head Genes From His Dad

I Was Born Bald, And Was Bald For A Long Time. So I’m Sure He Got The Hairy Head Genes From His Dad Shares stats

taniyabis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Kid Is 4 Months Old And Has A Full Head Of Hair

My Kid Is 4 Months Old And Has A Full Head Of Hair Shares stats

Unclej_inKorea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Hairy Baby

Hairy Baby Shares stats

nyecamden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Baby Has So Much Hair That We And Everyone At The Hospital Were Surprised

My Baby Has So Much Hair That We And Everyone At The Hospital Were Surprised Shares stats

sammybdj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

As Someone Who's Bad With Hair, Hers Is Intimidating. She Is One Month Old, And The Hair Is Growing Fast

As Someone Who's Bad With Hair, Hers Is Intimidating. She Is One Month Old, And The Hair Is Growing Fast Shares stats

eyeswideblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!