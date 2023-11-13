ADVERTISEMENT

Babies come in all shapes and sizes and all are adorable in their own way. Some disarm you with their big eyes that curiously look around. Others make you go “aww” with their chubby cheeks. But none can make as powerful of an impression as babies that were born with full heads of hair.

With every other baby having little-to-no hair, there’s definitely something unusual about babies with lush manes. They look a little too young to sport such hair dos, which makes them look quite funny. Still, they’re undeniably adorable.

Scroll down to see the whole list of cute little babies with out-of-control hair.