Only True Hollywood Fans Will Correctly Guess The Movie Based On The Cast
You may have performed well by guessing the movie from the scene, but how well can you do when the characters are not performing? 🎬🤓
This challenge is all about this: we’ve gathered cast photos from 22 movies, and you have to guess which movie they’ve starred in together.
Do you think you’re up to it? Let’s find out how well you do!
If you missed Part 1 of the “Guess The Movie From The Scene” trivia, click here.
Check out Part 2 by clicking here.
Image credits: Louis
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 22
|
|
|
/ 22
|
25
1