20 Scenes, 20 Movies Quiz: Your Mission Is To Match The Scene To The Right Movie

Welcome to the 20 Scenes, 20 Movies Challenge!

If you claim to be a movie-lover who knows them inside and out, this quiz is right for you. There are movies that are so legendary that we can recognize them by a single frame. We have gathered 20 iconic movie scenes for you to identify. Some of these shots are easily recognizable and others are more challenging which require you to jog your memory.

So grab your popcorn and identify movies from iconic scenes. 🍿

