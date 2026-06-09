“Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?”: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments
The United States has seen revolutions, wars, inventions, cultural shifts, and world-changing moments. But how much of that history do you actually remember?
This quiz takes you on a fast-paced journey through America’s past – from the Declaration of Independence and the Civil War to moon missions and modern milestones.
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Q8. George Washington possibly owned the most slaves of any US president, with an estimated 600 - 1000 over his lifetime, while Jefferson was estimated to have owned 200 - 600+.
I'm curious as to your sources. The Mount Vernon Historical Records, has a full database of every enslaved person owned by either the Washington or Custis estate. According to that record, Washington himself owned 123 human beings at the time of his d***h, but many others throughout his lifetime. I'd have to do some work to find the actual number because they are using census data, and so the same people are counted multiple times. But from my brief scan the number is going to be less than 350. Now Martha Custis inherited a large number of enslaved humans from her late husband, before she married Washington. But even that number would put the total at less than 600. That said, according to the estate he also "rented" (this is all so horrible) a number of human beings from his neighbors. BTW, a lot is said about GW "freeing" his slaves at the time of his d***h. This is true, but he only freed his own slaves, not his wife's. And she had the larger number.Load More Replies...
The Monticello Estate records lists 610 enslaved people owned by Jefferson, and their names from Census data. They included over 400 in just his Monticello estate, plus another 200 spread to his other estates. I think the two former US presidents were equally horrible, even if Jefferson was somewhat more proud of his horribleness. But both men certainly owned more fellow human beings than Pierce, Jackson, or Tyler. Jackson was awful too, just in his own anti-native way. As far as I know, Pierce never owned any human beings, as he was from the free state of New Hampshire.
But I am not an expert on Chattel Slavery, or US Presidents. The largest s***e owner I am aware of was Joaquim José de Souza Breves in my home country of Brazil. He owned 4000 across his various plantations at their peak. Not 4 thousand throughout his life, but at one point. He was just the largest individual owner of other people. Lots of corporations owned enslaved people in Brazil too. The two largest of these were mining companies, like the British company St John d'El Rey Mining Company who owned tens of thousands of enslaved people. And the Catholic Church, of course. They were the single largest slaveholders across the Americas as a whole.
Q8. George Washington possibly owned the most slaves of any US president, with an estimated 600 - 1000 over his lifetime, while Jefferson was estimated to have owned 200 - 600+.
I'm curious as to your sources. The Mount Vernon Historical Records, has a full database of every enslaved person owned by either the Washington or Custis estate. According to that record, Washington himself owned 123 human beings at the time of his d***h, but many others throughout his lifetime. I'd have to do some work to find the actual number because they are using census data, and so the same people are counted multiple times. But from my brief scan the number is going to be less than 350. Now Martha Custis inherited a large number of enslaved humans from her late husband, before she married Washington. But even that number would put the total at less than 600. That said, according to the estate he also "rented" (this is all so horrible) a number of human beings from his neighbors. BTW, a lot is said about GW "freeing" his slaves at the time of his d***h. This is true, but he only freed his own slaves, not his wife's. And she had the larger number.Load More Replies...
The Monticello Estate records lists 610 enslaved people owned by Jefferson, and their names from Census data. They included over 400 in just his Monticello estate, plus another 200 spread to his other estates. I think the two former US presidents were equally horrible, even if Jefferson was somewhat more proud of his horribleness. But both men certainly owned more fellow human beings than Pierce, Jackson, or Tyler. Jackson was awful too, just in his own anti-native way. As far as I know, Pierce never owned any human beings, as he was from the free state of New Hampshire.
But I am not an expert on Chattel Slavery, or US Presidents. The largest s***e owner I am aware of was Joaquim José de Souza Breves in my home country of Brazil. He owned 4000 across his various plantations at their peak. Not 4 thousand throughout his life, but at one point. He was just the largest individual owner of other people. Lots of corporations owned enslaved people in Brazil too. The two largest of these were mining companies, like the British company St John d'El Rey Mining Company who owned tens of thousands of enslaved people. And the Catholic Church, of course. They were the single largest slaveholders across the Americas as a whole.
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