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“Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?”: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments
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Quizzes
Curiosities, History

“Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?”: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments

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The United States has seen revolutions, wars, inventions, cultural shifts, and world-changing moments. But how much of that history do you actually remember?

This quiz takes you on a fast-paced journey through America’s past – from the Declaration of Independence and the Civil War to moon missions and modern milestones.

Ready to find out how well you know the states? Score high, and you might just prove you’re a true student of American history. 🦅

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    Mount Rushmore National Memorial featuring carved faces of US presidents including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q8. George Washington possibly owned the most slaves of any US president, with an estimated 600 - 1000 over his lifetime, while Jefferson was estimated to have owned 200 - 600+.

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    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm curious as to your sources. The Mount Vernon Historical Records, has a full database of every enslaved person owned by either the Washington or Custis estate. According to that record, Washington himself owned 123 human beings at the time of his d***h, but many others throughout his lifetime. I'd have to do some work to find the actual number because they are using census data, and so the same people are counted multiple times. But from my brief scan the number is going to be less than 350. Now Martha Custis inherited a large number of enslaved humans from her late husband, before she married Washington. But even that number would put the total at less than 600. That said, according to the estate he also "rented" (this is all so horrible) a number of human beings from his neighbors. BTW, a lot is said about GW "freeing" his slaves at the time of his d***h. This is true, but he only freed his own slaves, not his wife's. And she had the larger number.

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q8. George Washington possibly owned the most slaves of any US president, with an estimated 600 - 1000 over his lifetime, while Jefferson was estimated to have owned 200 - 600+.

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    0points
    reply
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm curious as to your sources. The Mount Vernon Historical Records, has a full database of every enslaved person owned by either the Washington or Custis estate. According to that record, Washington himself owned 123 human beings at the time of his d***h, but many others throughout his lifetime. I'd have to do some work to find the actual number because they are using census data, and so the same people are counted multiple times. But from my brief scan the number is going to be less than 350. Now Martha Custis inherited a large number of enslaved humans from her late husband, before she married Washington. But even that number would put the total at less than 600. That said, according to the estate he also "rented" (this is all so horrible) a number of human beings from his neighbors. BTW, a lot is said about GW "freeing" his slaves at the time of his d***h. This is true, but he only freed his own slaves, not his wife's. And she had the larger number.

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