“Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?”: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has seen revolutions, wars, inventions, cultural shifts, and world-changing moments. But how much of that history do you actually remember?

This quiz takes you on a fast-paced journey through America’s past – from the Declaration of Independence and the Civil War to moon missions and modern milestones.

Ready to find out how well you know the states? Score high, and you might just prove you’re a true student of American history. 🦅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Matthew Hernandez