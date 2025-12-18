ADVERTISEMENT

If you've never visited parks in London or other English cities, you’ve probably never experienced the surprise of seeing flocks of vibrant ring-necked parrots in migration. In spring, they nibble delicately on cherry blossoms, savoring the sweet nectar. While the sight is beautiful, it also means the cherry blossom season is shortened to just a single day.

But I had never witnessed what I saw recently: hundreds of birds perched and sleeping in the trees around a car park. There were so many that the tree itself seemed to grow green leaves overnight.

