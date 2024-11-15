ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s quirky world of internet comedy, “goofy aah” memes have carved out their own bizarre corner of absurdity. This circulating comment meme often combines roughly edited images, videos, or chaotic sound mixes, creating strange but oddly engaging content.

It is somewhat unsettling to look at, as it’s oddly chaotic and strange. The result is a meme that feels like a throwback to a time when AI edits didn’t exist — unpolished, unstructured, and quite silly.

Here, we dive into the “goofy ahh” world of randomness, trace the term’s history, and check out some nonsensical 2024 meme finds that help push “goofy ahh” into the mainstream.

What Does “Goofy Ahh” Mean?

Like many borrowed terms from internet slang, the term “goofy ahh” is believed to have been derived from African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) and is a colloquial shorthand for “goofy a**.”

The conversion of “a**” to “ahh” helped bypass algorithm censorship on platforms that had started limiting profanity online. The sly pronunciation of “Ahh” gave the meme a covert and meaning-laden way to convey the same sentiments.

According to a San Jose State University Writing Center study, AAVE has risen in popularity and is in modern-day use. Thanks to the easy spread enabled by online channels and social platforms, younger generations often use it (1).

The first recorded use of the term “goofy ahh” on social media was on X by user @negroalchemist on August 9, 2009.

Image credits: @negroalchemist

While the term has evolved in usage since, this original post paints an awkward and absurd situation in its context, a fertile start to the more recent peculiar situations that the term references.

The “Googy Ahh” Spread

When social media transformed into a landscape of direct commentary, people started using the term in comments sections to react to or describe something silly, weird, or goofy.

The one-liner was enough to express shock and disbelief over something extraordinary. Pronounced “goofy” with a long, soft “ahh,” this phrase was frequently encountered in threads during 2021, marking a notable movement.

The term was mainly used on posts under the TikTok genre 21st Century Humor or a reclassified evolution of what used to be YouTube Poop. YouTube Poop was a rough edit of clips and videos that are mashed up to create a disjointed and chaotic output.

According to Business Insider, 21st Century Humor follows a similar format because it is a type of online content that involves a sped-up montage of distorted visuals or clips with sound effects mashed together (2).

This isn’t particularly new because YouTube led the charge to absurdity when a similar chaotic video style popped up on channels in 2004.

In November 2006, YouTuber the Superyoshi account posted his earlier video, which borrowed clips from the Mario Brothers to create a mashup of clips and sound effects. The clip, albeit nearly 18 years old, shows the beginnings of this absurd style of quick-edit clips. The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

The sounds in these clips are like random audio files stitched together, many of which seem borrowed from action sequences or even sound effects used in cartoons. Here is a sample user @whataheck._ posted on TikTok on July 27, 2021. The video has been viewed 42,800 times.

There are many seemingly nonsensical videos on TikTok, which, aside from #21stCenturyHumor, are also hashtagged with #InterdimensionalMemes and #s---posting.

Business Insider writes that the “videos are as eerie and discomforting as they are addictive.” And, true enough, they have a hypnotic power that has the feeds hoodies. On TikTok, its prominence has yielded over 100 million views on 21st-century Humor content.

When creators use mashup sounds in these absurd videos, commenters react with a “goofy ahh sound.”

For instance, sound producer @proddadood remixes many such audio clips on his TikTok channel. The first among his “goofy ahh” clips is the one below, which was uploaded on December 17, 2021.

Videos, Photos, and Reactions to the Absurd

In keeping with the peculiarity of 21st-century Humor, creators followed suit with “goofy ahh” pictures that capture the same flavor of weirdness. By distorting images, stretching them, or saturating them in odd ways, they make modern-day versions of yesteryear’s surreal style in image form.

There’s no particular formula for what is considered “goof ahh.” Basically, anything that is odd and weird can make the cut. From the previous renders of cartoon clips, creators now take random real-life clips, movie clips, and at-home videos and splice them into manic masterpieces of goofiness.

They also capture actual images and dub them “goofy ahh” when they seem to check the criteria of absurd and odd. Business Insider adds that today’s versions of “goofy ahh” confirm that absurdity is at its climax, and we’re curious to see how things can get even weirder.

Hilarious Compilation of “Goofy Ahh” Pictures

