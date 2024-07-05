Person Regrets Ever Switching Seats After Woman Wakes Him Up Thrice With Increasingly Odd Demands

ADVERTISEMENT

We constantly hear various tales about people sitting in the wrong seats and being forced to change them. Nowadays, it’s probably one of the most frequently discussed subjects online. Today, we have a superb addition to the collection of discussions.

It’s a story about a man who agreed to switch seats numerous times during one flight. And he wasn’t some kind of jerk who deliberately sat in the wrong seats. In fact, the whole sequence started because he planned to sit in his assigned place.

More info: Reddit

Should you give up your assigned plane seat for someone else?

Share icon

Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

A man boarded a plane and noticed that there was a woman sitting in his assigned seat

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kaysha (not the actual photo)

She said she was settled there and gave him her place, which he took, but a few moments later, she asked for it back, saying it was due to her claustrophobia

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Mpumelelo Macu (not the actual photo)

He switched, but shortly after, she exited the plane and gave him her seat back, which he was soon moved from by a new passenger

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/joeshmoe117117

Then, this passenger moved to another seat, giving him it back and resulting in the man switching seats numerous times before the flight even took off

Today’s main story happened about 8 years ago. The OP was traveling from New York to Salt Lake City in Utah. He just spent around a week working and, in his words, “tindering” in New York. The night before the flight, he spent long hours working and going out. So, the man was tired and was looking forward to crashing into his plane seat as soon as possible. But the universe had other plans.

The guy’s seat was 12F. When he came to his seat, he noticed it was taken by some random woman. When faced with a situation like this, a traveler can simply inform a crew member. Then, the employee might ask the person to sit in their assigned seat so the traveler doesn’t need to deal with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the OP chose to confront the woman himself. When he did, the woman claimed it was her seat and he must be mistaken. Yet, he didn’t back down — after all, he had a ticket with a written seat number in his hand. The woman dug through her bag and found a ticket that proved that she wasn’t in her place.

Then, she proceeded to ask the man to sit in her place because she was “settled.” Since the seats weren’t that different, he agreed. He sat and fell asleep. That didn’t take long, as he took some cold medicine beforehand that makes people sleepy.

But just as falling asleep didn’t take long, the sleep itself wasn’t long, either. A few moments later, the same woman woke the man and told him that she wanted her seat. She claimed she had claustrophobia. As you are probably aware, it’s a fear of confined spaces. About 12.5% of people have it.

Since planes are basically closed-off tubes with a bunch of people inside, it is normal that some claustrophobics have a hard time flying. Enclosed space, limited room to move, and other passengers nearby are some claustrophobic peoples’ nightmare fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the original poster kind of doubted this woman’s claim about the condition. He thought that she might simply want to have the middle seat empty near her. But since he just wanted to sleep without any drama, he just let her sit in her assigned seat. For this reason, some other people nearby told this man that he was too nice for putting up with this behavior. But what else was he supposed to do, right?

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

However, the desired uninterrupted sleep was still far from reach. A few other moments later, the same woman woke the man again to offer him her seat back. Apparently, she was having a panic attack and decided to exit the plane. So, the man offered others her seat, but when they didn’t take it, he took it himself.

If you thought that the woman exiting the plane would be the end of the whole story, you are sorely mistaken! Another character of a man bugging the OP appeared. Now, the author was the person sitting in someone else’s seat. Evidently, when the woman left the plane, her ticket was sold to this gentleman. While it’s usual to buy tickets online, in some cases, it is possible to buy them at the airport right before the flight, just like this man did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, not wanting to cause any scenes, the original poster moved seats. At this point, it’s kind of hard to keep count of how many times he did that. And it wasn’t even the last time!

Soon, he was woken up once more. This time, it was by the same guy who moved him. Now, he said that the OP can take his place, as he’s going to the back, where there are more open seats. And so, for the last time, the author moves.

Summarizing the story, the author himself said that he shouldn’t have let someone else take his seat in the first place. Well, the whole sequence was kind of amusing to read about, but it would have been very annoying to experience, so we can understand his frustration.

While many people in the comments were amused by this story, there were some who found some details questionable. For instance, why did the man keep switching seats when he sat on his own? This would’ve solved the situation, and he could’ve slept just like he had planned.

The original poster himself agreed that was a valid point. Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that he kept moving. Well, at least now he has a fun story to tell not only on Reddit but to people in his life as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

People online found this whole sequence both funny and annoying because they wondered why he didn’t just stay in his own seat when he got it back