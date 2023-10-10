ADVERTISEMENT

Signs are a means of conveying information that is relevant to the general area within which the reader of the said sign is located at that very moment.

But it is equally true that the very thing that seeks to inform you might also seek to send a message that is questionable, comical, or trolly in nature, among other things. And hence you can’t ever be sure what to expect from a sign in the wild.

One thing’s for certain—folks in this dedicated Facebook group know for certain that the signs they see will be at the very least chucklesome and at most you might pop a lung from laughter. So enjoy!

#1

Legit Question, Tho

Legit Question, Tho

Jeff Crouse Report

134points
#2

"Happy Hiking..." = Good Luck, Buddy, Hope You're A Better Runner Than Your Friends

"Happy Hiking..." = Good Luck, Buddy, Hope You're A Better Runner Than Your Friends

Neepa Vora Report

101points
#3

Also, You're Not A Ref, Sit Down, Tim

Also, You're Not A Ref, Sit Down, Tim

Cody Dines Report

87points
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant! This should be posted at every kid's ball field in America.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Cheers

Cheers

Kelly Hunsaker Report

75points
#5

Whose Bright Idea Was That?

Whose Bright Idea Was That?

Neepa Vora Report

71points
It should not come as a surprise—this is the internet—that there is a dedicated Facebook group focused on all manner of signs and signification. Well, all right, not all manner per se, but rather all funny manner.

Give Me A Sign, which currently boasts a fellowship of over 684,000 members, is a hub for various road signs, billboards, notes, plaques, storefront ads, license plates, and absolutely everything in between found in the wild.

Facebook’s stats claim that the group is quite active, clocking in at nearly 10,000 posts a month—at least that’s what happened in September alone.
#6

Don't Wanna Rub You The Wrong Way

Don't Wanna Rub You The Wrong Way

Albert J K III Report

70points
#7

Poop In The Kitty Litter, That'll Teach Them...

Poop In The Kitty Litter, That'll Teach Them...

Linda Joy Report

66points
#8

What Do You Think That Sign Is Supposed To Mean?

What Do You Think That Sign Is Supposed To Mean?

Ambio Lara Report

66points
#9

Yes, Hello, I'd Like One Violence, Please

Yes, Hello, I'd Like One Violence, Please

Mijhael R Report

63points
#10

But Can They Do A Ba-Dum-Tss?

But Can They Do A Ba-Dum-Tss?

Kimberly Ellis Report

62points
As mentioned previously, the group features a variety of signage that essentially includes anything with text and other kinds of symbolism on any surface found in a public setting.

Take this sentient vending machine. We can clearly see that it is a warning of sorts that this food dispensing store unit has a temper and you should pray to the gods to not deserve its wrath. Or just call tech support.

Or this sign, which is looking for a jazz drummer. You can practically hear all the tss tss tss’s. Or maybe it’s this very serious sign about upcoming repairs that was made hilarious because spelling is hard. You get the point.

The idea behind the page is to bring entertainment and joy through real world findings (of the sign variety) and sharing them with pals and strangers alike without it becoming a platform for political, religious or any other mind-encumbering debate. We just wanna scroll, man.

#11

Did You Try Cleaning The Gunk Out Of The Mouse?

Did You Try Cleaning The Gunk Out Of The Mouse?

Jason Smith Report

62points
#12

"Make Me!"

"Make Me!"

Steven Ellet Report

61points
#13

Bad Things Will Happen To Good People!

Bad Things Will Happen To Good People!

Marisa Jenkins Report

59points
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At your own risk, so same as for all cats? 😅🐾

#14

"The Lifesavers Say It All"

"The Lifesavers Say It All"

Barbie Colorado Report

56points
#15

"Probably Because Unless He's Actually Dying He'll Go To Work"

"Probably Because Unless He's Actually Dying He'll Go To Work"

Steven Goldman Report

53points
OK, mega geek time. Semiotics is the study of signs and symbols and their use and interpretation. It might sound pretty clear-cut judging by its definition, but that’s where the journey begins.

While its origins are humble, starting off as an academic endeavor, it evolved into an investigation of people’s behavior (anthropology and psychology), of culture and society (sociology and philosophy), moving into the realm of art (films, literature and the like), and even going so far as to become a consumer behavior and brand communication tool.

In other words, you might see a sign here and laugh. Or you might dig deeper and understand that there is an entire speculative context behind it: someone is a disgruntled employee, someone is a comma inquisitor, someone’s having marital troubles, or someone is just out there caring about the world.

And so you can now develop stories around these signs in your head, one up the joke and partake in the living organism that is a simple sign plastered on a store’s window, beckoning you to enter and to understand the epic level of humor the employees must have without even talking to them. But you’d like to, right? Makes you appreciate it even more.
#16

This One's Thinking Outside The Box

This One's Thinking Outside The Box

Ione Smith Report

53points
#17

Until*

Until*

Jack Mendes Report

49points
#18

"And Here All Along I Thought It Was The Hamburger That Was Doing The Helping"

"And Here All Along I Thought It Was The Hamburger That Was Doing The Helping"

Erik Hill Report

48points
stanleyragooch avatar
Magnifico Giganticus
Magnifico Giganticus
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hamburger Helper helps your hamburger make a great meal. Or so I heard.

#19

No Forks Given

No Forks Given

Rik Lasater Report

47points
#20

Buy Two, Get One Free

Buy Two, Get One Free

Barbie Colorado Report

46points
So, if you want to appreciate signs even more, keep on scrolling. Or visit the Facebook group yourself. Or, better yet, comment, share, hit that upvote button—spread the love and share some of your own stories of signs that make you feel good in the comment section below!

#21

What's This One Supposed To Mean? Oh...

What's This One Supposed To Mean? Oh...

Kai Janshon Report

46points
#22

Marketing At Its Finest

Marketing At Its Finest

Barbie Colorado Report

44points
#23

I Mean, Someone Will Definitely Cosider This As A Sign

I Mean, Someone Will Definitely Cosider This As A Sign

Rory Magpayo Report

43points
#24

What An Eventful Day That Was!

What An Eventful Day That Was!

Brendan R. Appel Report

41points
#25

Boomer Humor

Boomer Humor

Barbie Colorado Report

37points
#26

Guess Who's Doing Laps Around The Block?

Guess Who's Doing Laps Around The Block?

Albert Robinson Report

37points
#27

Might Contain Traces Of Bitterness And Resentment

Might Contain Traces Of Bitterness And Resentment

Nick Angelatos Report

35points
#28

Not With That Attitude

Not With That Attitude

Frank Arroyo Report

35points
#29

Did You Notice That It Doesn't Say Do Your 9 To 5?

Did You Notice That It Doesn't Say Do Your 9 To 5?

Jeremy Sandstol Report

32points
#30

A Scientific Innovation, If Ever There Was One

A Scientific Innovation, If Ever There Was One

Laureen Sharpe Report

32points
#31

You Don't Have To Tell Me Twice

You Don't Have To Tell Me Twice

Emily Horchler Report

32points
#32

That Bathroom Must Be Spotless If It's Fit For Dining

That Bathroom Must Be Spotless If It's Fit For Dining

Andy Thompson Report

30points
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone is going to eat a customer they may not be that fussy about hygiene. They are probably just hoping for the opportunity.

#33

Cursed Strawberries

Cursed Strawberries

Mike Jiminez Report

30points
#34

Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe

Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe

Christopher D Lampkin Report

29points
#35

I Keep Mine On The Wall, It Gets A Better View Of Me

I Keep Mine On The Wall, It Gets A Better View Of Me

Barbara Tortorici Report

28points
#36

Geography Was Never My Strong Suit

Geography Was Never My Strong Suit

Pauline Vaughn Report

25points
#37

Ah, Yes, Reinforcing The "Dad Needs Conditions To Be Perfect" Stereotype

Ah, Yes, Reinforcing The "Dad Needs Conditions To Be Perfect" Stereotype

Seth Mokler Report

24points
#38

He's Out Ploughing The Field And Raising A Barn--What Did You Do Today?

He's Out Ploughing The Field And Raising A Barn--What Did You Do Today?

Joy Linda Report

23points
#39

Fart Back And Take Him With You

Fart Back And Take Him With You

Praful Wani Report

18points
#40

Talk About All Inclusive

Talk About All Inclusive

Deborah Harding Report

18points
stanleyragooch avatar
Magnifico Giganticus
Magnifico Giganticus
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of how a friend used to answer the phone: D**k's Hotdogs! If you like hotdogs you'll looove D**k's!

#41

Does That Panda Look Bored To You?

Does That Panda Look Bored To You?

Sophie Lennon Report

18points
#42

Forget The Ladies And Cupcakes, Check Out That Pink Sasquatch!

Forget The Ladies And Cupcakes, Check Out That Pink Sasquatch!

Dave Furney Report

15points
#43

So What's The Wine Like?

So What's The Wine Like?

Jennifer Pruett Report

15points
destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wine from Oklahoma? Didn't know they even had vineyards there...

#44

[Pst] Blink Twice If You're In Trouble, Timmy

[Pst] Blink Twice If You're In Trouble, Timmy

Ronnie Ekster Cruz Report

14points
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! We cut kids INTO PIECES, This is my last resort!!

#45

Somebody, Pinch Me

Somebody, Pinch Me

Larry Adkins Report

9points
andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So maybe "if life is real, so are we" Maybe proves life is real?

Vote comment up
#46

Is It Just Me, Or Is There A Car Literally Inside That Building Behind The Window?

Is It Just Me, Or Is There A Car Literally Inside That Building Behind The Window?

Kimberly Trusley Report

9points
sheilamcenany avatar
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Winslow, Arizona. Car, likely reflection, but bird, really there.

#47

It's The Keytars You Should Be Playing, In Aisle 6

It's The Keytars You Should Be Playing, In Aisle 6

Jane Grigsby Report

8points
#48

Look At That Cute Smiley Face Over There, Adorkable!

Look At That Cute Smiley Face Over There, Adorkable!

Ed Helling Report

-1point
