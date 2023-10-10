48 Folks Share The Most Hilarious Signs That They Came Across
Signs are a means of conveying information that is relevant to the general area within which the reader of the said sign is located at that very moment.
But it is equally true that the very thing that seeks to inform you might also seek to send a message that is questionable, comical, or trolly in nature, among other things. And hence you can’t ever be sure what to expect from a sign in the wild.
One thing’s for certain—folks in this dedicated Facebook group know for certain that the signs they see will be at the very least chucklesome and at most you might pop a lung from laughter. So enjoy!
Legit Question, Tho
"Happy Hiking..." = Good Luck, Buddy, Hope You're A Better Runner Than Your Friends
Also, You're Not A Ref, Sit Down, Tim
Brilliant! This should be posted at every kid's ball field in America.
Cheers
Whose Bright Idea Was That?
It should not come as a surprise—this is the internet—that there is a dedicated Facebook group focused on all manner of signs and signification. Well, all right, not all manner per se, but rather all funny manner.
Give Me A Sign, which currently boasts a fellowship of over 684,000 members, is a hub for various road signs, billboards, notes, plaques, storefront ads, license plates, and absolutely everything in between found in the wild.
Facebook’s stats claim that the group is quite active, clocking in at nearly 10,000 posts a month—at least that’s what happened in September alone.
Don't Wanna Rub You The Wrong Way
Poop In The Kitty Litter, That'll Teach Them...
What Do You Think That Sign Is Supposed To Mean?
Yes, Hello, I'd Like One Violence, Please
But Can They Do A Ba-Dum-Tss?
As mentioned previously, the group features a variety of signage that essentially includes anything with text and other kinds of symbolism on any surface found in a public setting.
Take this sentient vending machine. We can clearly see that it is a warning of sorts that this food dispensing store unit has a temper and you should pray to the gods to not deserve its wrath. Or just call tech support.
Or this sign, which is looking for a jazz drummer. You can practically hear all the tss tss tss’s. Or maybe it’s this very serious sign about upcoming repairs that was made hilarious because spelling is hard. You get the point.
The idea behind the page is to bring entertainment and joy through real world findings (of the sign variety) and sharing them with pals and strangers alike without it becoming a platform for political, religious or any other mind-encumbering debate. We just wanna scroll, man.
Did You Try Cleaning The Gunk Out Of The Mouse?
"Make Me!"
Bad Things Will Happen To Good People!
"The Lifesavers Say It All"
"Probably Because Unless He's Actually Dying He'll Go To Work"
OK, mega geek time. Semiotics is the study of signs and symbols and their use and interpretation. It might sound pretty clear-cut judging by its definition, but that’s where the journey begins.
While its origins are humble, starting off as an academic endeavor, it evolved into an investigation of people’s behavior (anthropology and psychology), of culture and society (sociology and philosophy), moving into the realm of art (films, literature and the like), and even going so far as to become a consumer behavior and brand communication tool.
In other words, you might see a sign here and laugh. Or you might dig deeper and understand that there is an entire speculative context behind it: someone is a disgruntled employee, someone is a comma inquisitor, someone’s having marital troubles, or someone is just out there caring about the world.
And so you can now develop stories around these signs in your head, one up the joke and partake in the living organism that is a simple sign plastered on a store’s window, beckoning you to enter and to understand the epic level of humor the employees must have without even talking to them. But you’d like to, right? Makes you appreciate it even more.
This One's Thinking Outside The Box
Until*
"And Here All Along I Thought It Was The Hamburger That Was Doing The Helping"
Hamburger Helper helps your hamburger make a great meal. Or so I heard.
No Forks Given
Buy Two, Get One Free
So, if you want to appreciate signs even more, keep on scrolling. Or visit the Facebook group yourself. Or, better yet, comment, share, hit that upvote button—spread the love and share some of your own stories of signs that make you feel good in the comment section below!
What's This One Supposed To Mean? Oh...
Marketing At Its Finest
I Mean, Someone Will Definitely Cosider This As A Sign
What An Eventful Day That Was!
Boomer Humor
Guess Who's Doing Laps Around The Block?
Might Contain Traces Of Bitterness And Resentment
Not With That Attitude
Did You Notice That It Doesn't Say Do Your 9 To 5?
A Scientific Innovation, If Ever There Was One
You Don't Have To Tell Me Twice
That Bathroom Must Be Spotless If It's Fit For Dining
If someone is going to eat a customer they may not be that fussy about hygiene. They are probably just hoping for the opportunity.
Cursed Strawberries
Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe
I Keep Mine On The Wall, It Gets A Better View Of Me
Geography Was Never My Strong Suit
Ah, Yes, Reinforcing The "Dad Needs Conditions To Be Perfect" Stereotype
He's Out Ploughing The Field And Raising A Barn--What Did You Do Today?
Fart Back And Take Him With You
Talk About All Inclusive
Reminds me of how a friend used to answer the phone: D**k's Hotdogs! If you like hotdogs you'll looove D**k's!
Does That Panda Look Bored To You?
Forget The Ladies And Cupcakes, Check Out That Pink Sasquatch!
So What's The Wine Like?
Wine from Oklahoma? Didn't know they even had vineyards there...
[Pst] Blink Twice If You're In Trouble, Timmy
Yes! We cut kids INTO PIECES, This is my last resort!!
Somebody, Pinch Me
So maybe "if life is real, so are we" Maybe proves life is real?
Is It Just Me, Or Is There A Car Literally Inside That Building Behind The Window?
In Winslow, Arizona. Car, likely reflection, but bird, really there.
Everyone has a different range to their sense of humor, just because something is dark doesn't mean the person supports the concept. Please take the humor for what it is and don't twist it to imply the person doesn't think the subject matter is serious. If we took every subject seriously there would never be any humor at all...ever...and that would make the world a truly terrible place.
But sometimes a joke is not a joke, it is a red flag and that is the beauty of freedom of speech, people can reveal themselves, then you know to avoid them, just keep talking and I'll keep walking, in the opposite direction.
I missed my opportunity, but check out my profile picture for the funniest sign I ever found in the wild!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I don't like this. Number one killer of women: someone she knows, number two is a stranger predator, then comes diseases and vehicular accidents. Not funny.
Thanks for your input, Unalive Joy.
In 2021 there was around 170,000,000 women in the US. 3000 were murdered. The biggest cause of death for women is heart disease and cancer. Breast cancer alone took 43,000 women's lives in America. The total number of cancer deaths of women in the US so far for this year is almost 300,000. 11,000 women died in vehicular accidents. So we can see very easily that the number one killer of women is disease, then vehicular accidents, then murder. But to put it into perspective 80% of murder victims are male and more men die each year in work related accidents that women who are murdered. Only 300 women died as a result of a work related accident in 2021 compared to over 4500 men).
