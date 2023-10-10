OK, mega geek time. Semiotics is the study of signs and symbols and their use and interpretation. It might sound pretty clear-cut judging by its definition, but that’s where the journey begins.

While its origins are humble, starting off as an academic endeavor, it evolved into an investigation of people’s behavior (anthropology and psychology), of culture and society (sociology and philosophy), moving into the realm of art (films, literature and the like), and even going so far as to become a consumer behavior and brand communication tool.

In other words, you might see a sign here and laugh. Or you might dig deeper and understand that there is an entire speculative context behind it: someone is a disgruntled employee, someone is a comma inquisitor, someone’s having marital troubles, or someone is just out there caring about the world.

And so you can now develop stories around these signs in your head, one up the joke and partake in the living organism that is a simple sign plastered on a store’s window, beckoning you to enter and to understand the epic level of humor the employees must have without even talking to them. But you’d like to, right? Makes you appreciate it even more.