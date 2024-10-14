This Maine Coon Cat Is So Big People Think He Is Secretly A Lion

ADVERTISEMENT

A stunning cat recently shocked the internet by amazing people with its size. Zeus is a Maine Coon cat from Moldova who is a staggering 39 inches tall when standing on his back legs!

In an interview with Bored Panda, Daniela, Zeus's mom, wrote: "People are always shocked when they see Zeus, both in person and online. Many don’t even know Maine Coons exist, so their reactions are priceless. Even people familiar with the breed are amazed by his size. Some of the viral comments like 'he’s a dog,' 'a werewolf,' 'a forest spirit,' or even 'a toddler in a costume' always make me smile!"

So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at this black (almost) lion!

Meet Zeus, not your average cat, he is truly a giant Maine Coon!

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Zeus’s size has amazed people on the internet and now he is a rising star with 49M views on TikTok

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Food is on the counter? No problem, no problem at all

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

In comparison to the other cat he lives with, Zeus’s massive frame often makes his companion look like a little kitten, showcasing a huge contrast between their sizes

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Zeus when he was 4 months old vs 3 years old

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Daniela, Zeus’s mom, wrote: “Life with Zeus is a true joy. His size is always impressive, and it never fails to amaze me”

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

What are your thoughts on Zeus’s size? Could he be the biggest cat you’ve ever seen?

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Image credits: zeus.mainecoon.official

Here is what people had to say in the comments:

Image credits: pepitothegingerking

Image credits: lisa.caramagno

Image credits: palazzo_pieno

Image credits: danish_devil_viking

Image credits: sultan.boii

Image credits: jmorrowbel

