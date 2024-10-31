Guy Refuses To Kick Out Trans Roommate After His GF Freaks Out: “Had A ‘Female’ Living With Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

As decent human beings, we’re expected to respect each other’s privacy and avoid prying into others’ personal lives. But one Redditor’s girlfriend seemed to think she was an exception.

Suddenly suspecting that his roommate might be transgender, she spiraled into a series of demands, pressuring him to find out and even suggesting he kick the roommate out. Soon enough, however, the situation escalated, and it all backfired in a way she hadn’t expected.

After suspecting that her boyfriend’s roommate might be transgender, the woman insisted he be kicked out

Share icon

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual photo)

However, her demands soon backfired in ways she didn’t see coming

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: drlaw_raleighnc (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: ThrowawayJason7723

Commenters took the man’s side, labeling his girlfriend a bigot and questioning if their relationship was ever healthy to begin with