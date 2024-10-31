Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Refuses To Kick Out Trans Roommate After His GF Freaks Out: “Had A ‘Female’ Living With Me”
Lgbtq+, Social Issues

Guy Refuses To Kick Out Trans Roommate After His GF Freaks Out: “Had A ‘Female’ Living With Me”

As decent human beings, we’re expected to respect each other’s privacy and avoid prying into others’ personal lives. But one Redditor’s girlfriend seemed to think she was an exception.

Suddenly suspecting that his roommate might be transgender, she spiraled into a series of demands, pressuring him to find out and even suggesting he kick the roommate out. Soon enough, however, the situation escalated, and it all backfired in a way she hadn’t expected.

After suspecting that her boyfriend’s roommate might be transgender, the woman insisted he be kicked out

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual photo)

However, her demands soon backfired in ways she didn’t see coming

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

Image credits: drlaw_raleighnc (not the actual photo)

Image source: ThrowawayJason7723

Commenters took the man’s side, labeling his girlfriend a bigot and questioning if their relationship was ever healthy to begin with

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

belandriel avatar
Belandriel
Belandriel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dark mode is now "premium"? Well... farewell then, fellow pandas!

airtnat avatar
Ai
Ai
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, whenever I close an ad, I get a popup with an ad of "premium." I don't mind ads; I understand this is not a charity, but the popup is just killing me.

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The right decision was made. Keep the polite, chill roomate, and ditch the abusive, controlling, suspicious girlfriend.

