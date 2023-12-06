The series consists of diptychs created by juxtaposing two photographs of natural elements found in my local environment. These elements generate a third image that combines the two photographs into a harmonious whole, which differs from the simple sum of its parts as described by Ralph Gibson in his concept of the “Overtone.” New and balanced realities can be created from this simple juxtaposition.

Gaia aims to reflect on the need to re-establish our connection with nature that has been neglected for too long, and to feel like a responsible part of this marvellous system once again to ensure the survival of our planet.