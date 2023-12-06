Harmony In Nature: Unveiling The Gaia Project By Jaume Llorens Through The Art Of Diptychs (20 Pics)
All About Photo is pleased to present ‘GAIA’ by Jaume Llorens!
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of December 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘GAIA’
GAIA
This ongoing series takes its name from a hypothesis by James Lovelock and Lynn Margulis that describes Earth as a single superorganism in which living beings and the rest of the planet establish a self-regulating equilibrium that ensures the survival of the whole.
The series consists of diptychs created by juxtaposing two photographs of natural elements found in my local environment. These elements generate a third image that combines the two photographs into a harmonious whole, which differs from the simple sum of its parts as described by Ralph Gibson in his concept of the “Overtone.” New and balanced realities can be created from this simple juxtaposition.
Gaia aims to reflect on the need to re-establish our connection with nature that has been neglected for too long, and to feel like a responsible part of this marvellous system once again to ensure the survival of our planet.
My work is the result of moments of silence observing nature and the surrounding landscape. An intimate and contemplative approach to celebrate its beauty or the magic it gives us. An attempt to convey the emotional or aesthetic impact that this contact provokes; or sometimes to reflect more or less explicitly my own emotional landscape. I feel comfortable with simple, sometimes very minimal images that suggest rather than explain. And infinitely happy when someone recognises traces of poetry in my photographs.