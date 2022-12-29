"An idea for a visually cute – yet dark and twisted – webcomic had been rolling around in my head for a few years. What emerged was an optimistic and cute bunny, named Buni, with terrible luck," Ryan Pagelow first introduced his comics on Bored Panda back in 2018. Fast forward 4 years later and the artist now has around 714k followers on Instagram!

These cartoons might seem cute at first, illustrating a cult-classic story. But Ryan has a knack for mixing it up a bit and surprising with twisted endings. What makes this work even more interesting is that there is no dialogue. The whole tale is told with images only!

Scroll down for the newest comics. If you're thirsty for more, check out our previous posts here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com