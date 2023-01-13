63 Playful And Comical Portraits Of Cats By Nils Jacobi Interview With Artist
Cats are often perceived as distant and unfriendly, but if you spend enough time with them, you will discover that they have their own unique quirks making them lovable and entertaining companions. From the way our furry friends knead with their paws to the way they rub against you for attention, felines have a way of endearing themselves to their owners. So while they may seem aloof at first glance, cats are actually full of personality and make wonderful pets.
Today, we want to introduce you to Nils Jacobi, who refers to himself as a "catographer". He offers a diverse and comprehensive view of our beloved furballs through his expanding collection of adorable cat photographs. The pictures in his portfolio range from sophisticated to comical and showcase all aspects of the wonderful creatures that are cats. Scroll down for some fun and playful cat images!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | furryfritz.com | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Oh no! *makes fake surprised face to a family member to shut them up
Bored Panda got in touch with Nils to learn more about his creative process and himself. The photographer shared that he started taking photos in 2011 after he graduated in industrial design. "I always loved being creative and digital cameras were becoming more affordable and better. I was so fascinated by the possibilities and tried out pretty much every area of photography. I also had a studio for a few years and mainly photographed people (just as a hobby). When I realized that my cat photos got way more attention than my other photos, I put my focus on cat photography. Since I preferred to work with cats rather than human models anyway, it became a passion."
After being asked what fascinates him about cats, Nils responded that he loves their independence and their curiosity. "From a photographic point of view, I am fascinated by cat tongues in particular. Sometimes people send me messages saying they have had cats for years but never saw them that way. I just want the viewers to take away some serotonin and see the cats from my point of view."
Looking at these funny and quirky images, we got curious about how people usually react to Nils' photos. The artist shared that he often gets comments on social media saying that he captures cats' 'purrsonalities' very well. "It’s also quite funny sometimes when I read comments under some of my photos. Recently I posted a selection of photos showing 'Angry Cats' and some people were concerned that I really make the cats angry to take these shots. Actually, the facial features of cats are totally different from ours so it’s just our interpretation of an angry face."
"You have to be very flexible and cater to the individual needs of every single cat. Some of them are rather shy and don’t enjoy too much attention, others love standing in the center. I think an important and also challenging part of my work is not just taking pictures or videos, but making a selection and/or edit that really stands out afterward."
"I love that every photo shoot is different and I’m excited every single time because the best moments happen unexpectedly. Also, I really enjoy the moments when you scroll through your photos after the photoshoot and spot a TOP shot."
Why do i get the feel this is the cat that other cats call, when they want to teach another cat a lesson....
Love the how the flowers and the eyes of the cat match.
"Mom, why do i have a twin?" Me on the right: "Man, shut up, you think I wanted to be your sibling?"
The cat: Sorry camera guy. I just have a freaking hair ball stuck in my throat.