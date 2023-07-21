Online shopping is in a weird position. On the one hand, it offers fantastic convenience, saves you time, and grants access to products from around the globe. On the other hand, there’s always that small chance that you might get something entirely different than advertised or a particularly cheap knock-off. And ‘Wish,’ a popular American e-commerce platform, is often guilty of this, as well as offering some utterly bizarre—albeit incredibly amusing, fun, and quirky—ads.

One subreddit documents some of the most hilarious and egregious cases of shopping fails when browsing ‘Wish.’ We’ve collected some of the top pics to amuse you and remind you to always be careful when buying stuff off the net. Remember—if your gut is telling you it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about online shopping, unmet expectations, and quirky advertising, so we got in touch with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the marketing psychology blog and author of ‘Branding that Means Business.'