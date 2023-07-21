“Be Careful What You Wish For”: 51 Epic Shopping Fails, As Shared On This Online Group
Online shopping is in a weird position. On the one hand, it offers fantastic convenience, saves you time, and grants access to products from around the globe. On the other hand, there’s always that small chance that you might get something entirely different than advertised or a particularly cheap knock-off. And ‘Wish,’ a popular American e-commerce platform, is often guilty of this, as well as offering some utterly bizarre—albeit incredibly amusing, fun, and quirky—ads.
One subreddit documents some of the most hilarious and egregious cases of shopping fails when browsing ‘Wish.’ We’ve collected some of the top pics to amuse you and remind you to always be careful when buying stuff off the net. Remember—if your gut is telling you it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.
Bored Panda was interested to learn more about online shopping, unmet expectations, and quirky advertising, so we got in touch with consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., the host of the marketing psychology blog and author of ‘Branding that Means Business.'
Seems Legit
Oh?
Always Check The Dimensions In Online Shopping
Happened to me recently. When I returned the product and they sent a guy to pick it up he actually laughed seeing the product.
We were curious about what sellers and e-commerce platforms can do if they find out that their products don't meet their customers' expectations. "When a customer receives an entirely different product than what they ordered, it can indeed lead to significant disappointment and frustration. As a renowned consumer psychology expert, I recommend that sellers and e-commerce platforms take immediate action to rectify such mistakes to preserve customer satisfaction and loyalty," Johnson shared with Bored Panda the steps that can be taken in order to improve the situation.
The first step is simple but not easy: good communication. "Regardless of fault, the seller should promptly apologize for the error and acknowledge the inconvenience caused to the customer. They should also provide a clear explanation of what went wrong to demonstrate transparency and accountability," the expert told us via email.
I'm Just Shocked Someone Had The Nerve To Order A TV From Wish
Never Buy Anything Even If It Looks Legit Wtf
Ordered Some Hair Clips And Got Morty Instead
The next step is offering the customers hassle-free and swift resolutions. "This could involve providing a prepaid return label and arranging for the correct product to be shipped as soon as possible. Alternatively, they might offer a partial refund or store credit to compensate for the error. In the modern media era, where any disgruntled customer can go viral on social media, it's important to try and be deferential and generous in these kinds of situations," the marketing psychology blog host warned.
"Lastly, personalized gestures can go a long way in restoring the customer's confidence. And here, a personal touch can go a long way. Research indicates that handwritten apology notes or small complimentary gifts can demonstrate that the seller values the customer and is genuinely apologetic for the inconvenience caused."
Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to get Johnson's take on the kinds of messages that peculiar ads like those on 'Wish' send. "Platforms like Wish, known for their peculiar and unconventional advertisements, may send several messages to potential customers from a consumer psychology perspective. Ultimately, in a crowded e-commerce market, it helps the platform distinguish itself with a unique brand personality. Dominant platforms like Amazon and Wal-Mart tend to focus on logistics and the sheer utility of their products, leaving open the opportunity for newer, smaller entrants to differentiate themselves in the mind of the consumer," the author of 'Branding that Means Business' said.
Seen On Twitter
Macho-Man Randy Savage Dropping A Savage Elbow On An Unsuspecting Jesus
Did My Mans Dirty
According to the consumer psychology specialist, these types of ads send a few different messages:
- "Curiosity and Novelty: Peculiar and strange ads tend to evoke curiosity in potential customers. This approach can make viewers stop and pay attention to the ad due to its unexpected nature, creating a memorable experience.
- Playfulness and Humor: These ads often use humor and playful elements to entertain the audience. As a result, potential customers might associate the platform with fun and lightheartedness, which can create a positive emotional connection.
- Uniqueness and Exclusivity: The unconventional nature of the products showcased in these ads can create a sense of uniqueness and exclusivity. Potential customers may perceive that they can find products here that are not readily available on mainstream platforms."
The expert pointed out that 'Wish' and other unconventional platforms tend to target more niche markets, which are intentionally targeted with their fun and quirky brand personalities. "Unlike Amazon and other big platforms, they don’t have to appeal broadly and have an encompassing personality, and instead, have the freedom to focus on a more specialized target market."
Bad Review + Seller Response
Sexy Magikarp! Just What I've Always Wanted
My Friend Ordered A Baby Yoda (Grogu) This Is What They Got
The witty subreddit that collects the worst shopping fails from ‘Wish’ has been up and running since late 2017. In the half a decade since its founding, the online community has grown to over 122k members in size.
According to the moderator team running the comedy-focused project, people should only post photos and ads from ‘Wish’ or other knock-off sites. However, those other sites have to be “flared appropriately.” The redditors also note that nothing from Amazon is allowed on the sub because there are two other separate online communities dedicated exclusively to them.
The mods explain that there’s a difference between gag gifts and shopping fails that really make people’s jaws drop. “This does not mean gag gifts can't be placed here; it just means that they need to be something that isn't seen every day.” In short, the community expects a show, not something generic.
Because the community values originality, Reddit users are encouraged to avoid reposts. And, like any other solid online group, the subreddit wants all of its members to “be excellent to each other.”
Always Take Notice Of A Product's Size When Shopping Online
Tried Online Shopping. They Don't Seem To Fit Me
These Shorts My Friend Ordered From An Instagram Ad... Just A Little Bit Different From The Advertisement!
The ‘Wish’ e-commerce platform was founded all the way back in 2010 by Piotr Szulczewski and Danny Zhang. Operated from San Francisco, California, the platform personalized the shopping experience for each customer and allows people to sell their products directly to consumers.
That means that even though ‘Wish’ handles the payments with service providers, it doesn’t actually stock the products themselves, nor does it manage the returns. And that’s a pretty big issue. The platform has often been criticized for listing incredibly low-quality and counterfeit goods.
In fact, the bizarre and sometimes unsatisfactory items that people (accidentally) buy on ‘Wish,’ as well as the platform’s sometimes peculiar ads, have reached meme status. They get poked fun at very often on social media. And even though the platform has taken steps to try and raise the quality of the goods that sellers offer, items that don’t match their descriptions still get through.
Our Company Now Has 900 Of These Pens
Yes
When You Don't Have A Female Model For Your Product
Bored Panda previously spoke to one of the moderators of the popular r/Scams subreddit about avoiding being swindled online. According to the internet user, online marketplaces aren’t exempt from folks trying to pull the wool over others’ eyes. In fact, the internet may be making some scammers even bolder than before.
"I think online shopping scams are different because you lose that layer of dealing with a real-life person. When you have a real person in front of you, a typical person will feel shame or guilt at the thought of taking advantage of a person,” they explained to us during a previous interview.
I Think My Facebook Ads Have Started To Be Influenced By This Sub
Wish Offering An Alternative To Assisted Suicide
Nightmare Fuel
“With the internet, you aren't dealing with a person, but a username and avatar. It is much easier to act maliciously when you don't have a real victim directly in front of you," the expert in scams told Bored Panda.
"Online scams also use a lot of tricks to pressure buyers; low prices, pushes to buy now!, taking advantage of someone's kindness or naivete (re: advance check fraud, money mules, etc), or advertising one product and sending another (or nothing at all, by using a fake tracking number). Getting a person to make a decision via high-pressure tactics and preventing them from reflecting and making a sound decision is key," they said.
I’ve Seen Strange Sunglasses But This... I Don’t Get
I Don’t Even Own A Chicken
Ordered A Pickle Rick Pipe Off Wish.com
"If a deal is too good to be true, it is. If you see a pair of brand-new Apple AirPods advertised for $50, you are not getting an authentic product. There are many counterfeit items out there on the market, and you need to verify authenticity before hitting buy," they warned people to resist the temptation to buy things the moment they see them advertised on the internet.
Turns Out I’m Not Very Good At Online Shopping
My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect
My Mom's Old iPad
"Not only to avoid contributing to the counterfeit market, but because these knockoff products do not always go through the same safety standards of the real item; they may not be UL certified, they may use chemicals or ingredients that are not FDA approved and are unsafe for use on or in the human body, or could cause major harm to human life or property."
Respect Others
Wish's Reason For Pushing Meth Pipes So Hard: Increase Market Demand For Cheap Dentures
Wish Wilding For This One
Which of these shopping fails made you do a double-take, dear Pandas? Which ads did you think were the weirdest of the weird? What's your experience with online shopping been like? Have you ever gotten something different than advertised? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the article.