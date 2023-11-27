ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re prepping for Thanksgiving, there might be a few different things you are looking forward to. It might be turkey, pumpkin pie, and other amazing delicacies, typical for the day. It could also be family time, that you hope to be fun and joyful instead of problematic. People also appreciate Thanksgiving sales, parades, and football matches.

But, arguably, the best thing about Thanksgiving is… the day after. And not because it’s Black Friday. It’s because there’s no more prepping to be done. Now, you can sit back, relax, not worry about whether the turkey is dry or not, and look at all the Thanksgiving memes you’ve missed. Scroll down to enjoy.