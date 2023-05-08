For this article, we collected some of the funniest usernames the internet has to offer. How do you usually come up with username ideas when you set up an account? Share with us the story behind your username, and if you have ever come across funny usernames, let us know.

There are some people, though, who choose funny names on purpose. While this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, if you have a couple of funny username ideas, why not try them – they might actually grow on you. Ideas for usernames might come from virtually any part of your life, so let yourself be inspired and sprinkle that inspiration with a dash of humor.

We all know the struggle of coming up with good usernames every time you need to create an online account. First, it takes you hours, if not days, to think of what seems to be a list of cool usernames you could possibly use that would reflect your personality and sound awesome — and then you watch how every single one of them is rejected because someone else had the same idea. Just out of frustration, you try a funny, maybe even slightly inappropriate name, and what do you know, it’s available, and now you’re stuck with it.

#1 "The funniest name I came across was Lechon James."

#2 "Yesterday I played against a "Nod if you need a hug" - I gave a chuckle and moved on, but they are the first one I find, doing a gen. They stop and look straight at me. I nod and she proceeds to run around me in circles. Soon enough all the other survivors followed.



I felt loved.



Until we all jumped into snowmen and tried to leave via the exit gate. Then I felt alone seeing them all go away in the distance."

#3 Pokeslash109 said:

"Yesterday I had a match with 'Blowme-Wan Kenobi'."



GenericUsername02469 replied:

"Usually it’s 'Obi Wan Can Blow Me'. I’ve used that username a few times in the past."

#4 SaxMastery said:

"Nacho Man Ranchy Salad."



twistmytiddies replied:

"Originally wanted that as my Roblox name but ranchy was inappropriate so now it's 'NachoManCreamySalad'."

#5 "'Cheeks McClappin' was a pretty good one."

#6 "My name is 'JUICE_B0X_HER0'"

#7 "I kept getting my suff slapped in DOOM multiplayer by “IstilluseMyspace” once. I think about that guy a lot."

#8 "'Nancy Wheelchair' is the one that always kill me."

#9 "There's always a place in my heart for 'Shrek2onDVD'."

#10 "Something about people with horrible ping naming themselves "Internet Explorer" with a matching picture tickles my funnybone."

#11 "Dont know if funny, but in Dota 2, in lobbies there was/is a button that says "Coach this team", which lets you become a "coach", in where you can see the match from that team's perspective without delay, unlike if you were spectating. This was banned from tournaments, but one guy managed to do coach a couple of games by renaming his profile to "Coach this team", and since the profile name replaced the text prompt, no one noticed until one player had the game on a different language."

#12 "A guy in Payday 2 called 'Intel® HD Graphics'."

#13 "I can't recall what game it was exactly but I think it was a mecha game where someone used the name "Out of Range" to good effect."

#14 "Once when I was playing the original Halo I saw this guy called 'Like 20 Whales' so when you were killed by him it said Lammasu was killed by like 20 whales."

#15 "'Throbbin Hood', and 'Dildo Shaker' come to mind."

#16 "I’m a fan of the username seen on Youtube: 'The Famous And Handsome Detective Manny Pardo On The Hunt For The Filthy Miami Mutilator'. I always chuckle when I see it."

#17 "My favorite is still, from the first days of Halo 2 on Xbox live, 'A grandma'."

#18 "Projectile dysfunction."

#19 "OniFans."

#20 "Bikini Bottomfrag."

#21 "Whiff Khalifa."

#22 "Flank Sinatra."

#23 "My alt is WomanDater673.



Every comp game I join I get someone asking to date me so it's very effective.



Fake it till you make it."

#24 "Bottom G."

#25 "IntegratedGraphicsGamer."

#26 GOLdenghost21 said:

"'Wesker finger me.' And I was in fact playing with Wesker."



Woolchipmunk98 replied:

"I once got “Chokemewesker” while playing Wesker."

#27 wizzerd695 said:

"Hex: devour glue."



ChuckECheeseOfficial replied:

"Whaddaya know, I once played with a 'Hex: Devour Crayons'."

#28 "I'm a fan of 'Nom Chompsky'."

#29 "There was this one guy I saw on League of Legends playing as Tahm Kench, a guy known for EATIN'.



So the way the game displays names is the Champion's name above the user's name in the loading screen.



So it read:



'Tahm Kench AteMyDog'."

#30 "'HARRY_WRECKED_UM' was at the top of the burnout paradise leaderboards on ps3 since I first got the game until I stopped playing all together."

#31 "I once saw a streamer play against someone named "Bobby Big Plays"."

#32 "It's simple but 'Stealy Dan' got a good chuckle out of me."

#33 '"Chris Kringle's Sack Jingler' during the X-mass event on TF2."

#34 "Lol my alt account name is 'Frito Baggins'."

#35 "'Oprah Windfury' was one that stuck with me during my time on WoW."

#36 ''About 99 ninjas' on CoD was the one that inspired my current PSN back on PS3."

#37 "Was playing League with some friends once and ended up against someone who went by 'Sweaty Betty'. We still joke about it."

#38 '"Tibia_collector', dude killed me with a KS23."

#39 "I saw "Bonercoaster", like, 3 wipes ago and I still giggle to myself about it."

#40 chotchcowboy said:

"'Bholecranker' and my personal favorite: 'TheJFKExperience'."



TheWoahgie replied:

"Let’s go that’s my Xbox and Tarkov username. If that’s taken I default to 'TheLincolnExp'."

#41 "'Underwear_Thief', another one called 'Bens_Underwear'."

#42 "There’s a guy named 'Dr_PeckerChecker' and he invites me to every game we are in the same lobby for, out of solidarity I imagine."

#43 "'DontKillMePls'. My most treasured dog tag."

#44 "One of you delinquents that bought my flea order has the name 'TimmyTidePod'."

#45 "Back when I used to play PUBG I looked at the leaderboards to see who the top player was and the #1 player in the world at the time was named "Cheatboy" and he had like a 60% Win rate with a 70/1 KD on average. I still think about how blatantly that dude was cheating and laugh about it to this day."

#46 "Frodo sagbag."

#47 "Post Plant Malone."

#48 "Flank Ocean."

#49 "V1 RGiN."

#50 "I saw one guy called: 'Respecto Palletonum', I think that was pretty fun."

#51 "'Hex: Cuse Me' was the one I saw a while ago and was playing with the whole time."

#52 "'Pound me Oni' made me chuckle."

#53 "M. Myers Only Fans."

#54 "Ted Cruzumaki."

#55 "Shaquille UNIEL."

#56 "Chris Merkel Studios."

#57 "'Bud Lightyear', DaddyBigSac', 'Spookums', 'Rastafarian Alien Warrior'."

#58 "I once met a guy at MAGfest who played in a TF2 tournament as "Urethra Franklin"."

#59 "A priest in World of Warcraft named 'Atheist'. It's pronounced 'A Theist'."

#60 "Not online but whenever I play Jackbox party games, my friend would use "Richard Hole" then if there was an option to draw your profile pic, he'd draw a circle with a line from the bottom to the center and then add a dot in the center. I've since stolen this from him since we don't live near each other or play games together much anymore."

#61 "'Sharkeater'. But only because my username included shark, so in that Titanfall 2 game I played with him I made sure to target him. I think I got more kills on him too."

#62 ShadowEllipse said:

"LeBronzeJames."



Nerdy_Pikachu replied:

"Fitting since I fell from gold to bronze ahha."

#63 "Average jignesh."

#64 "BEN TenZ."

#65 "An old one of mine was Talking Toaster due to the voiceline in which Chamber calls Kay/O Talking Toaster."

#66 "YoungBoy Never Win Agame."

#67 "SEN Elevenz."

#68 "Andrew Bait."

#69 "Iamanoctopus - Omen is an Octopus SkyeOpener- A subtle reference to brimstone's ult but in a very explicit way. Can be applicable for yoru 's interest in Skye too."

#70 "Best I've seen was: I'm s**y and you noed."

#71 "'BIGMEATYO'. Well endowed person, unfortunately named super hero, or meat flavored cheerios."

#72 "'JG Wentworth' and '1-877-CASH-NOW' playing as a duo."

#73 "'WeedLordFOREVER' still makes me laugh."

#74 "Maybe make it relate to your favorite agent?



For example I love maining Kayo so my name is Mr StealYourUlt.



You're subreddit flair is Omen so maybe something like "Oh Man" or similar. Terrible name but a place to start."