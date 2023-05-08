We all know the struggle of coming up with good usernames every time you need to create an online account. First, it takes you hours, if not days, to think of what seems to be a list of cool usernames you could possibly use that would reflect your personality and sound awesome — and then you watch how every single one of them is rejected because someone else had the same idea. Just out of frustration, you try a funny, maybe even slightly inappropriate name, and what do you know, it’s available, and now you’re stuck with it. 

There are some people, though, who choose funny names on purpose. While this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, if you have a couple of funny username ideas, why not try them – they might actually grow on you. Ideas for usernames might come from virtually any part of your life, so let yourself be inspired and sprinkle that inspiration with a dash of humor.

For this article, we collected some of the funniest usernames the internet has to offer. How do you usually come up with username ideas when you set up an account? Share with us the story behind your username, and if you have ever come across funny usernames, let us know.

#1

"The funniest name I came across was Lechon James."

gr8koala Report

9points
#2

"Yesterday I played against a "Nod if you need a hug" - I gave a chuckle and moved on, but they are the first one I find, doing a gen. They stop and look straight at me. I nod and she proceeds to run around me in circles. Soon enough all the other survivors followed.

I felt loved.

Until we all jumped into snowmen and tried to leave via the exit gate. Then I felt alone seeing them all go away in the distance."

ccrondon Report

8points
#3

Pokeslash109 said:
"Yesterday I had a match with 'Blowme-Wan Kenobi'."

GenericUsername02469 replied:
"Usually it’s 'Obi Wan Can Blow Me'. I’ve used that username a few times in the past."

Pokeslash109 Report

8points
#4

SaxMastery said:
"Nacho Man Ranchy Salad."

twistmytiddies replied:
"Originally wanted that as my Roblox name but ranchy was inappropriate so now it's 'NachoManCreamySalad'."

SaxMastery Report

8points
#5

"'Cheeks McClappin' was a pretty good one."

Creams0da Report

8points
#6

"My name is 'JUICE_B0X_HER0'"

FullerK_55 Report

8points
#7

"I kept getting my suff slapped in DOOM multiplayer by “IstilluseMyspace” once. I think about that guy a lot."

Emperor-Pimpatine Report

8points
#8

"'Nancy Wheelchair' is the one that always kill me."

nalex7752 Report

7points
#9

"There's always a place in my heart for 'Shrek2onDVD'."

Zacflame Report

7points
#10

"Something about people with horrible ping naming themselves "Internet Explorer" with a matching picture tickles my funnybone."

Zachys Report

7points
#11

"Dont know if funny, but in Dota 2, in lobbies there was/is a button that says "Coach this team", which lets you become a "coach", in where you can see the match from that team's perspective without delay, unlike if you were spectating. This was banned from tournaments, but one guy managed to do coach a couple of games by renaming his profile to "Coach this team", and since the profile name replaced the text prompt, no one noticed until one player had the game on a different language."

dimebag2011 Report

7points
#12

"A guy in Payday 2 called 'Intel® HD Graphics'."

ProvingVirus Report

7points
#13

"I can't recall what game it was exactly but I think it was a mecha game where someone used the name "Out of Range" to good effect."

TheAmazingNil Report

7points
#14

"Once when I was playing the original Halo I saw this guy called 'Like 20 Whales' so when you were killed by him it said Lammasu was killed by like 20 whales."

LammasuRex Report

7points
#15

"'Throbbin Hood', and 'Dildo Shaker' come to mind."

Amedamaneku Report

7points
#16

"I’m a fan of the username seen on Youtube: 'The Famous And Handsome Detective Manny Pardo On The Hunt For The Filthy Miami Mutilator'. I always chuckle when I see it."

reddit.com Report

7points
#17

"My favorite is still, from the first days of Halo 2 on Xbox live, 'A grandma'."

Ranryu Report

7points
#18

"Projectile dysfunction."

Pupper-Gump Report

7points
#19

"OniFans."

Opal29 Report

7points
#20

"Bikini Bottomfrag."

Qu1bbz Report

7points
#21

"Whiff Khalifa."

epicfaceboi1128 Report

7points
#22

"Flank Sinatra."

anjimito Report

7points
#23

"My alt is WomanDater673.

Every comp game I join I get someone asking to date me so it's very effective.

Fake it till you make it."

RealInsertIGN Report

7points
#24

"Bottom G."

ReADropOfGoldenSun Report

7points
#25

"IntegratedGraphicsGamer."

TheArchonians Report

7points
#26

GOLdenghost21 said:
"'Wesker finger me.' And I was in fact playing with Wesker."

Woolchipmunk98 replied:
"I once got “Chokemewesker” while playing Wesker."

GOLdenghost21 Report

6points
#27

wizzerd695 said:
"Hex: devour glue."

ChuckECheeseOfficial replied:
"Whaddaya know, I once played with a 'Hex: Devour Crayons'."

wizzerd695 Report

6points
#28

"I'm a fan of 'Nom Chompsky'."

dougtulane Report

6points
#29

"There was this one guy I saw on League of Legends playing as Tahm Kench, a guy known for EATIN'.

So the way the game displays names is the Champion's name above the user's name in the loading screen.

So it read:

'Tahm Kench AteMyDog'."

TommyTomTommerson Report

6points
#30

"'HARRY_WRECKED_UM' was at the top of the burnout paradise leaderboards on ps3 since I first got the game until I stopped playing all together."

epinefrain Report

6points
#31

"I once saw a streamer play against someone named "Bobby Big Plays"."

StaniX Report

6points
#32

"It's simple but 'Stealy Dan' got a good chuckle out of me."

MrAssassin123 Report

6points
#33

'"Chris Kringle's Sack Jingler' during the X-mass event on TF2."

Captain_Dictator Report

6points
#34

"Lol my alt account name is 'Frito Baggins'."

Fa1pa1 Report

6points
#35

"'Oprah Windfury' was one that stuck with me during my time on WoW."

hakumen89 Report

6points
#36

''About 99 ninjas' on CoD was the one that inspired my current PSN back on PS3."

ADGwasHERE Report

6points
#37

"Was playing League with some friends once and ended up against someone who went by 'Sweaty Betty'. We still joke about it."

TheIntellectional Report

6points
#38

'"Tibia_collector', dude killed me with a KS23."

reddit.com Report

6points
#39

"I saw "Bonercoaster", like, 3 wipes ago and I still giggle to myself about it."

one_star_yelp_review Report

6points
#40

chotchcowboy said:
"'Bholecranker' and my personal favorite: 'TheJFKExperience'."

TheWoahgie replied:
"Let’s go that’s my Xbox and Tarkov username. If that’s taken I default to 'TheLincolnExp'."

chotchcowboy Report

6points
#41

"'Underwear_Thief', another one called 'Bens_Underwear'."

zackinthesoda Report

6points
#42

"There’s a guy named 'Dr_PeckerChecker' and he invites me to every game we are in the same lobby for, out of solidarity I imagine."

reddit.com Report

6points
#43

"'DontKillMePls'. My most treasured dog tag."

2_min_noodles Report

6points
#44

"One of you delinquents that bought my flea order has the name 'TimmyTidePod'."

Responsible_Break Report

6points
#45

"Back when I used to play PUBG I looked at the leaderboards to see who the top player was and the #1 player in the world at the time was named "Cheatboy" and he had like a 60% Win rate with a 70/1 KD on average. I still think about how blatantly that dude was cheating and laugh about it to this day."

reddit.com Report

6points
#46

"Frodo sagbag."

New_Possibility_5308 Report

6points
#47

"Post Plant Malone."

Ferni0817 Report

6points
#48

"Flank Ocean."

CARTWHEELPIZZA Report

6points
#49

"V1 RGiN."

airforkjuan Report

6points
#50

"I saw one guy called: 'Respecto Palletonum', I think that was pretty fun."

DocDozy Report

5points
#51

"'Hex: Cuse Me' was the one I saw a while ago and was playing with the whole time."

MWReaZzon Report

5points
#52

"'Pound me Oni' made me chuckle."

Money_Present_3463 Report

5points
#53

"M. Myers Only Fans."

Jeremy_Melton Report

5points
#54

"Ted Cruzumaki."

daughterofsparda Report

5points
#55

"Shaquille UNIEL."

daughterofsparda Report

5points
#56

"Chris Merkel Studios."

daughterofsparda Report

5points
#57

"'Bud Lightyear', DaddyBigSac', 'Spookums', 'Rastafarian Alien Warrior'."

fatvallilmer Report

5points
#58

"I once met a guy at MAGfest who played in a TF2 tournament as "Urethra Franklin"."

senfood Report

5points
#59

"A priest in World of Warcraft named 'Atheist'. It's pronounced 'A Theist'."

amiavamp Report

5points
#60

"Not online but whenever I play Jackbox party games, my friend would use "Richard Hole" then if there was an option to draw your profile pic, he'd draw a circle with a line from the bottom to the center and then add a dot in the center. I've since stolen this from him since we don't live near each other or play games together much anymore."

CrazyAznKT Report

5points
#61

"'Sharkeater'. But only because my username included shark, so in that Titanfall 2 game I played with him I made sure to target him. I think I got more kills on him too."

KindaDeadPoetSociety Report

5points
#62

ShadowEllipse said:
"LeBronzeJames."

Nerdy_Pikachu replied:
"Fitting since I fell from gold to bronze ahha."

ShadowEllipse Report

5points
#63

"Average jignesh."

JacobSwiss002 Report

5points
#64

"BEN TenZ."

SmeXyNub Report

5points
#65

"An old one of mine was Talking Toaster due to the voiceline in which Chamber calls Kay/O Talking Toaster."

Omemmain Report

5points
#66

"YoungBoy Never Win Agame."

fastafb Report

5points
#67

"SEN Elevenz."

reddit.com Report

5points
#68

"Andrew Bait."

mostabk Report

5points
#69

"Iamanoctopus - Omen is an Octopus SkyeOpener- A subtle reference to brimstone's ult but in a very explicit way. Can be applicable for yoru 's interest in Skye too."

_wolfiekins_2005 Report

5points
#70

"Best I've seen was: I'm s**y and you noed."

Pineapplesaintreal Report

4points
#71

"'BIGMEATYO'. Well endowed person, unfortunately named super hero, or meat flavored cheerios."

Swinefest Report

4points
#72

"'JG Wentworth' and '1-877-CASH-NOW' playing as a duo."

Jason-Griffin Report

4points
#73

"'WeedLordFOREVER' still makes me laugh."

maxman14 Report

4points
#74

"Maybe make it relate to your favorite agent?

For example I love maining Kayo so my name is Mr StealYourUlt.

You're subreddit flair is Omen so maybe something like "Oh Man" or similar. Terrible name but a place to start."

Minute-Property Report

4points
#75

"'Taric', and his friend 'Escape From Taric'."

ItlsWhatltls Report

3points
